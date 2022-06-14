ອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີຍຸຕິທຳສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານວິລລຽມ ບາ (William Barr) ແລະຄົນອື່ນໆ ອີກຫລາຍຄົນ ເວລານັ້ນເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ວຍດ້ານການເມືອງແກ່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຢູ່ ທຳນຽບຂາວ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣຳວ່າ ການກ່າວຫາຂອງທ່ານວ່າການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2020 ມີການໂກງຄະແນນນັ້ນ ບໍ່ມີມູນຄວາມຈິງ ແລະທ່ານໄດ້ ເສຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າຕົນໄດ້ຖືກໂກງບໍ່ໃຫ້ດຳລົງຕຳ ແໜ່ງຢູ່ໃນ ທຳນຽບຂາວເປັນສໄໝທີສອງກໍຕາມ.
ຢູ່ໃນຄຳໃຫ້ການຜ່ານທາງວີດີໂອທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໂດຍບັນດາຄະນະ ກຳມະການສືບສວນສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳໃນເລື້ອງການກໍ່ຈາລະຈົນຢູ່ລັດຖະສະພາ ໃນວັນ ທີ 6 ປີກາຍນີ້ ທ່ານບາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາວ່າ ການກ່າວອ້າງຫລາຍຢ່າງກ່ຽວກັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກລະບຽບນັ້ນເປັນເລື້ອງ “ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຈິງ ແລະໜ້າ ອັບອາຍທັງນັ້ນ.”
ທ່ານບາຣ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈື່ໄດ້ວ່ານຶ່ງໃນຈຳນວນການປະຊຸມຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວກັບ ທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່ອນທ່ານຈະລາອອກໃນທ້າຍປີ 2020 ທ່ານໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ບອກປະທານາທິ ບໍດີ ການອ້າງວ່າມີການໂກງນັ້ນເປັນເລື້ອງບ້າບໍ.”
“ທ່ານໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານບາ ທີ່ຈື່ໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າທ່ານຍ່າງໜີອອກຈາກການປະຊຸມພ້ອມກັບຄິດວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານຖືກສໍ້ໂກງບໍ່ໃຫ້ຖືກເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນໃໝ່ແທ້ກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ກັບຄວາມເປັນຈິງ”.
ທ່ານບາ ເວົ້າເຖິງທ່ານທຣຳວ່າ “ບໍ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ການສໍ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານມີຄວາມສົນໃຈກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນຄວາມຈິງເລີຍ.”
ຈົນຮອດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານທຣຳຍັງອ້າງວ່າຕົນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢ່າງຊອບທຳ ເມື່ອສອງປີກ່ອນ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີໂດຍຜ່ານການນັບຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຂີ້ໂກງຢູ່ໃນຫລາຍລັດ. ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ການນັບຄືນແລ້ວນັບຄືນອີກຢູ່ໃນລັດເຫລົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະທ່ານທຣຳ ຢ່າງມິ່ນໆ ແລະມີຄວາມຜິດພາດພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ພົບເຫັນນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງຈະບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ພຽງ ພໍທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຜົນອອກມາຖືກປ່ຽນແປງໄດ້.
ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງສະດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານທຣຳຫລາຍຄົຍເຊື່ອໃນການກ່າວອ້າງທີ່ບໍ່ມີມູນຄວາມຈິງຂອງທ່ານວ່າ ທ່ານເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະ.
ທ່ານບາ ເວົ້າເຖິງທ່ານທຣຳວ່າ “ມັນເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງຊັດແຈ້ງແລ້ວວ່າ ທ່ານເສຍໄຊໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ. ບໍ່ມີຫລັກຖານທີ່ພຽງພໍໃດໆທັງໝົດທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄດ້.”
ຄະນະກຳມະການສືບສວນໄດ້ສະແດງວີດີໂອທີ່ມີພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຫລາຍຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນບັນດາ ລັດທີ່ສຳຄັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການອ້າງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ລວມທັງອັນທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າມີລົດບັນທຸກເອົາບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ເລືອກເອົາທ່ານໄບເດັນສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ພວກນັບບັດ ຫລັງຈາກ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແລະຄົນຕາຍຫລາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ເອົາມາໃສ່ວ່າເປັນຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດ ແລະກ່ອງໃສ່ບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນທັນໃດໄດ້ ຖືກດຶງອອກມາຈາກກ້ອງໂຕະ ໃນຄະນະທີ່ພະນັກງານ ພາກັນນັບບັດຄະແນນຢູ່ລັດຈໍເຈຍທີ່ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້.
Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr and numerous other White House and political aides to then-President Donald Trump said they had repeatedly told him that his allegations of fraud in the 2020 election were baseless and that he had lost reelection, even as Trump repeatedly claimed he was cheated out of a second White House term.
Barr, in videotaped testimony shown Monday by the House of Representatives panel investigating last year's January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, told lawmakers that many of Trump's claims of election irregularities were "completely bogus and silly."
I told the president the claims of fraud were bullshit," Barr said, recalling one of his several White House meetings with Trump before resigning in late 2020.
"He was indignant about that," Barr recalled, saying he left the meeting thinking, "He's become detached from reality if he really believes" he was defrauded out of reelection.
"There was never an indication of interest in what the actual facts were," Barr said of Trump.
To this day, Trump claims he legitimately won the election two years ago, and that Democrat Joe Biden became president through fraudulent vote counts in several states. Recount after recount in those states, however, showed that Biden had narrowly defeated him, and that any minor irregularities uncovered would not have been enough to upend the outcome.
Polls show that many of Trump's supporters continue to believe his false claims that he won the election.
"Obviously he lost the election," Barr said of Trump. "There was zero base of evidence sufficient to overturn the election."
The investigative panel showed several videos of officials in several key states debunking Trump's claims, including that a truckload of Biden votes had been delivered to vote counters after the election, that thousands of dead people had voted, and that a ballot box of votes had suddenly been pulled from beneath a table as workers counted votes in the Southern state of Georgia.