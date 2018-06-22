ປ. ທຣໍາ ບອກໃຫ້ເອົາ ຄອບຄົວ ທີ່ເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ໄປຢູ່ນໍາກັນກັບ ລູກ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ອົງການ​ລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ

​ຕ່າງໆວ່າ ​ໃຫ້​ເອົາ​ຄອບຄົວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຄົນເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງທີ່​ຖືກ​ແຍກ​ອອກຈາກ​ກັນ ​ພາຍຫລັງ

ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຂ້າ​ມຊາຍ​ແດນ​ເຂົ້າມາຈາກ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ​ຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ກົດໝາຍນັ້ນ​ມາ​ທ້ອນ​ໂຮມຢູ່​ນໍາ​ກັນ

​ຄືນ."ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກເອົາ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ນໍາ​ກັນ" ນັ້ນຄື​ຄໍາ​ເວົ້າຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາທີ່​ກ່າວ​ກ່າວ​

ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ຄະນະ​ບໍລິຫານ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ສະຕີ ໝາຍ​ເລກ​ນຶ່ງ

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ​ເມ​ລາ​ເນຍ ທຣໍາ ກໍາລັງ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ສູ​ນກັກ​ຂັງ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​

ມີ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 2,000 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ແຍກ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ພໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາເອົາ

ໄປຂັງ​ໄວ້​ຕ່າງຫາກ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ເມສາ​ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ຂອງ​ປະຊາຊົນ

ຕໍ່ພາບທີ່ເຫັນ​ເດັກໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍນັ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກົງ​ຂັງ ​ແລະ​ສຽງຫ້ອງ​ໄຫ້​ຄວນ​ຄາງຂອງ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​

ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກະຈາຍສຽງ​ກ້ອງ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລ​ກ ​ໃນ​ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ​ເຊັນ

​ດໍາລັດຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານເພື່ອຍຸຕິການແຍກເດັກນ້ອຍ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງອອກ​ຈາກຜູ້​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນຄອບ

ຄົວຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍ​ແດນ.

​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຍັງ​ບໍ່ມີ​ໃຜ​ຮູ້​ຢ່າງ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ເທື່ອ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ແນວ​ໃດ​ເພື່ອ​ດໍາ​ເນີນ​

ຄະດີ​ຕາມ​ກົດໝາຍ​ຕໍ່ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ

​ຟັງ​ການ​ພິຈາລະນາ​ຄະດີອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ສານ ຢູ່​ເມືອງ ບຣາວສວິລ ລັດ​ເທັກ​ຊັສ​ ໃນເຊົ້າ

ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ຄະດີ ກະທໍາ​ຜິດອາຍາທີ່​ບໍ່ຮ້າຍ​

ແຮງ​ຂອງຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຈໍານວນ 17 ຄົນ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິ​ທໍາ ຕໍ່ມາ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າຊໍ້າ​ແລ້ວ

ຊໍ້າ​ເລົ່າວ່າ ຕົນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ການ​ກ່າ​ວ ຫາ​ດັ່ງກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ.

ພວກ​ທະນາຍຄວາມ​ຂອງກະຊວງຍຸຕິ​ທໍາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ພິພາກສາ​ຄົນ

​ນຶ່ງ​ ຢູ່ໃນ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ​ໃຫ້​ຕັດສິນ​ແບບ​ສຸກ​ເສີນທີ່​ອານຸຍາດ​ໃຫ້ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າສາມາດ

​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ໄວ້​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ປົກຄອງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກົດໝາຍຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ວ່າຄະດີ​ໃນ​

ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດສິນ. ປັດຈຸບັນ​ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່​ສາມາດ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ຄອບຄົວ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສູນ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ສໍາລັບ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງໄດ້ແຕ່ ພຽງ​ແຕ່ 20 ມື້​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ​ໂດຍ​

ສະ​ເລ່ຍແລ້ວຄະດີ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ໃນ​ປັດຈຸບັນ​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ໃຊ້​ເວລາ​ນານ​ເຖິງ 721 ມື້ ກວ່າ​ຈະ​

ທ່ານ ​ເດ​ວິດ ບີ​ເອີ (David Bier) ນັກວິ​ໄຈ​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ດ້ານ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຢູ່​ສະ ຖາ​ບັນ

​ເສລີ​ນະ​ຍົມ ​ຄາ​ໂຕ້ (Cato) ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ VOA ວ່າ ​ເຫດການ​ນີ້ຍິ່ງຈະ​ເປັນ "ສັນຍານ​ທີ່​ບອກ

​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ແຈ້ງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ຈຸດປະສົງ​ທັງໝົດທັງ​ປວງ​ໃນ​ການ​ດໍາ​ເນີນ​ຄະດີດຫລົ່ານີ້ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ

​ເພື່ອເອົາ​ພໍ່​ແມ່ແຍກອອກ​ຈາກ​ລູກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ຈຸດ

ປະສົງ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ກົດໝຍ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ເລີຍ."

U.S. President Donald Trump told federal agencies to reunite immigrant families separated after illegally crossing into the country from Mexico.



"We want to put them together," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday while the first lady, Melania Trump, was visiting a detention center for migrant children in McAllen, Texas.



More than 2,000 children have been detained apart from their parents since April. Public outrage over images of young people sitting in cages and audio of wailing children broadcast globally in the past week prompted Trump to sign an executive order stopping the border separations of migrant children from adults.



But how officials will handle the immigrant legal cases remains unclear. A VOA reporter at an immigration court hearing in Brownsville, Texas, Thursday morning said prosecutors dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 migrants. But the Department of Justice later insisted it is not dropping charges against detained immigrants.



DOJ lawyers Thursday asked a federal judge in California for an emergency ruling that would allow them to detain minors with their legal guardians until their immigration cases are adjudicated. Authorities now may only hold families in immigration detention for 20 days. On average, current cases are taking 721 days to resolve.



This would be "an even more clear signal that the whole purpose of bringing these prosecutions is to separate parents from children and not about enforcing the law," David Bier, immigration policy analyst at the libertarian Cato Institute, told VOA.



The Trump administration's policy has required that anyone who crosses the border illegally face criminal charges. "If it continues to be the case that some of these cases or many of them are dismissed by courts, that should be the end of the policy," added Bier.



The president, during Thursday's Cabinet meeting, again went on at some length decrying what he contends are the world's worst immigration laws.



"The whole world is laughing at us and has for years," Trump said. The president explained that what he had signed the day before was "a good executive order but it's limited no matter how you cut it," necessitating quick legislative action.



"The only real solution is to come together to close the catch-and-release loopholes," said Trump. "If we don't close those loopholes, there's no amount of money that can solve this crisis."



On Thursday, the House of Representatives disapproved one set of proposed changes to U.S. immigration law, and put off a vote on another proposal until next week, as Republican leaders struggled to get enough votes to win approval for a bill.





Jeff Seldin, National Security Correspondent, and Masood Farivar, Justice Department Correspondent, contributed to this report.