ວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ຈະເປັນມື້ສຳຄັນ ໃນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ.
ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຢູ່ໃນສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນກຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍນັ້ນອາດຈະເສັດສິ້ນລົງໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ດ້ວຍການຄາດກັນວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳຈະບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດໃນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຂອງການໃຊ້ອຳນາດໄປໃນທາງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະຂັດຂວາງຕໍ່ສະພາ.
ຫຼືວ່າສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ 4 ຄົນ ອາດເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບສະມາຊິກຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະບໍ່ສັງກັດພັກ 47 ຄົນ ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ບັນດາພິຍານ ມາໃຫ້ການ ຮວມທັງອະດີດທີ່ປຶກສາຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານຈອນ ໂບລຕັນ ຊຶ່ງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການດຳເນີນຄະດີຕໍ່ອອກໄປອີກຢ່າງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງອາທິດ ແລະອາດຈະດົນກວ່ານັ້ນ.
ແຕ່ຖ້າຫາກວ່າການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ທີ່ຈະຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການຂອງພວກພິຍານເສດສິ້ນລົງດ້ວຍຄະແນນ 50 ຕໍ່ 50 ເທົ່າກັນແລ້ວ ຫົວໜ້າໄອຍະການສານສູງສຸດ ທ່ານຈອນ ໂຣເບີດສ໌ ທີ່ນັ່ງເປັນປະທານຜູ້ພິພາກສານັ້ນ ອາດສາມາດລົງຄະແນນສຽງເພື່ອເປັນການຕັດສິນ. ແຕ່ໃນເມື່ອນີ້ ນີ້ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນໃນດຳເນີນຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ມີໃຜແນ່ໃຈເທື່ອວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ.
ຜູ້ນຳໃນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານອາດຳ ຊິຟ ໄດ້ສະເໜີການຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການຈາກບັນດາພິຍານ ຢູ່ໃນປະຊຸມລັບບໍ່ກາຍນຶ່ງອາທິດ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ນັ້ນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສາມາດກັບຄືນໄປເຮັດທຸລະກິດໄດ້ຕາມປົກກະຕິ.
ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນບໍ່ຕ້ອງການອອກໝາຍຮ້ອງພິຍານໃດໆ ໂດຍເຊື່ອວ່າບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຈະເປັນການແກ່ຍາວ ໃນການດຳເນີນຄະດີອອກໄປ ແຕ່ຖ້າຫລັກຖານເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ອາດເປັນໄພຕໍ່ຄະດີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ຜູ້ນຳສະພາສູງສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ທ່ານມິຕຈ໌ ແມັກຄອນແນລ ໄດ້ຍອມຮັບໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ມີຄະແນນສຽງພຽງພໍ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ພິຍານຖືກຮ້ອງ. ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນທີ່ມີແນວທາງປານກາງຫຼາຍທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອາດມີຄວາມສົນໃຈ ໃນການຮັບຟັງວ່າ ທ່ານໂບລຕັນ ມີຫຍັງຈະເວົ້າ.
ຢູ່ໃນປື້ມທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ເທື່ອນັ້ນ ທ່ານບອລຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ບອກທ່ານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ໂຈະການການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານ 391 ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂວໂລດິເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ (Volodymyr Zelenskiy) ຈະປະກາດ ຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍກ່ຽວກັບການສືບສວນອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງການເມືອງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ປີ 2020.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຂໍຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມະຫາອຳນາດຕ່າງປະເທດເຂົ້າມາແຊກແຊງໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແມ່ນການກະທຳຜິດທີ່ສາມາດຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ
ໄດ້.
Friday will be a crucial day in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The trial in the Republican-majority U.S. Senate could end Friday with Trump's expected acquittal on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Or four Republicans could join 47 Democrats and independents in voting to allow witnesses to testify -- including former National Security Advisor John Bolton -- extending the trial for at least another week and maybe longer.
But if the vote to hear witnesses ends in a 50-50 tie, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, the presiding judge, could cast a deciding vote. But since this would be unprecedented in an impeachment trial, no one is sure exactly what will happen.
The lead House impeachment manager, Democrat Adam Schiff, proposed hearing witnesses behind closed doors for no more than a week, saying that would let Senators get back to regular business.
Republicans do not want any witnesses subpoenaed, believing that not only would it drag out the trial, but that more evidence could hurt their case.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell conceded earlier this week that he may not have the votes to prevent witnesses from being called. Several moderate Republicans have said they may be interested in hearing what Bolton has to say.
In a yet-to-be-published book, Bolton said Trump told him he was withholding $391 million in military aid to Ukraine until President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly announced an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential political rival of Trump's in the 2020 presidential election.
Democrats said reaching out to a foreign power to interfere in an election is an impeachable offense.
Trump's lawyers say the president had the right to hold up the aid over concern for corruption in Ukraine and a demand that Europe do more to help Ukraine fight Russian-backed separatists.
Trump's defense team and the impeachment managers Thursday spent their second day answering questions from the senators, which were read by Roberts.
Roberts refused to ask a question handed in by Kentucky Republican Rand Paul because it reportedly would have identified the whistleblower, whose concern about Trump's July phone call in which he asked Zelenskiy for a "favor" led to the president's impeachment. Paul denied the question would have outed the whistleblower.
Trump's attorneys continued to argue that nothing the president did concerning Ukraine is impeachable.