ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຢືນຢັດໃນການໃຊ້ຢາ ຕ້ານໄຂ້ມາເລເຣຍ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນ COVID-19

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕັດສິນໃຈ ຂອງທ່ານທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ຢາທີ່ເປັນບັນ ຫາ ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຫຼັກຖານທີ່ບໍ່ພຽງພໍວ່າ ຢາຕ້ານໄຂ້ມາເລເຣຍ ແມ່ນມີປະສິດທິພາບໃນການຢຸດການຕິດຕໍ່ ຫຼື ປິ່ນປົວຄົນໄຂ້ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາກໍຕາມ. ໃນອີກດ້ານນຶ່ງ, ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເພີ່ມທະວີການຂົ່ມ ຂູ່ຂອງທ່ານທີ່ຈະຕັດທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ຢ່າງຖາວອນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ແພັດຊີ ວິດາຄຸສວາຣາ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ມີຜົນກວດເປັນລົບສຳລັບໄວ ຣັສໂຄໂຣນານັ້ນ, ໄດ້ປ້ອງກັນການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງທ່ານທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ຢາ ໄຮດຣັອກຊີ ໂຄລຣໍວິນ (Hydrxychloroquine).

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ໃຊ້ມັນເປັນເວລາສອງອາທິດມາແລ້ວ ແລະ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ການສຳຫຼວດທີ່ບໍ່ອ້າງຊື່ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຢາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າເຈົ້າເບິ່ງໃນການສຳຫຼວດສະບັບນຶ່ງ, ເປັນການສຳຫຼວດທີ່ບໍ່ດີຫຼາຍ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອົາມັນໃຫ້ຄົນທີ່ມີສະພາບບໍ່ດີຫຼາຍ. ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າເຖົ້າຫຼາຍ, ເກືອບວ່າຈະຕາຍແລ້ວ. ມັນແມ່ນຖະແຫຼງການທີ່ເປັນສັດຕູກັບ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ.”

ຄວາມມີປະສິດທິຜົນຂອງຢາດັ່ງກ່າວໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາແມ່ນເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກພຽງໜ້ອຍດຽວ, ແຕ່ມັນອາດກໍ່ຜົນຂ້າງຄຽງ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ລວມທັງບັນຫາ ຂອງຫົວໃຈ.

ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ຊັລລີວານ ອາຈານສອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊີວະວິທະຍາໂມເລກຸນຂະ ໜາດນ້ອຍ ແລະ ພູມຄຸ້ມກັນວິທະຍາ ທີ່ໂຮງຮຽນສາທາລະນະສຸກ, ມະຫາວິ ທະຍາໄລ ຈອນສ໌ ຮັອບກິນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ແນະນຳໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ ໃຊ້ມັນ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມປ້ອງກັນເຂົາເຈົ້າຈາກການໄດ້ຮັບໄວຣັສ ໃນເວລານີ້ ເພາະວ່າ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນມີຫຼາຍກວ່າຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ຖ້າເຈົ້າມີແຕ່ໃຊ້ ມັນເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນ,​ ນອກຈາກວ່າ ເຈົ້າທຳການຊຸ້ມທົດລອງຢູ່ໃນໂຮງໝໍ ບ່ອນ ທີ່ເຈົ້າສາມາດຊອກຫາຄຳຕອບ.”

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການແຂ່ງຂັນເພື່ອຄົ້ນຫາຢານັ້ນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ຍັງໄດ້ທຳ ການຜັກດັນດ້ວຍການຂົ່ມຂູ່ ທີ່ຈະຕັດທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສຳລັບອົງການອະນາໄມ ໂລກຢ່າງຖາວອນ ດ້ວຍການກ່າວຫາອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການອະນຸ ຍາດໃຫ້ ຈີນ ປົກປິດເລື່ອງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງຊຳ ລະສະສາງການກະ ທຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງມີຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳກັບປະເທດອື່ນໆຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ລວມທັງ ສະຫະລັດ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການຕຳໜິວິຈານຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ບັນດາປະເທດສະ ມາຊິກອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນທີ່ຈະທຳການສອບສວນຢ່າງເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຮັບມືກັບໄວຣັສ ໂຄໂຣນາຂອງອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດນັ້ນ.

ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ທ່ານ ເທດຣອສ ອາດານອມ ເກເບຣ ເຢຊຸສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກຍັງຄົງມີຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ ຕໍ່ຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສ, ຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະເວົ້າຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມ, ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນຜິງ ໄດ້ ກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ບັນ ດາສະມາຊິກຂອງອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ. ປະທານປະເທດ ຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານສະໜັບສະໜູນການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ແຕ່ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄວນລໍຖ້າຈົນກວ່າໂຣກລະບາດຖືກຄວບຄຸມໄດ້.

ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ຈີນ ຈະສະໜອງເງິນ 2 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນການຮັບມືກັບ COVID-19 ໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ກຳລັງພັດທະນາ.

ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ເດລີ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງສະຖາບັນ Kissinger ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຈີນ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ສູນກາງ Woodrow Wilson ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈີນ ຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກກັບອົງ ການອະນາໄມໂລກ ໃນຖານະເປັນສະມາຊິກປະເທດນຶ່ງ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າເຈົ້າສາມາດມີຄວາມສົງໄສກັບຄວາມຈິງໃຈ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຈະມີສ່ວນໃນການສືບສວນສອບສວນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກ ເຮົາສາມາດຄາດວ່າຈະເຫັນ ຈີນ ໃຊ້ສະຖານະພາບຄົນພາຍໃນນັ້ນ ເພື່ອຖ່ວງເວລາ ແລະ ຈຳກັດການສືບສວນສອບສວນໃຫ້ດຳເນີນໄປໜ້າ, ເຊິ່ງ ສະຫະ ລັດ ໄດ້ແຍກຕົນເອງອອກຈາກຂະບວນການດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນ.”

ສະຫະລັດ ສະໜັບສະໜູນມະຕິຂອງອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ແຕ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນ ການຮຽກຮ້ອງສຳລັບ “ການເຂົ້າເຖິງຢາວັກຊີນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ, ໄວກວ່າກຳ ນົດ ແລະ ຢ່າງເທົ່າທຽມກັນ,” ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ພາສາທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ຈະ “ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມ ທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງເຖິງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ຄົ້ນຄິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ.

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his decision to take a controversial drug despite scant evidence that the anti-malaria drug is effective at stopping infection or cures patients with the coronavirus. On another front, the president is pushing forward with his threat to permanently withdraw funding from the World Health Organization. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.

President Donald Trump, who reportedly has tested negative for the coronavirus, defended his decision to take hydroxychloroquine.

He says he has been taking it for the past two weeks and dismisses an unnamed survey about the drug.

President Donald Trump:

“If you look at the one survey, the only bad survey, they were giving it to people that were in very bad shape. They were very old, almost dead. It was a Trump enemy statement.”

There’s little known about the drug’s effectiveness in battling the coronavirus, but it could have serious side effects including heart problems.

Radio track: David Sullivan is a professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

David Sullivan, John Hopkins University:

“I would not recommend people just taking it to try to prevent them getting the virus at the present time because the risks do outweigh the benefits if you're just trying to take it for prevention, unless you're in a randomized clinical trial where you can find the answer.”

In the middle of the drug dustup, President Trump is also pushing ahead with his threat to permanently cut off funding for the World Health Organization accusing the W-H-O of allowing China to cover up its part in the coronavirus outbreak.

President Donald Trump:

“Basically, they have to clean up their act. They have to do a better job. They have to be much more fair to other countries, including the United States.”

As U.S. criticism mounted, WHO member states agreed to an independent probe into the UN agency's coronavirus response.

Radio track: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General:

“WHO remains fully committed to transparency, accountability and continuous improvement.”

Trump declined to speak at the assembly, where…

Xi Jinping addressed WHO members. The Chinese president said he supported an investigation but said it should wait until the pandemic is contained.

He also announced China will provide $2 billion to help with the COVID-19 response in developing countries.

Radio track: Robert Daly is director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Woodrow Wilson Center.

Robert Daly, Wilson Center:

“China is now working with the rest of the WHO as a member, and it can use that inside-the-tent status and its professed willingness – I think you can question its sincerity – to be part of the investigation. I think we can expect to see China use that insider status to slow walk and limit the investigation going forward, whereas the United States increasingly is placing itself outside of that process.”

The U.S. supported a WHO resolution but objected the call for "universal, timely and equitable access" to vaccines, saying the language used would "send the wrong message to innovators" concerned about intellectual property.