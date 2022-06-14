ອະ​ດີດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ວິລ​ລຽມ ບາ​ (William Barr) ແລະ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ ອີກ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງແກ່ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ​ຢູ່ ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ກ່າ​ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້​ວຊ້ຳ​ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳວ່າ ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປີ 2020 ມີ​ການ​ໂກງ​ຄະ​ແນນນັ້ນ ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ ເສຍ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳໄດ້ກ່າວ​ອ້າງວ່າຕົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກໂກງບໍ່​ໃຫ້ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ ແໜ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ເປັນ​ສ​ໄໝ​ທີ​ສອງກໍ​ຕາມ.

​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງວີ​ດີ​ໂອທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ບັນ​ດາຄະ​ນະ​ ກຳ​ມະ​ການສືບ​ສວນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ກໍ່ຈາ​ລະ​ຈົນຢູ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ໃນວັນ​ ທີ 6 ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​ບາ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ວ່າ ການກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ຫລາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ບໍ່ຖືກ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ນັ້ນເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ “​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມຈິງ ແລະ​ໜ້າ ​ອັ​ບ​ອາຍ​ທັງນັ້ນ.”​

ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານຈື່​ໄດ້​ວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ການ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຢູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວກັບ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່ອນ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ລາ​ອອກ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ 2020 ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ ​ບໍ​ດີ ການ​ອ້າງ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ການ​ໂກງ​ນັ້ນເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ບ້າບໍ.”

​“ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ບາ ທີ່ຈື່​ໄດ້​ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານກ່າວ​ວ່າທ່ານຍ່າງ​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປະ​ຊຸມພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ “ຖ້​າ​ຫາກ​ທ່ານ​ເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານຖືກສໍ້​ໂກງບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຄືນ​ໃໝ່ແທ້ກໍ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ຢູ່​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນຈິງ”.

ທ່ານ​ບາ​ ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້ການ​ສໍ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້ເ​ຫັນ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ຄວາມສົນ​ໃຈ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ເລີຍ.”

​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຍັງອ້າງວ່າ​ຕົນໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ​ການ​ເລືອ​ກຕັ້ງຢ່າງ​ຊອບ​ທຳ ​ເມື່ອ​ສອງ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມແຄ​ຣັດ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໂດຍຜ່ານ​ການ​ນັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສ​ຽງ​ທີ່ຂີ້ໂກງຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫລາຍ​ລັດ. ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ການ​ນັບ​ຄືນ​ແລ້ວ​ນັບ​ຄືນ​ອີກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ​ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ​ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ ​ຢ່າງ​ມິ່ນໆ ແລະມີ​ຄວາມຜິດ​ພາດ​ພຽງ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນທີ່​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ພຽງ ​ພໍທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຜົນ​ອອກ​ມາຖືກ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໄດ້.

ການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງ​ສະ​ດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົຍ​ເຊື່ອ​ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຊະ​ນະ.

​ທ່ານ​ບາ ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ວ່າ “ມັນເຫັນ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ຊັດ​ແຈ້ງແລ້ວວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເສຍໄຊ​ໃນການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ. ບໍ່​ມີຫລັກ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ພຽງ​ພໍໃດໆທັງ​ໝົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປ່ຽນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງໄດ້.”

​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງວີ​ດີ​ໂອທີ່ມີ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ ​ລັດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ການ​ອ້າງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ລວ​ມ​ທັງອັນ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າວ່າມີລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກເອົາ​ບັດ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງທີ່​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ນັບ​ບັດ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ຕາຍ​ຫລາຍ​ພັນຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ມາ​ໃສ່​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ປ່ອນ​ບັດ ແລະ​ກ່ອງໃສ່​ບັດ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ໃດໄດ້ ຖືກ​ດຶງອອກ​ມາຈາກ​ກ້ອງ​ໂຕະ ໃນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ ພາ​ກັນ​ນັບ​ບັດ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ຢູ່​ລັດ​ຈໍ​ເຈຍທີ່​ຢູ່ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້.

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr and numerous other White House and political aides to then-President Donald Trump said they had repeatedly told him that his allegations of fraud in the 2020 election were baseless and that he had lost reelection, even as Trump repeatedly claimed he was cheated out of a second White House term.

Barr, in videotaped testimony shown Monday by the House of Representatives panel investigating last year's January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, told lawmakers that many of Trump's claims of election irregularities were "completely bogus and silly."

I told the president the claims of fraud were bullshit," Barr said, recalling one of his several White House meetings with Trump before resigning in late 2020.

"He was indignant about that," Barr recalled, saying he left the meeting thinking, "He's become detached from reality if he really believes" he was defrauded out of reelection.

"There was never an indication of interest in what the actual facts were," Barr said of Trump.

To this day, Trump claims he legitimately won the election two years ago, and that Democrat Joe Biden became president through fraudulent vote counts in several states. Recount after recount in those states, however, showed that Biden had narrowly defeated him, and that any minor irregularities uncovered would not have been enough to upend the outcome.

Polls show that many of Trump's supporters continue to believe his false claims that he won the election.

"Obviously he lost the election," Barr said of Trump. "There was zero base of evidence sufficient to overturn the election."

The investigative panel showed several videos of officials in several key states debunking Trump's claims, including that a truckload of Biden votes had been delivered to vote counters after the election, that thousands of dead people had voted, and that a ballot box of votes had suddenly been pulled from beneath a table as workers counted votes in the Southern state of Georgia.