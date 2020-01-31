ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ມື້​ສຳ​ຄັນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ຟ້ອ​ງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ.

ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ມີ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິ​ກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ​ກຳ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ນັ້ນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ດ້ວຍ​ການຄາດກັນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດໃນ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຂອງ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ຖື​ກຕ້ອງ ແລະຂັດ​ຂວາງຕໍ່​ສະ​ພາ.

ຫຼື​ວ່າສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ 4 ຄົນ ອາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມກັບສະ​ມາ​ຊິກຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ 47 ຄົນ ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ເພື່​ອ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ພິ​ຍານ​ ມາ​ໃຫ້​ການ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ອະ​ດີດ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອ​ດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ​ໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີຕໍ່​ອອກໄປ​ອີກ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ ແລະ​ອາດ​ຈະດົນກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ແຕ່​ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ພິ​ຍານເສດ​ສິ້ນ​ລົງດ້ວຍ​ຄະ​ແນນ 50 ຕໍ່ 50 ເທົ່າ​ກັນ​ແລ້ວ ຫົວ​ໜ້າໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ສານສູງ​ສຸດ​ ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ໂຣ​ເບີດ​ສ໌ ທີ່​ນັ່ງເປັນ​ປະ​ທານ​ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ​ນັ້ນ ອາດ​ສາ​ມາດ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການຕັດ​ສິນ​. ແຕ່​ໃນ​ເມື່ອນີ້ ​ນີ້​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ​ໃນ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຟ້ອ​ງ​ຮ້ອງ ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່​ມີ​ໃຜ​ແນ່ໃຈ​ເທື່ອ​ວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.​

ຜູ້​ນຳ​ໃນ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມແຄ​ຣັດ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ດຳ ຊິ​ຟ ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຈາກບັນ​ດາ​ພິ​ຍານ ຢູ່ໃນປະ​ຊຸມ​ລັບບໍ່​ກາຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ​ນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ກັບ​ຄືນໄປເຮັດ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດໄດ້ຕາມ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ.

ສ​ະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ອອກ​ໝາຍ​ຮ້ອງ​ພິ​ຍານ​ໃດໆ ໂດຍເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ບໍ່ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຈະເປັນ​ການແກ່​ຍາວ ​ໃນ​ການດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີອອກ​ໄປ ແຕ່​ຖ້າຫລັກ​ຖານ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຕໍ່ຄະ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ ທ່ານ​ມິ​ຕ​ຈ໌ ແມັກ​ຄອນ​ແນ​ລ ໄດ້​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ພຽງ​ພໍ ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນບໍ່​ໃຫ້ພິ​ຍານ​ຖືກ​ຮ້ອງ. ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນທີ່​ມີ​ແນວ​ທາງ​ປານ​ກາງ​ຫຼາຍ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົ​າ​ເຈົ້າ ອາດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ ໃນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຟັງ​ວ່າ ທ່ານໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ ມີ​ຫຍັງຈະ​ເວົ້າ​.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປື້ມ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ພິມ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ເທື່ອນັ້ນ ທ່ານບອ​ລ​ຕັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໂຈະ​ການ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ 391 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂວໂລດິ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ (Volodymyr Zelenskiy) ຈະ​ປະ​ກາດ ຢ່າງ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ປີ 2020.

ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມະ​ຫາ​ອຳ​ນາດຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ ແມ່ນການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ​ທີ່ສາ​ມາດ​ຟ້​ອງ​ຮ້ອງ

ໄດ້.



Friday will be a crucial day in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.



The trial in the Republican-majority U.S. Senate could end Friday with Trump's expected acquittal on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.



Or four Republicans could join 47 Democrats and independents in voting to allow witnesses to testify -- including former National Security Advisor John Bolton -- extending the trial for at least another week and maybe longer.



But if the vote to hear witnesses ends in a 50-50 tie, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, the presiding judge, could cast a deciding vote. But since this would be unprecedented in an impeachment trial, no one is sure exactly what will happen.



The lead House impeachment manager, Democrat Adam Schiff, proposed hearing witnesses behind closed doors for no more than a week, saying that would let Senators get back to regular business.



Republicans do not want any witnesses subpoenaed, believing that not only would it drag out the trial, but that more evidence could hurt their case.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell conceded earlier this week that he may not have the votes to prevent witnesses from being called. Several moderate Republicans have said they may be interested in hearing what Bolton has to say.



In a yet-to-be-published book, Bolton said Trump told him he was withholding $391 million in military aid to Ukraine until President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly announced an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential political rival of Trump's in the 2020 presidential election.



Democrats said reaching out to a foreign power to interfere in an election is an impeachable offense.



Trump's lawyers say the president had the right to hold up the aid over concern for corruption in Ukraine and a demand that Europe do more to help Ukraine fight Russian-backed separatists.



Trump's defense team and the impeachment managers Thursday spent their second day answering questions from the senators, which were read by Roberts.



Roberts refused to ask a question handed in by Kentucky Republican Rand Paul because it reportedly would have identified the whistleblower, whose concern about Trump's July phone call in which he asked Zelenskiy for a "favor" led to the president's impeachment. Paul denied the question would have outed the whistleblower.



Trump's attorneys continued to argue that nothing the president did concerning Ukraine is impeachable.