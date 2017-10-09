ປ. ທຣຳ ເປີດເຜີຍ ບັນຊີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ກ່ຽວກັບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ໃຫ້ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຊາບ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ບອກຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງ ໃນວັນອາທິດ

ວານນີ້ ວ່າ ເພື່ອຈະຕົກລົງກັນໄດ້ກັບ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນການອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກ

ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “Dreamers” ຫຼື ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ

ໄດ້, ທ່ານຈະເນັ້ນໜັກ ໃສ່ການປັບປຸງໃໝ່ ລະບົບ ການຂໍບັດຂຽວຂອງປະເທດ,

ຈະວ່າຈ້າງ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກວດຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຕື່ມອີກ 10,000 ຄົນ ແລະ ກໍ່ສ້າງກຳແພງ

ຢູ່ເລາະຕາມເຂດຊາຍແດນທາງພາກໃຕ້.

ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດແຜນການຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອຈະຍຸຕິ ໂຄງການໂຈະ

ການປະຕິບັດການ ຕໍ່ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍເຂົ້າເມືອງຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຫຼື DACA ອັນເປັນ

ນະໂຍບາຍ ໃນຍຸກສະໄໝຂອງທ່ານໂອບາມາ ທີ່ປົກປ້ອງພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມ ຫຼາຍແສນຄົນ

ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳເຂົ້າມາໃນ ສະຫະລັດຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ໃນເວລາທີ່ຍັງເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ່

ຈາກການຖືກເນລະເທດ.



ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດ ບັນຊີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ຂອງລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ໃນນະໂຍ

ບາຍ ດ້ານຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຢູ່ໃນໜັງສືສະບັບນຶ່ງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ລັດຖະສະພາ

ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງປະກອບດ້ວຍ ການຈຳກັດການອອກບັດຂຽວ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກ

ຜົວເມຍ ແລະ ເດັກນ້ອຍ ໃນພື້ນຖານຂອງຄອບຄົວ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສັນຊາດ ສະຫະລັດ, ສ້າງ

ຕັ້ງພື້ນຖານ ຂອງລະບົບຄະແນນຄຸນງາມຄວາມດີ ເພື່ອເລືອກເອົາ ຜູ້ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດ

ໃຫ້ໄດ້ຢົກຍ້າຍເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ປະເທດ ແລະ ຕັດຈຳນວນຊາວອົບພະຍົບ ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້

ເຂົ້າມາໃນປະເທດ ລົງ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຈະ “ສົ່ງເສີມຄວາມສຳເລັດດ້ານການເງິນ

ແລະ ການຮວມຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມພວກຄົນເຂົ້າມາໃໝ່” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປົກປ້ອງ

ຄ່າແຮງງານແລະພວກຄົນງານອາເມລິກັນ.

ນອກຈາກນີ້ແລ້ວ ເພິ່ນຍັງຢາກຂະຫຽາຍບັນຊີພວກອາດຊະຍາກອນນຳ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນ

ບໍ່ໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາ ໄດ້ຮັບສິດເຂົ້າມາ ສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງພວກດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍຈະລວມທັງພວກແກ້ງ

ພວກສ້າງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນຄອບຄົວ, ພວກກະທຳຜິດຕໍ່ເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະ ພວກກິນເຫຼົ້າ

ເມົາຂັບລົດນຳ. ໃນທຳນອງດຽວກັນ ຄົນພວກນີ້ ກໍຈະເພີ່ມເຂົ້າໃນບັນຊີ ພວກທີ່ຈະຖືກ

ເນລະເທດອອກໄປ ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ພາຍໃຕ້ລະບົບທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຕ້ອງການ ພວກນາຍຈ້າງທັງຫຼາຍທົ່ວປະເທດ ຈຳເປັນຈະ

ຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ລະບົບກວດກາແບບ ອິເລັກໂຕຣນິກ ເພື່ອກວດສອບເບິ່ງຖານະຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ

ຂອງຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ກ່ອນຈະຈ້າງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານຍັງຢາກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ພວກຕຳຫຼວດ

ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຮ່ວມມືກັບອົງການກວດຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງນຳ ໂດຍໂຈະການ

ໃຫ້ເງິນທຶນຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງແກ່ເມືອງໃຫຽ່ແລະເມືອງນ້ອຍຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມຮ່ວມມື.

U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear Sunday that in order to strike a deal with the Democrats to allow the so called "Dreamers" to stay in the country, he will insist on overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the southern border.



Last month Trump announced plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era policy that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children.



Trump announced his administration's immigration policy wish-list in a letter to congressional leaders Sunday.It includes limiting family-based green cards to spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens, creating a point-based merit system to pick who is allowed to immigrate and cutting the number of refugee admissions.



Trump says those moves would "promote financial success and assimilation for newcomers" while also protecting wages for American workers.



He also wants to expand the list of crimes that make someone ineligible to come to the United States to include gang membership, domestic violence, child abuse and drunk driving.Those offenses would similarly make more people eligible for deportation.



Under Trump's desired system, employers across the country would be required to use en electronic verification system to check someone's immigration status before hiring them.He also wants to force local police departments to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement agencies by withholding federal grants from cities and towns that do not.



Trump said the changes would target "dangerous loopholes, outdated laws, and easily exploited vulnerabilities in our immigration system -- current policies that are harming our country and our communities."



But Democratic leaders vehemently oppose many of the demands on his list.



In a joint statement, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the list "goes so far beyond what is reasonable.''



"The Administration can't be serious about compromise or helping the Dreamers if they begin with a list that is anathema to the Dreamers, to the immigrant community and to the vast majority of Americans,'' they wrote."If the President was serious about protecting the Dreamers, his staff has not made a good faith effort to do so."



Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in his own statement, supported Trump's plan.



"These are reasonable proposals," he said. "This plan will work. If followed, it will produce an immigration system with integrity and one in which we can take pride."



Trump has given Congress six months to come up with legislation to protect the nearly 800,000 Dreamers from deportation.