ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ປະ​ນາມການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ຂອງ 16 ລັດ

ທີ່​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ສະ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ເພື່ອສ້າງ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ຊາຍ

​ແດນ​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ. ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ຖົກ​ຖຽງ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​

ສະ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ ປະ​ທາ​ ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ນັ້ນ​ ແມ່ນ​ຂັດ​ຕໍ່​ກົດໝາຍລັດ​ຖະ​

ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນແລະ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ເພື່ອ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່

​ສານ​ຕັດ​ສິນວ່າ ​ມີ​ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ທຳ​ນຽບ

​ຂາວ ແພັ​ສ​ຊີ ວີ​ດາຄຸ​ສວາ​ຣາ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັນ​ທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​

ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໄດ້ມີການຝຶກ​ຊ້ອມຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມຢູ່​ໃກ້ໆ​

ກັບ​ຊາຍ​ແດນສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກັບ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ ພວກ​ທີ່​ໜີ​ເຂົ້າ

​ເມືອງ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນຈາກອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາກາງ ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງທາງ​ຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້ຢູ່​ໃນ

​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ໜີ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ”

ແລະ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ສະ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ. 16 ລັດ ໄດ້​ທ້າ​ທາຍ

​ທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຕໍ່ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ສະ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ.

ທ່ານXavier Becerra ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ແຫ່ງ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ເລຍ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ“ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​

ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ບໍ່​ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ໂລ​ເລ, ເອົາອຳ​ນາດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​

ປະ​ໄຕ​ 240 ປີ ຂອງປະ​ເທດ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ໃຊ້​ມັນ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ທີ່ ບໍ່​ເຄີຍໄດ້ມີ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​

ໄປ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ແບບ​ນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດສະ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ແລ້ວນີ້ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່

​ທາງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເ​ສດ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ງົ​ບ​ປະ​ມານ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ກຳ​ແພງ ຊຶ່ງນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ

​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ຢືນ​ຢັນທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ໃນ​ການ​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ, ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ທັບ​ຖົມ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ແລະໄດ້ປະ​ນາມ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​

ແຄ​ຣັດ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ສິດ​ຢ່າງ​ແນ່​ແທ້ ​

ໃນ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວນີ້. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ສິດ​ຢ່າງ​ແນ່ນອນ ທີ່​ຈະຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​ສາ​

ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ຊາດ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຳເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ.”

ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ສານ ນັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ

ອາດຈະ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ໄດ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ນີ້ ເລື້ອງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຍັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ

​ຄະ​ດີ ໃນ​ສານ.

ທ່ານ Scott Anderson ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ Brookings ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ

ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ບາງ​ຄົນ, ການ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ບາງ​ສ່ວນ ຫຼື ການ​ເອົາ​

ເງິນໄປ ແລ້ວ​ເລີ້ມ​ຈ່າຍ​ໃຫ້​ພວກວ່າ​ຈ້າງ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ ແລະ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ​ຕ່າງໆ ຊຶ່ງ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​

ກິດ​ຈະ​ກຳ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ລຳ​ບາກ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເອົາ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ໄດ້. ສະ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ໂຈດ

ທັງຫຼາຍ ຈະ​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ຖົກ​ຖຽງ​ທີ່​ດີ ໃນ​ມຸມມອງ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ, ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​

ໂຈະ​ການ​ເລີ້ມ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງ​ກຳແພງ​ໄວ້​ກ່ອນ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ວ່າ ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ໄດ້​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ

​ລົງ​ເສຍ​ກ່ອນ.”

ຄະ​ດີ​ຄວາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່ນ​ຮ່ວມ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ໂດຍ​ອົງ​ການ​ບໍ່​ຫາ​ຜົນ​ກຳ​ໄລ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ ທີ່​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ

​ການປະ​ກາດສະ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ. ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ

ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫລັບ​ສັບ​ຊ້ອນ.

