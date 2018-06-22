ປ. ທຣໍາ ບອກໃຫ້ເອົາ ຄອບຄົວ ທີ່ເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ໄປຢູ່ນໍາກັນກັບ ລູກ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໄດ້ບອກໃຫ້ອົງການລັດຖະບານກາງ
ຕ່າງໆວ່າ ໃຫ້ເອົາຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ຖືກແຍກອອກຈາກກັນ ພາຍຫລັງ
ທີ່ໄດ້ຂ້າມຊາຍແດນເຂົ້າມາຈາກເມັກຊິໂກຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍນັ້ນມາທ້ອນໂຮມຢູ່ນໍາກັນ
ຄືນ."ພວກເຮົາຢາກເອົາພວກເຂົາມາຢູ່ນໍາກັນ" ນັ້ນຄືຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາທີ່ກ່າວກ່າວ
ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຄະນະບໍລິຫານ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຕີ ໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ
ທ່ານນາງ ເມລາເນຍ ທຣໍາ ກໍາລັງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມສູນກັກຂັງເດັກນ້ອຍເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຢູ່ໃນ
ເມືອງແມັກກາແລັນ (McAllen) ລັດເທັກຊັສ.
ມີເດັກນ້ອຍຫລາຍກວ່າ 2,000 ຄົນທີ່ຖືກແຍກອອກຈາກພໍ່ແມ່ນຂອງພວກເຂົາເອົາ
ໄປຂັງໄວ້ຕ່າງຫາກ ນັບແຕ່ເດືອນເມສາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນຂອງປະຊາຊົນ
ຕໍ່ພາບທີ່ເຫັນເດັກໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນກົງຂັງ ແລະສຽງຫ້ອງໄຫ້ຄວນຄາງຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍ
ໄດ້ຖືກກະຈາຍສຽງກ້ອງໄປທົ່ວໂລກ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາເຊັນ
ດໍາລັດຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານເພື່ອຍຸຕິການແຍກເດັກນ້ອຍເຂົ້າເມືອງອອກຈາກຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ໃນຄອບ
ຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາ ຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ.
ແຕ່ວ່າ ຍັງບໍ່ມີໃຜຮູ້ຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈະເຮັດແນວໃດເພື່ອດໍາເນີນ
ຄະດີຕາມກົດໝາຍຕໍ່ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອທ່ານນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຂົ້າໄປ
ຟັງການພິຈາລະນາຄະດີອັນນຶ່ງຂອງສານ ຢູ່ເມືອງ ບຣາວສວິລ ລັດເທັກຊັສ ໃນເຊົ້າ
ວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກໄອຍະການໄດ້ຍົກເລີກຄະດີ ກະທໍາຜິດອາຍາທີ່ບໍ່ຮ້າຍ
ແຮງຂອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຈໍານວນ 17 ຄົນ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທໍາ ຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ເວົ້າຊໍ້າແລ້ວ
ຊໍ້າເລົ່າວ່າ ຕົນບໍ່ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກການກ່າວ ຫາດັ່ງກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງຢູ່ນັ້ນ.
ພວກທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງກະຊວງຍຸຕິທໍາໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ຜູ້ພິພາກສາຄົນ
ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍໃຫ້ຕັດສິນແບບສຸກເສີນທີ່ອານຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດ
ກັກຂັງເດັກນ້ອຍໄວ້ກັບຜູ້ປົກຄອງທີ່ຖືກກົດໝາຍຂອງພວກເຂົາຈົນກວ່າວ່າຄະດີໃນ
ການເຂົ້າເມືອງຂອງພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາມາດກັກຂັງຄອບຄົວໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນສູນກັກຂັງສໍາລັບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງໄດ້ແຕ່ ພຽງແຕ່ 20 ມື້ເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ໂດຍ
ສະເລ່ຍແລ້ວຄະດີຕ່າງໆ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ແມ່ນໃຊ້ເວລານານເຖິງ 721 ມື້ ກວ່າຈະ
ແກ້ໄຂໄດ້.
ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ບີເອີ (David Bier) ນັກວິໄຈນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຢູ່ສະ ຖາບັນ
ເສລີນະຍົມ ຄາໂຕ້ (Cato) ກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA ວ່າ ເຫດການນີ້ຍິ່ງຈະເປັນ "ສັນຍານທີ່ບອກ
ໃຫ້ຮູ້ແຈ້ງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມວ່າ ຈຸດປະສົງທັງໝົດທັງປວງໃນການດໍາເນີນຄະດີດຫລົ່ານີ້ ກໍແມ່ນ
ເພື່ອເອົາພໍ່ແມ່ແຍກອອກຈາກລູກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ແມ່ນເພື່ອຈຸດ
ປະສົງໃນການປະຕິບັດກົດໝຍແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດເລີຍ."
U.S. President Donald Trump told federal agencies to reunite immigrant families separated after illegally crossing into the country from Mexico.
"We want to put them together," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday while the first lady, Melania Trump, was visiting a detention center for migrant children in McAllen, Texas.
More than 2,000 children have been detained apart from their parents since April. Public outrage over images of young people sitting in cages and audio of wailing children broadcast globally in the past week prompted Trump to sign an executive order stopping the border separations of migrant children from adults.
But how officials will handle the immigrant legal cases remains unclear. A VOA reporter at an immigration court hearing in Brownsville, Texas, Thursday morning said prosecutors dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 migrants. But the Department of Justice later insisted it is not dropping charges against detained immigrants.
DOJ lawyers Thursday asked a federal judge in California for an emergency ruling that would allow them to detain minors with their legal guardians until their immigration cases are adjudicated. Authorities now may only hold families in immigration detention for 20 days. On average, current cases are taking 721 days to resolve.
((http://trac.syr.edu/phptools/immigration/court_backlog/apprep_backlog_avgdays.php ))
This would be "an even more clear signal that the whole purpose of bringing these prosecutions is to separate parents from children and not about enforcing the law," David Bier, immigration policy analyst at the libertarian Cato Institute, told VOA.
The Trump administration's policy has required that anyone who crosses the border illegally face criminal charges. "If it continues to be the case that some of these cases or many of them are dismissed by courts, that should be the end of the policy," added Bier.
The president, during Thursday's Cabinet meeting, again went on at some length decrying what he contends are the world's worst immigration laws.
"The whole world is laughing at us and has for years," Trump said. The president explained that what he had signed the day before was "a good executive order but it's limited no matter how you cut it," necessitating quick legislative action.
"The only real solution is to come together to close the catch-and-release loopholes," said Trump. "If we don't close those loopholes, there's no amount of money that can solve this crisis."
On Thursday, the House of Representatives disapproved one set of proposed changes to U.S. immigration law, and put off a vote on another proposal until next week, as Republican leaders struggled to get enough votes to win approval for a bill.
Jeff Seldin, National Security Correspondent, and Masood Farivar, Justice Department Correspondent, contributed to this report.
