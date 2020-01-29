ບັນ​ດາ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ການກ່າວ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນຂອງ​ພວກ​ເພິ່ນຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໂດຍບອກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກສະ​ພາ​ສູງ 100 ຄົ​ນວ່າ ໃຫ້ສັ່ງ​ຊາ​ເບິ່ງ​ເລື້ອງ​ປົດ​ທ່ານ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ ທັ້ງໆ​ທີ່​ທ່ານບໍ່​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ອັນ​ໃດ​ຜິດເລີຍ ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ ​ກັບ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນຄະ​ດີ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໄລ​ຍະ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ ກຳ​ລັງຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ສູ້​ຢັນ​ກັນ ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ ແລະ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາຍ​ໃໝ່​ ຊຶ່ງ​ລວມ​ທັງທ່ານຈອນ ​ໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ, ອະ​ດີດ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ເຂົ້າມາ​ໃຫ້​ການຢູ່ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ. Katherine Gypson, ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ປະ​ຈຳ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ທ່ານຢູ່​ໃນລັດນິວ​ເຈີ​ຊີ….



……ບໍ່​ພໍ​ເທົ່າ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ ພາຍ​ຫລັງທີ່​ທີມ​ງານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍຂອງ​ທ່ານໄດ້ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ການກ່າວ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານຢູ່ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ.

​ທ່ານ ເຈ​ ເຊັກຄູ​ໂລ (Jay Sekulow), ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຂອງທຳນຽບ​ຂາວ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ວ່າ:

"ພວກ​ເຮົາກຳ​ລັງດຳ​ເນີນການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ເງິນ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ອອກ​ໄປໃນ​ເວ​ລາ 3 ອາ​ທິດ​ກ່ອນ​ປີ​ງົບ​ປະ​ມານ​ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ ຊັ້ນຫວາ? ຍ້ອນ​ມີ​ການ​ລົມ​ກັນ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ 6 ນ​າ​ທີ​ຫັ້ນ​ຫວາ? ເປັນ​ແນວນີ້ ກໍ​ແມ່ນພວກທ່ານ​ ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນຟົດ​ເດືອດ​ຂຶ້ນ ຈັ່ງຊັ້ນ​ຫລະ."



ບັນ​ດາ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານປະ​ທາ​ນາທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ນົດ​ໄວ້​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ…… ໂດຍການບອກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ.

ທ່ານ ແພດ ຊີ​ໂປ​ໂລ​ນີ (Pat Cipollone), ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຂອງທຳນຽບ​ຂາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ເຮັດ​ ກໍ​ຄື​ໃຫ້​ໂຍນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດສູງ​ຖິ້ມ ກ່ອນ​ຈະ​ຮອດ​ວັນ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງໂດຍບໍ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຖານ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ. ມັນ​ຈະ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ ໃນ​ແບບ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ດ້ານປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕທັງ​ຫລາຍ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດ​ເຮົາອ່ອນ​ແອ​ລົງ, ອ່ອນ​ແອ​ລົງ​ໄປ​ເລີຍ. ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ທຸກ​ຄົນຮູ້ດີ​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ອັນນັ້ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອາ​ເມີ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເລີຍ."

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ການດຳ​ເນີນຄະ​ດີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່ນຍັງ​ໄກ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ໄດ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນວ່າ ​ໃຫ້​ເອີ້ນ​ເອົາ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ​ໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ, ອະ​ດີດ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດເຂົ້າມາ​ໃຫ້​ການ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ຣີ​ຊາດ ບ​ລູ​ເມັນ​ໂທ​ລ (Richard Blumenthal) ທີ່ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

"ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເພື່ອນ​ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ຣິ​ພັບ​ລິ​ກັນຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ ດຽວນີ້ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ເອົາ​ພະ​ຍານ​ທັ​ງ​ຫລາຍ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ ໂດຍ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ແລ້ວ ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນບົດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນໃຫ້​ແຫລກ ແລະ​ໝິ່ນ​ປະ​ໝາດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ຟັງຈາກ ແລະ​ເຫັນ​ພວກ​ພະ​ຍານ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້. ທ່ານຈອນ ໂບລຕັນ ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງນັ້ນ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເວົ້າ. ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ​ ມັນເປັນ​ການ​ຊື້​ຂາຍ​ຢາເສບ​ຕິດ​ນຳກັນ. ທ່ານ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ລົງ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ຟັງການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍອັນ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ໃຫ້ແຮງ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ແບບບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຫລີກ​ລ້ຽງໄດ້ ແລະ​ກໍແບບ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ໄດ້."



ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ມີ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຈາກພັກ​ຣິ​ພັບ​ລິ​ກັນຕ້ອງເຫັນ​ດີ​ນຳພວກ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ຍານນັ້ນ ກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ຣິ​ພັບ​ລິ​ກັນໝົດທຸກ​ຄົນຈະ​ເຊື່ອໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໂບ​ລ ຕັນ​ຈ​ະ​ເວົ້າ​ນັ້ນ.



ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ແຣນ​ດ໌ ພອ​ລ (Rand Paul) ຈາກພັກ​ຣິ​ພັບ​ລິ​ກັນໃຫ້​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ວ່າ:

"ທ່ານຈອນ ໂບລຕັນມີ​ຄວາມ​ຂຸ່ນ​ເຄືອງຢູ່​ໃນ​ໃຈ, ເປັນ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ໄລ່​ອອກ​ການ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ຫລາຍ, ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢືນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ທ່າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ລາຍໄດ້​ເປັນ​ເງິນຫລາຍ​ລ້ານໂດ​ລາ ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ. ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທ່ານຈອນ ໂບລຕັນ ກໍ​ຄື: 'ທ່ານບໍ່​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ ຢູ່ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ມາ​ບັດ​ນີ້ ຕອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເງິນ​ຫລາຍ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ ຈາກ​ການ​ຂຽນ​ປຶ້ມ ແລ້ວ​ທ່ານ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຢາກ​ມາ​ໃຫ້​ການບໍ່. ​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ປ່ຽນ​ໄປ?'"



​ພວກ​ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ຣິ​ພັບ​ລິ​ກັນຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້ເອົາ​ພະ​ຍານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃຫ້​ການ - ຄື​ອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະ​ທ່ານ ຮັນ​ເທີ, ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ. ພວກສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃຫ້​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ຕອບ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ ກັບ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ.

ທ່ານ ອາ​ດາມ ຊິ​ຟ (Adam Schiff) ຜູ້​ຈັດ​ການໃນການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຈາກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

"ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ເອົາພະ​ຍານຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເພື່ອ​ມາ​ເປັນພະ​ຍານ ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອີ້ນ​ເອົາທ່ານ ມິກ​ຄ໌ ເມົາວາ​ນີ (Mick Mulvaney) ມາ. ທ່ານ ມິກ​ຄ໌ ເມົາວາ​ນີ (Mick Mulvaney) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຖົກ​ຖຽງຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ ຈອນ ໂບລຕັນ ຈະ​ເວົ້າ. ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອີ້ນ​ເອົາ ທ່ານ ມິກ​ຄ໌ ເມົາວາ​ນີ (Mick Mulvaney) ມາ. ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອີ້ນ​ເອົາລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ພອມ​ພຽວ​ ມາ. ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອີ້ນ​ເອົາຄົນ​ທີ່ເປັນ​ພະ​ຍານ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການເລື້ອງນອງ​ນັນ​ອັນ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫລວງ​ອັນ​ນີ້ມາ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ເອົາພະ​ຍານຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ ເພື່ອ​ມາ​ເປັນພະ​ຍານ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ອັນ​ນັ້ນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນສິ່ງ​ທີ່ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ເຮັດ​ເລີຍ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ຫັນ​ເຫຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈຂອງ​ຄົນ​ໄປ. ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຄິດດອກວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຢາກ​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດໃຫ້ ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ກາຍ​ເປັນການ​ຫລິ້ນ​ລະ​ຄອນ​ສັດ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ."

ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ ແລະ​ພະ​ຍານໃໝ່ ຢູ່ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນຄະ​ດີ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ຄືນອີກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ທີ່ໃຫ້ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍຖາມ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Lawyers for US President Donald Trump closed their defense Tuesday, telling the 100 senators weighing his removal from office he did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine. The first phase of the Senate impeachment trial comes to a close amid a fight over admitting new evidence and witnesses – including former National Security Advisor John Bolton – into the next phase. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on what’s next on Capitol Hill.

President Trump rallying supporters in the state of New Jersey….



……Just hours after his legal team closed their defense on Capitol Hill….



Jay Sekulow, White House Counsel:



"Are we having an impeachment proceeding because aid came out three weeks before the end of the fiscal year? For a 6-minute phone call? You boil it down, that's what this is."



The president's lawyers used just half their allotted time ... telling senators that Democrats' efforts to impeach are dangerous.



Pat Cipollone, White House Counsel:

"What they are asking you to do is to throw out a successful president on the eve of an election with no basis, and in violation of the Constitution. It would dangerously change our country, and weaken, weaken forever all of our democratic institutions. You all know that's not in the interest of the American people."



But the trial is far from over as pressure builds to call former National Security Advisor John Bolton to testify.



Senator Richard Blumenthal, Democrat:



"If my Republican colleagues now fail to call witnesses, they are essentially shredding the Constitution and flaunting the law that requires them to hear and see these witnesses. John Bolton was in the room. He was eyes on and ears on the president. He called it a drug deal. He tried to stop it. We need to hear from this revelation builds momentum inescapably and indisputably."



While just four Republican senators need to join with Democrats for that push for witness testimony, not all Republicans trust what Bolton would say.



Senator Rand Paul, Republican:

"John Bolton is a disgruntled, very angry fired employee who stands to make millions of dollars with testimony. An important question to John Bolton is: 'You didn't want to testify a month ago, but now that you're getting millions of dollars for writing a book, you want to testify. What has changed?' "



Republicans calling for a deal that would bring in their own witnesses - former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Democrats argue the Bidens have nothing to do with this impeachment.



Rep. Adam Schiff, House Impeachment Manager:

"If they want a witness for witness, then let them call Mick Mulvaney. Mick Mulvaney has said that he disputes what John Bolton has to say. Let them call Mick Mulvaney. Let them call Secretary Pompeo. Let them call people that are percipient witnesses to this scandal and this corrupt scheme, if they want a witness for a witness. But that's not really what they want. They want a distraction. And I don't think the senators want to allow their proceeding to be turned into a circus."



Polling shows a majority of Americans want new evidence and witnesses in the impeachment trial, which gets back underway Wednesday with senators' questions.