​ທ່ານ Paul Schiff Berman ຈາກມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ George Washington ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການກວດ​ກາ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ຂອງ​ການປະ​ກາດ

​ສະ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຈິງໆ​ແລ້ວນັ້ນແມ່ນບໍ່​ຄອຍ​ມີ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ຖານ​ອັນ​ແນ່​ຊັດ

ຢູ່​ເບື້ອງ​ຫຼັງ​ຂອງ​ມັນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ​ທ່ານ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາເບິ່ງວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ແທ້​ ຄືການ

ປະ​ກາດ​ສະ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ ຫຼື​ອັນ​ໃດ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ ສະ​ນັ້ນ ມັນຍັງ​ບໍ່​ແຈ້ງ​ຂາວ​ເທື່ອ​ວ່າ

ລະບົບຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໃນຕົວ​ກົດບົດ​ໝາຍ

ຂອງ​ມັນ​ເອງ.”

ທາງ​ອອກ​ທີ່​ເຕັມ​ໆ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ດີ​ແບບນີ້ ກໍສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະແກ່​ຍາວ​ໄປ​ເປັນ​ເດືອນໆ ເປັນ​ປີ

ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້, ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄປ.

ທ່ານAnderson ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ Brookings ກ່າວເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ຈຸດ​ໃດ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ທາງ​

ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ໃໝ່ ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ກໍ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໃໝ່ ອາດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຕັ້ງ​ໜ້າ​ຕັ້ງ​ຕາ ໃນ​ລາຍ​ການ​ນີ້.

ມັນ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ທີ່ທາງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ຈະ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາວ່າຈະ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ

ທີ່​ແຄບໆ ຫຼື ຍັບ​ຍັ້ງການ​ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຫຼາຍ ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໄດ້ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ໃຊ້​ມັນ.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າຈະຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ເພື່ອ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ການ​

ປະ​ກາດ​ຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຊຶ່ງ​ມັນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ລຳ​ບາກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ

​ສ້າງ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາໄວ້​.

President Donald Trump condemned a lawsuit by 16 states challenging his national emergency declaration to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall. The lawsuit argues that the president's declaration is unconstitutional, and seeks an injunction that would prevent him from acting on it while the court decides its legality. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the latest on the legal battle.



A series of drills by U.S. border patrol agents near the border with Mexico earlier this month, as thousands of Central American migrants seek asylum in the United States.



President Donald Trump has called the flow of migrants "an invasion" and declared it a national emergency.



Sixteen states are legally challenging Trump's declaration.



Xavier Becerra, California Attorney General

"The president does not have power to act frivolously, taking the powers of this 240 plus year democracy and using them in ways that were never intended."



Trump announced a national emergency late last week, after Congress refused funding for a border wall, his signature campaign promise.



On twitter, he slammed the lawsuit and blamed Democrats.



President Donald Trump

"We have absolute right to do that. I have an absolute right to call national security. We need strong borders."



The lawsuit seeks an injunction, which means Trump may not be able to build his wall while the case plays out in court.

Scott Anderson, Brookings Institution

"If the government goes on someone's property, builds part of the wall or takes the money and starts spending it on contractors and construction equipment, those are difficult activities to unwind and pull back. So the plaintiffs are going to have a pretty good argument in my view, that the government needs to hold off on starting to build the wall, until the legal challenges resolved."



The complaint joined other lawsuits by non-profit organizations opposing Trump's emergency declaration. The judicial process is expected to be complicated.



Paul Schiff Berman, George Washington University))

"Most of the provisions in the federal code for the declaration of a national emergency don't really have much of a standard behind them as to how you determine what is a national emergency and what isn't. So, it's not clear there's a judicially meaningful standard and that's frankly a problem with the statutes themselves."



Full resolution of the case could drag on for months, even years, say experts.



Scott Anderson, Brookings Institution

"At which point a new Congress, or a new president may not be as committed to this agenda. There's also the possibility that Congress will choose to take actions that narrow or restrain a lot of the authorities the president is claiming to act under."



Democrats in Congress are also considering a lawsuit to challenge the president's declaration, which would add more hurdles for Trump to fulfill his promise to build the wall.