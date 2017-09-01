ລັດເທັກຊັສ ຊຸກຍູ້ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ໃນເຂດມີເຮີຣິເຄນ ຮາວີ ຂໍເອົາການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ

ຈຳນວນຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ຈາກ​ເຮີລິ​ເຄນ Harvey ຢູ່ເມືອງ Harris ຢູ່ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ລັດ Texas

ທີ່ເປັນບ່ອນ ນະຄອນ Houston ຕັ້ງຢູ່ນັ້ນໄດ້​ເພີ້​ມຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ 39 ຄົນແລ້ວ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ນໍ້າ

​ຖ້ວມ​ທີ່ເກີດຈາກ​ພາຍຸ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່​ມຫລົດລົງ.

ນັກ​ພະຍາກອນ​ອາກາດ ທ່ານ Jeff Linder ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ນໍ້າ​ຫ້ວຍ Clear Creek ໃນລັດ

Texas ​ມີ​ຝົນຕົກ​ໜັກ​ທີ​ສຸດ​ເຖິງ 120 ຊັງ​ຕີ​ແມັດ.

ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ຊາວເມືອງ Harris​ ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ໜ້າ​ວຽກ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກໃນ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຊີວິດ

​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ຄົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ຫວ່ງໄດ້​ປາກົດ​ໂຕ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​. ພວກ​

ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນປະ​ເທດ​ແບບ​ຜົດກົດໝາຍ ພາກັນ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເຂົາ

​ເຈົ້າ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍເອົາ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ. ບັນດາ​ພະນັກງານ​ເຂົ້າໄປໃຫ້

ການຊ່ວ​ຍເຫລືອ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ໄປຫາພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ​ເພື່ອ​ຄໍ້າປະກັນ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​

​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ ເວລາທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຊອກເອົາ​ການ​ຊ່ວ​ຍ​ເຫ​ລື​ອເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາພາຍ

​ຫລັງທີ່ພາຍຸ Harvey ໝົດໄປ.

​ເຈົ້າ​ຄອງນະ​ຄອນ Houston ທ່ານ Sylvester Turner ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ຕາງ

ໜ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້​ໃດກໍຕາມ ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບຍ້ອນເລື່ອງກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ການ​ຝ່າຝືນກົດໝາຍຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ

​ເມືອງ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ໄປຂໍ​ການ​ຊ່ວ​ຍ​ເຫລືອ.

ທ່ານ​ Cesar Espinosa ຫົວໜ້າ​ຫ້ອງການ​ຄອບຄົວ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ນັກຮຽນ

ທີ່ປະສົບ​ຄວາ​ມ ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ Turner ​ເປັນ​ “ເລື້ອງ​ສຳ

ຄັນ” ​ສໍາລັບພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ. ທ່ານ Espinosa ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ເວລາ​ໃດ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​

ຈາ​ກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໂອເຄ ບັດ​ນີ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາມາດເຊື່ອໄດ້.”

ຫ້ອງການປະຕິບັດງານການ​ກວດ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ​ແລະ​ພາສີ​ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວ

“ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ການກວດ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະທົບ.”

ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ພາກັນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ພັກ​ເຊົາ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ Harris ​ໃນ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ ຮວມ

ທັງ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ.

ທ່ານ Tom Fargione ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການ FEMA ເມືອງ Harris ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອັນ​ສຳ

ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ຫ້ອງການ​ປັດຈຸບັນ​ນີ້​ຄື ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຜູ້​ທີ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ເຮືອນ​ຊານ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ ການ​ຢູ່​ເຮືອນ

​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ຢ່າງໃດ​ຢ່າງ​ນຶ່ງ.

The death toll from Hurricane Harvey in southeastern Texas' Harris County, home to Houston, has risen to 39 as the floodwaters from the storm begin to recede.



Meteorologist Jeff Lindner said Clear Creek, Texas, received the most rainfall -- 120 centimeters.



Immigrants



As Harris County residents contemplate the daunting task of rebuilding their lives, one group of people has emerged with a special set of concerns. Immigrants, who are in the country illegally, are afraid that if they apply for help they will be arrested. Outreach workers have been deployed to reassure them that they will not be detained when they seek help for dealing with the aftermath of Harvey.



Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he would personally represent anyone arrested on immigration violations after seeking help.



Cesar Espinosa, executive director of Immigrant Families and Students in the Struggle said Turner's statement was a "big deal" for immigrants. Espinosa said "When they hear it from an official, they say,'OK, now we believe it.'"



Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said it is "not conducting immigration enforcement operations in the affected area."



Housing



Thousands of people in shelters in Harris County have lost everything, including their homes. Harris Country FEMA director Tom Fargione said his agency's priority now is to relocate people who have lost their homes into some form of temporary housing.



"This is a tremendous disaster in terms of size and scope," Fargione said.



Chemical plant



Explosions and fires at the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, led to an evacuation of the town.



The facility manufactures organic peroxides. Plant officials said all week that the blasts were inevitable and much of the area had already been cleared of people.



Fifteen Harris County sheriff's deputies called to the plant were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.



FEMA called the chemicals from the plant "incredibly dangerous." But Arkema said there is little anyone can do but let the fires burn themselves out.



Also, Harvey knocked out the pumps delivering fresh water in Beaumont, Texas. The lack of clean drinking water has forced one Beaumont hospital to evacuate patients and another to shut down except for emergency cases.