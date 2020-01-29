ບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ, ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ມ້ວນທ້າຍການກ່າວປ້ອງກັນຂອງພວກເພິ່ນຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ໂດຍບອກບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ 100 ຄົນວ່າ ໃຫ້ສັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງເລື້ອງປົດທ່ານອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ທັ້ງໆທີ່ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດອັນໃດຜິດເລີຍ ໃນເລື້ອງການພົວພັນ ກັບຢູເຄຣນ. ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄລຍະທຳອິດ ກຳລັງຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງທ່າມກາງການສູ້ຢັນກັນ ໃນເລື້ອງການຮັບເອົາຫລັກຖານ ແລະພະຍາຍາຍໃໝ່ ຊຶ່ງລວມທັງທ່ານຈອນ ໂບລຕັນ, ອະດີດທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ເຂົ້າມາໃຫ້ການຢູ່ໃນໄລຍະຕໍ່ໄປ. Katherine Gypson, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳລັດຖະສະພາ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບວ່າຈະມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງການຂອງລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ, ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກຳລັງເຕົ້າໂຮມເອົາພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານຢູ່ໃນລັດນິວເຈີຊີ….
……ບໍ່ພໍເທົ່າຊົ່ວໂມງ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ທີມງານກົດໝາຍຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ມ້ວນທ້າຍການກ່າວປ້ອງກັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຕໍ່ທ່ານຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະສະພາ.
ທ່ານ ເຈ ເຊັກຄູໂລ (Jay Sekulow), ທີ່ປຶກສາຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວໃຫ້ຂໍ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ:
"ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງດຳເນີນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຍ້ອນວ່າເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍອອກໄປໃນເວລາ 3 ອາທິດກ່ອນປີງົບປະມານຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ຊັ້ນຫວາ? ຍ້ອນມີການລົມກັນທາງໂທລະສັບ 6 ນາທີຫັ້ນຫວາ? ເປັນແນວນີ້ ກໍແມ່ນພວກທ່ານ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນຟົດເດືອດຂຶ້ນ ຈັ່ງຊັ້ນຫລະ."
ບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດໃຊ້ເວລາພຽງແຕ່ເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງເວລາທີ່ກຳນົດໄວ້ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ…… ໂດຍການບອກບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງວ່າ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງພວກສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໃນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແມ່ນເລື້ອງອັນຕະລາຍ.
ທ່ານ ແພດ ຊີໂປໂລນີ (Pat Cipollone), ທີ່ປຶກສາຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ:
"ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ທ່ານເຮັດ ກໍຄືໃຫ້ໂຍນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ມີຜົນສຳເລັດສູງຖິ້ມ ກ່ອນຈະຮອດວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງໂດຍບໍ່ມີມູນຖານ ແລະເປັນການລະເມີດຕໍ່ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ. ມັນຈະປ່ຽນແປງປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໃນແບບທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖາບັນດ້ານປະຊາທິປະໄຕທັງຫລາຍຂອງປະເທດເຮົາອ່ອນແອລົງ, ອ່ອນແອລົງໄປເລີຍ. ພວກທ່ານທຸກຄົນຮູ້ດີແລ້ວວ່າ ອັນນັ້ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງປະຊາຊົນອາເມີຣິກັນເລີຍ."
ແຕ່ວ່າ ການດຳເນີນຄະດີດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຍັງໄກຢູ່ທີ່ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງໄດ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີຄວາມກົດດັນຫລາຍຂຶ້ນວ່າ ໃຫ້ເອີ້ນເອົາ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ໂບລຕັນ, ອະດີດທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດເຂົ້າມາໃຫ້ການ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຣີຊາດ ບລູເມັນໂທລ (Richard Blumenthal) ທີ່ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດເວົ້າວ່າ:
"ຖ້າຫາກເພື່ອນສັງກັດພັກຣິພັບລິກັນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ດຽວນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮຽກເອົາພະຍານທັງຫລາຍເຂົ້າມາ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ກໍແມ່ນບົດລັດຖະທຳມະນູນໃຫ້ແຫລກ ແລະໝິ່ນປະໝາດກົດໝາຍທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ຟັງຈາກ ແລະເຫັນພວກພະຍານເຫລົ່ານີ້. ທ່ານຈອນ ໂບລຕັນ ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງນັ້ນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ເຫັນ ແລະໄດ້ຍິນປະທານາທິບໍດີເວົ້າ. ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ ມັນເປັນການຊື້ຂາຍຢາເສບຕິດນຳກັນ. ທ່ານພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນຍຸຕິລົງ. ພວກເຮົາຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຟັງການເປີດເຜີຍອັນນີ້ ທີ່ສ້າງໃຫ້ແຮງຜັກດັນແບບບໍ່ສາມາດຫລີກລ້ຽງໄດ້ ແລະກໍແບບບໍ່ສາມາດໂຕ້ຖຽງໄດ້."
