ປ. ທຣຳ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ງານຕ້ອນຮັບ ນາຍົກ ອິນເດຍ ເອີ້ນວ່າ 'Howdy Modi' ໃນນະຄອນ ຮີວສຕັນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຍົກຍ້ອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິນເດຍ

ທ່ານນາເຣນດຣາ ໂມດີ ແລະປະຊາຄົມ ຊາອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍອິນເດຍ ຢູ່ໃນ

ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ພ້ອມກັບ ທ່ານໂມດີ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວຕໍ່ໜ້າ ບັນດາຜູ້ຊົມຊາວອິນເດຍ ຢ່າງຫຼວງ

ຫຼາຍ ປະມານ 50,000 ຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ພາກັນເຂົ້າຈັບຈອງບ່ອນນັ່ງ ໃນສະໜາມກິລາ ຂອງ

ນະຄອນຮີວສຕັນ ຢ່າງໜາແໜ້ນ ສຳລັບງານຕ້ອນຮັບ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “Howdy Modi” ຊຶ່ງ

ເປັນຄຳທັກທາຍຂອງພື້ນເມືອງ ໂດຍສະເພາະລັດຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ.

“ພວກເຮົາພາກພູມໃຈທີ່ມີພວກເຈົ້າ ເປັນຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ” ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ປະຊາ

ຄົມຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍອິນເດຍ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ກຳລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອພວກເຈົ້າແຕ່ລະຄົນ ແລະທຸກໆມື້.”

ສ່ວນທ່ານໂມດີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ແນະນຳຕົວ ທ່ານທຣຳ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໄປວ່າ “ທ່ານໄດ້ເຮັດ

ໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແຂງແກ່ນຂຶ້ນອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານໂມດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ໃນໄລຍະສອງປີ ທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ສາຍສຳ

ພັນລະຫວ່າງ ອິນເດຍ ກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ບັນລຸເຖິງ “ລະດັບໃໝ່.”

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຍ້ອງຍໍ ສາຍສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງສອງຝ່າຍ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ອິນເດຍ ບໍ່ເຄີຍ

ລົງທຶນໃນສະຫະລັດ ຄືທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃນວັນນີ້ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຢາກເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນເປັນການ

ຕອບແທນຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນ ເພາະວ່າ ພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ເຮັດແບບດຽວກັນ ຢູ່ໃນອິນເດຍ.”

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ທ່ານໂມດີ ວ່າ ອິນເດຍ ບໍ່ເຄີຍ “ມີເພື່ອນມິດ ທີ່ດີກວ່າ ປະທານາ

ທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ.”

ແຕ່ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີການກ່າວໃນແງ່ບວກ ຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກໍຕາມ ສະຫະລັດ

ແລະອິນເດຍ ກໍຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ດ້ານການຄ້ານນຳກັນເທື່ອ ຊຶ່ງມັນໄດ້ຢຸດສະງັກ

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກ ສະຖານະພາບການຄ້າແບບພິເສດຂອງອິນເດຍ. ໃນທາງກັບກັນ ອິນເດຍ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມພາສີຕໍ່ພະລິດຕະພັນຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ຫຼາຍລາຍການ.

ທ່ານປຣີຕີ ດາວຣາ ຜູ້ຈັດງານ “Howdy Modi” ຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານທຣຳ ແມ່ນຍິນ

ດີຕ້ອນຮັບຢ່າງເຕັມໃຈ ໂດຍປະຊາຄົມ.”

ແຕ່ວ່າ ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງ ເມື່ອມໍ່ມານີ້ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນແກ່ທ່ານ

ທຣຳ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຄອຍດີປານໃດ ພາຍໃນກຸ່ມຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍອິນເດຍ ໂດຍສ່ວນ

ໃຫຍ່ພວກເຂົາປ່ອນປັດໃຫ້ ທ່ານນາງ ຮີວລາຣີ ຄຣິນຕັນ ຄຸ່ແຂ່ງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນການ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ປີ 2016.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ



U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian-American community in the United States.



Trump appeared with Modi before a largely Indian audience of some 50,000 people who packed Houston stadium for the "Howdy Modi" event.



"We are proud to have you as Americans," said Trump to the Indian-American community. "My administration is fighting for you each and every day."



Modi, while introducing Trump, said "He has already made the American economy strong again."He said in the two years that Trump has been in office, India - U.S. relations have reached "new heights."



Trump praised the bi-lateral relationship saying, "India has never invested in the U.S. like it is doing today, and I want to say it's reciprocal because we're doing the same thing in India."



Trump told Modi that India has never "had a better friend as president as President Donald Trump."



But despite the president's positive assertions, the U.S. and India have yet to agree on a trade deal which has been stalled since the U.S. cancelled India's special trade status. In turn, India increased tariffs on several dozen American products.



Preeti Dawra, one of the organizers of the "Howdy Modi" event said, "Trump is completely welcomed by the community."



Recent polls however show lackluster support for Trump within the Indian-American community, a majority of whom voted for Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.