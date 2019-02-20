ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະນາມການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ຂອງ 16 ລັດ
ທີ່ທ້າທາຍການປະກາດສະພາວະສຸກເສີນແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອສ້າງກຳແພງຊາຍ
ແດນ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບເມັກຊິໂກ. ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ຖົກຖຽງວ່າ ການປະກາດ
ສະພາວະສຸກເສີນແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຂັດຕໍ່ກົດໝາຍລັດຖະ
ທຳມະນູນແລະຊອກຫາທາງຂັດຂວາງເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ທ່ານເອົາບາດກ້າວດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່
ສານຕັດສິນວ່າ ມີຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍຫຼືບໍ່. ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອປະຈຳທຳນຽບ
ຂາວ ແພັສຊີ ວີດາຄຸສວາຣາ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນທາງກົດໝາຍຫຼ້າສຸດ
ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໄດ້ມີການຝຶກຊ້ອມຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຄວບຄຸມຢູ່ໃກ້ໆ
ກັບຊາຍແດນສະຫະລັດກັບເມັກຊິໂກ ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ພວກທີ່ໜີເຂົ້າ
ເມືອງຫຼາຍພັນຄົນຈາກອາເມຣິກາກາງ ພາກັນຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງຂໍລີ້ໄພໃຫ້ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນ
ສະຫະລັດ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນພວກທີ່ໜີເຂົ້າເມືອງ ວ່າ “ເປັນການຮຸກຮານ”
ແລະໄດ້ປະກາດອອກໄປວ່າ ເປັນສະພາວະສຸກເສີນແຫ່ງຊາດ. 16 ລັດ ໄດ້ທ້າທາຍ
ທາງກົດໝາຍຕໍ່ການປະກາດສະພາວະສຸກເສີນແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ.
ທ່ານXavier Becerra ທະນາຍຄວາມແຫ່ງລັດຄາເລຍຟໍເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ“ປະທານາ
ທິບໍດີ ບໍ່ມີອຳນາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄປໃນທາງໂລເລ, ເອົາອຳນາດຂອງການມີປະຊາທິ
ປະໄຕ 240 ປີ ຂອງປະເທດນີ້ ແລະໃຊ້ມັນໄປໃນທາງທີ່ ບໍ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ມີຈຸດປະສົງ
ໄປໃນທາງແບບນັ້ນ.”
ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດສະພາວະສຸກເສີນແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນທ້າຍສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່
ທາງລັດຖະສະພາໄດ້ປະຕິເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້ງົບປະມານສຳລັບການສ້າງກຳແພງ ຊຶ່ງນັ້ນແມ່ນ
ການໃຫ້ຄຳຢືນຢັນທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງທ່ານ.
ໃນການຂຽນລົງໃນທວິດເຕີ, ທ່ານໄດ້ທັບຖົມການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ແລະໄດ້ປະນາມພັກເດໂມ
ແຄຣັດ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີສິດຢ່າງແນ່ແທ້
ໃນການເອົາບາດກ້າວນີ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີສິດຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ ທີ່ຈະຮຽກຮ້ອງເພື່ອຮັກສາ
ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງຊາດ. ພວກເຮົາຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງມີກຳແພງທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ.”
ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ນີ້ ແມ່ນເພື່ອຊອກຫາຄຳສັ່ງຂອງສານ ນັ້ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ
ອາດຈະບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະສ້າງກຳແພງໄດ້ ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງຢູ່ໃນການດຳເນີນ
ຄະດີ ໃນສານ.
ທ່ານ Scott Anderson ຈາກສະຖາບັນ Brookings ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກວ່າລັດຖະບານ
ເຂົ້າໄປໃນພື້ນທີ່ສ່ວນຕົວ ຂອງຄົນບາງຄົນ, ການກໍ່ສ້າງກຳແພງບາງສ່ວນ ຫຼື ການເອົາ
ເງິນໄປ ແລ້ວເລີ້ມຈ່າຍໃຫ້ພວກວ່າຈ້າງທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະອຸບປະກອນຕ່າງໆ ຊຶ່ງນັ້ນແມ່ນ
ກິດຈະກຳທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກລຳບາກ ທີ່ຈະສາມາດເອົາກັບຄືນມາໄດ້. ສະນັ້ນ ພວກໂຈດ
ທັງຫຼາຍ ຈະມີຂໍ້ຖົກຖຽງທີ່ດີ ໃນມຸມມອງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ລັດຖະບານ ຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະ
ໂຈະການເລີ້ມກໍ່ສ້າງກຳແພງໄວ້ກ່ອນ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າ ການດຳເນີນຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ໄດ້ເສັດສິ້ນ
ລົງເສຍກ່ອນ.”
ຄະດີຄວາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຮ່ວມຟ້ອງຮ້ອງໂດຍອົງການບໍ່ຫາຜົນກຳໄລທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ
ການປະກາດສະພາວະສຸກເສີນແຫ່ງຊາດ. ຂັ້ນຕອນການດຳເນີນການດ້ານຕຸລາການ
ຄາດວ່າຈະເປັນຄະດີທີ່ສະຫລັບສັບຊ້ອນ.
ທ່ານ Paul Schiff Berman ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ George Washington ກ່າວວ່າ “ການກວດກາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງກົດລະບຽບຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ຂອງການປະກາດ
ສະພາວະສຸກເສີນແຫ່ງຊາດ ຈິງໆແລ້ວນັ້ນແມ່ນບໍ່ຄອຍມີມາດຕະຖານອັນແນ່ຊັດ
ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງຂອງມັນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ທ່ານພິຈາລະນາເບິ່ງວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງແທ້ ຄືການ
ປະກາດສະພາວະສຸກເສີນ ຫຼືອັນໃດບໍ່ແມ່ນ ສະນັ້ນ ມັນຍັງບໍ່ແຈ້ງຂາວເທື່ອວ່າ
ລະບົບຕຸລາການນີ້ແມ່ນມີຄວາມໝາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແລະນັ້ນຄືບັນຫາໃນຕົວກົດບົດໝາຍ
ຂອງມັນເອງ.”
ທາງອອກທີ່ເຕັມໆຂອງຄະດີແບບນີ້ ກໍສາມາດທີ່ຈະແກ່ຍາວໄປເປັນເດືອນໆ ເປັນປີ
ກໍເປັນໄດ້, ຊຶ່ງພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານໄດ້ກ່າວໄປ.
ທ່ານAnderson ຈາກສະຖາບັນ Brookings ກ່າວເພີ້ມຕື່ມວ່າ “ໃນຈຸດໃດນຶ່ງ ທີ່ທາງ
ລັດຖະສະພາໃໝ່ ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍປະທານາທິບໍດີໃໝ່ ອາດຈະບໍ່ຕັ້ງໜ້າຕັ້ງຕາ ໃນລາຍການນີ້.
ມັນຍັງມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ທາງລັດຖະສະພາ ຈະເລືອກເອົາວ່າຈະເອົາບາດກ້າວ
ທີ່ແຄບໆ ຫຼື ຍັບຍັ້ງການມີອຳນາດຫຼາຍ ທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງໃຊ້ມັນ.”
ລັດຖະສະພາພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກຳລັງພິຈາລະນາວ່າຈະຟ້ອງຮ້ອງເພື່ອທ້າທາຍການ
ປະກາດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຊຶ່ງມັນອາດຈະເພີ້ມຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກລຳບາກສຳລັບການ
ສ້າງກຳແພງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາໄວ້.
President Donald Trump condemned a lawsuit by 16 states challenging his national emergency declaration to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall. The lawsuit argues that the president's declaration is unconstitutional, and seeks an injunction that would prevent him from acting on it while the court decides its legality. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the latest on the legal battle.
A series of drills by U.S. border patrol agents near the border with Mexico earlier this month, as thousands of Central American migrants seek asylum in the United States.
President Donald Trump has called the flow of migrants "an invasion" and declared it a national emergency.
Sixteen states are legally challenging Trump's declaration.
Xavier Becerra, California Attorney General
"The president does not have power to act frivolously, taking the powers of this 240 plus year democracy and using them in ways that were never intended."
Trump announced a national emergency late last week, after Congress refused funding for a border wall, his signature campaign promise.
On twitter, he slammed the lawsuit and blamed Democrats.
President Donald Trump
"We have absolute right to do that. I have an absolute right to call national security. We need strong borders."
The lawsuit seeks an injunction, which means Trump may not be able to build his wall while the case plays out in court.
Scott Anderson, Brookings Institution
"If the government goes on someone's property, builds part of the wall or takes the money and starts spending it on contractors and construction equipment, those are difficult activities to unwind and pull back. So the plaintiffs are going to have a pretty good argument in my view, that the government needs to hold off on starting to build the wall, until the legal challenges resolved."
The complaint joined other lawsuits by non-profit organizations opposing Trump's emergency declaration. The judicial process is expected to be complicated.
Paul Schiff Berman, George Washington University))
"Most of the provisions in the federal code for the declaration of a national emergency don't really have much of a standard behind them as to how you determine what is a national emergency and what isn't. So, it's not clear there's a judicially meaningful standard and that's frankly a problem with the statutes themselves."
Full resolution of the case could drag on for months, even years, say experts.
Scott Anderson, Brookings Institution
"At which point a new Congress, or a new president may not be as committed to this agenda. There's also the possibility that Congress will choose to take actions that narrow or restrain a lot of the authorities the president is claiming to act under."
Democrats in Congress are also considering a lawsuit to challenge the president's declaration, which would add more hurdles for Trump to fulfill his promise to build the wall.