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຈະມີສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກພັກຣິພັບລິກັນຕ້ອງເຫັນດີນຳພວກ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ສຳລັບການຜັກດັນໃຫ້ມີການໃຫ້ການຂອງພະຍານນັ້ນ ກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ກໍບໍ່ແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກສັງກັດພັກຣິພັບລິກັນໝົດທຸກຄົນຈະເຊື່ອໃນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໂບລ ຕັນຈະເວົ້ານັ້ນ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ແຣນດ໌ ພອລ (Rand Paul) ຈາກພັກຣິພັບລິກັນໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນວ່າ:
"ທ່ານຈອນ ໂບລຕັນມີຄວາມຂຸ່ນເຄືອງຢູ່ໃນໃຈ, ເປັນພະນັກງານທີ່ຖືກໄລ່ອອກການທີ່ມີຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນຫລາຍ, ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ຈະຢືນຢູ່ໃນທ່າທີ່ຈະສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ເປັນເງິນຫລາຍລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນການໃຫ້ຄຳໃຫ້ການ. ຄຳຖາມທີ່ສຳຄັນອັນນຶ່ງສຳລັບທ່ານຈອນ ໂບລຕັນ ກໍຄື: 'ທ່ານບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ການ ຢູ່ໃນເດືອນນຶ່ງກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ແຕ່ວ່າມາບັດນີ້ ຕອນທີ່ທ່ານກຳລັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບເງິນຫລາຍລ້ານໂດລາ ຈາກການຂຽນປຶ້ມ ແລ້ວທ່ານຈຶ່ງຢາກມາໃຫ້ການບໍ່. ມີຫຍັງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານປ່ຽນໄປ?'"
ພວກສັງກັດພັກຣິພັບລິກັນຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການຕົກລົງກັນ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ເອົາພະຍານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງເຂົ້າມາໃຫ້ການ - ຄືອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານ ຮັນເທີ, ລູກຊາຍຂອງເພິ່ນ. ພວກສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນຕອບກັບວ່າ ພວກທ່ານໄບເດັນ ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ ກັບການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.
ທ່ານ ອາດາມ ຊິຟ (Adam Schiff) ຜູ້ຈັດການໃນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຈາກສະພາຕ່ຳເວົ້າວ່າ:
"ຖ້າຫາກພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ເອົາພະຍານຄົນນຶ່ງເພື່ອມາເປັນພະຍານ ແລ້ວກໍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອີ້ນເອົາທ່ານ ມິກຄ໌ ເມົາວານີ (Mick Mulvaney) ມາ. ທ່ານ ມິກຄ໌ ເມົາວານີ (Mick Mulvaney) ເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖົກຖຽງຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານ ຈອນ ໂບລຕັນ ຈະເວົ້າ. ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອີ້ນເອົາ ທ່ານ ມິກຄ໌ ເມົາວານີ (Mick Mulvaney) ມາ. ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອີ້ນເອົາລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ພອມພຽວ ມາ. ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອີ້ນເອົາຄົນທີ່ເປັນພະຍານທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນເຫດການເລື້ອງນອງນັນອັນນີ້ ແລະການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫລວງອັນນີ້ມາ ຖ້າຫາກ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ເອົາພະຍານຄົນນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອມາເປັນພະຍານ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ອັນນັ້ນບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກເຮັດເລີຍ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ມີການເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນຫັນເຫຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງຄົນໄປ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດດອກວ່າ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງທັງຫລາຍ ຢາກຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຂອງພວກເພິ່ນກາຍເປັນການຫລິ້ນລະຄອນສັດອັນນຶ່ງ."
ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີຫລັກຖານ ແລະພະຍານໃໝ່ ຢູ່ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມຄືນອີກໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍທີ່ໃຫ້ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງທັງຫລາຍຖາມຄຳຖາມ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້
Lawyers for US President Donald Trump closed their defense Tuesday, telling the 100 senators weighing his removal from office he did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine. The first phase of the Senate impeachment trial comes to a close amid a fight over admitting new evidence and witnesses – including former National Security Advisor John Bolton – into the next phase. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on what’s next on Capitol Hill.
President Trump rallying supporters in the state of New Jersey….
……Just hours after his legal team closed their defense on Capitol Hill….
Jay Sekulow, White House Counsel:
"Are we having an impeachment proceeding because aid came out three weeks before the end of the fiscal year? For a 6-minute phone call? You boil it down, that's what this is."
The president's lawyers used just half their allotted time ... telling senators that Democrats' efforts to impeach are dangerous.
Pat Cipollone, White House Counsel:
"What they are asking you to do is to throw out a successful president on the eve of an election with no basis, and in violation of the Constitution. It would dangerously change our country, and weaken, weaken forever all of our democratic institutions. You all know that's not in the interest of the American people."
But the trial is far from over as pressure builds to call former National Security Advisor John Bolton to testify.
Senator Richard Blumenthal, Democrat:
"If my Republican colleagues now fail to call witnesses, they are essentially shredding the Constitution and flaunting the law that requires them to hear and see these witnesses. John Bolton was in the room. He was eyes on and ears on the president. He called it a drug deal. He tried to stop it. We need to hear from this revelation builds momentum inescapably and indisputably."
While just four Republican senators need to join with Democrats for that push for witness testimony, not all Republicans trust what Bolton would say.
Senator Rand Paul, Republican:
"John Bolton is a disgruntled, very angry fired employee who stands to make millions of dollars with testimony. An important question to John Bolton is: 'You didn't want to testify a month ago, but now that you're getting millions of dollars for writing a book, you want to testify. What has changed?' "
Republicans calling for a deal that would bring in their own witnesses - former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Democrats argue the Bidens have nothing to do with this impeachment.
Rep. Adam Schiff, House Impeachment Manager:
"If they want a witness for witness, then let them call Mick Mulvaney. Mick Mulvaney has said that he disputes what John Bolton has to say. Let them call Mick Mulvaney. Let them call Secretary Pompeo. Let them call people that are percipient witnesses to this scandal and this corrupt scheme, if they want a witness for a witness. But that's not really what they want. They want a distraction. And I don't think the senators want to allow their proceeding to be turned into a circus."
Polling shows a majority of Americans want new evidence and witnesses in the impeachment trial, which gets back underway Wednesday with senators' questions.