ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ອີ​ໄລ​ຈາ ຄຳ​ມິງ​ສ໌ (Elijah Cummings) ບຸກຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອ​ງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຢູ່ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳສະ​ຫະ​ລັດທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ໄດ້​ເຖິງ​ແກ່​ອະ​ສັນ​ຍະ​ກຳໄປແລ້ວ, ​ລວມ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ໄດ້ 68 ປີ.



​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄປ "ຍ້ອນ​ອາ​ການ​ສັບ​ສົນທີ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມາ​ແຕ່​ດົນ​ນານ​ແລ້ວ."



ທ່ານຄຳ​ມິງ​ສ໌ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ Baltimore Sun ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຫາຍ​ດີ​ແລ້ວ ​ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ ແລະ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ກັບ​ມາເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້.



ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ເກີດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນບາ​ລ​ຕີ​ມໍ, ລັດ​ແມ​ຣີ​ແລນ, ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທານຄະ​ນະ​ກວດ​ກາ​ ແລະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ນຶ່ງທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນການ​ສືບ​ສວນເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອ​ງ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ.



ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ສຸມຂອງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຜ່ານທາງທວີດ​ເຕີ​ ຈາກ​ທ່ານປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໃນ​ການ​ເປີດ​ກ​ານຮັບ​ຟັງກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການກວດ​ກາ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ດ້ານ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ, ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະແມ່ນ ເລື້ອງສະ​ພາບ​ການ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຕິດກັບ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ.

ທ່ານຄຳ​ມິງ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ທ່ານ ເຄວິນ ແມັກ​ອາ​ລີ​ແນນ (Kevin McAleenan), ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ພາຍ​ໃນ ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ສຳ​ລັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຖານທີ່ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດຢູ່​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ແລະ​ການ​ຂາດການ​ຈົດ​ບັນ​ທຶກຕິດ​ຕາມ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ແຍກ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ລູກຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ຊາຍ​ແດນນັ້ນ ຢູ່​ໃສ.



ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ ເອີ້ນ​ທ່ານ​ຄໍ​າ​ມິງ​ສ໌​ວ່າ “ທຳ​ການກັ່ນ​ແກ້ງ​ແບບ​ປ່າ​ເຖື່ອນ” ແລະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາຂອງເຂດ​ເມືອງ​ບາລ​ຕີ​ມໍ​ຄົນ​ນີ້ "ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍກວ່ານັ້ນ​ອີກ."



ທ່ານຄຳ​ມິງ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ແລະ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ

"​ທ່ານປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກັບ​ໄປ​ບ້ານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ທຸກມື້. ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ເຊົ້າ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕື່ນ​ຂຶ້ນມາ, ແລະຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າອອກ​ໄປເຮັດ​ວຽກ ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ໃຫ້​ເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ລະ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າທີ່​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການກວດ​ສອບການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ລະ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ດ້ານ​ຈາ​ຣິ​ຍະ​ທຳຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ອີກທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ເພື່ອປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຂອງຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ."

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

U.S. Congressman Elijah Cummings, a key figure in the ongoing impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives, has died at the age of 68.



His office said in a statement Thursday that the Democratic lawmaker died "due to complications concerning longtime health challenges."



Cummings told the Baltimore Sun in late September that he had been recovering following a medical procedure and planned to be in Washington when Congress returned to session this week.



The native of Baltimore, Maryland, served as the chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, one of the key panels conducting the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump.



He drew Twitter attacks from the president in July during hearings examining Trump administration immigration policies, particularly the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.



Cummings berated Kevin McAleenan, the acting Homeland Security chief, for the condition of the country's detention facilities at the border and the government's lax records on tracking the whereabouts of migrant parents it had separated from children at the border.



Trump called Cummings a "brutal bully" and said the congressman's Baltimore district is "more dangerous."



Cummings defended himself, and the district.



"Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents," Cummings said.



Before joining the U.S. Congress in 1996, the graduate of Howard University and the University of Maryland Law School served in the Maryland House of Delegates.



His congressional biography said he "dedicated his life of service to uplifting and empowering the people he is sworn to represent."



President Trump last summer described parts of Cummings district in Baltimore as "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" and that Cummings had "failed badly."



When Cummings home was burglarized in August, Trump tweeted, "Too Bad!"



However, Trump's response Thursday morning to Cummings death was considerably softer.



"My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Elijah Cummings," Trump wrote. "I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, If not impossible, to replace!"



Former President Barack Obama said he and wife Michelle were "heartbroken" over Cummings' passing.



"He showed us all not only the importance of checks and balances within our democracy, but also the necessity of good people stewarding it," Obama said in a statement. "Steely yet compassionate, principled yet open to new perspectives, Chairman Cummings remained steadfast in his pursuit of truth, justice, and reconciliation."



Despite being criticized by Trump, Cummings had an ability to work with other Republicans in an era of deep political polarization. They included Congressman Mark Meadows, who recently stepped down as chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, and who Cummings called one of his best friends.



"I am heartbroken. Truly heartbroken," Meadows said in response to his death. "I have no other words to express the loss."



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called Cummings a "living legend in his native Baltimore."



"By all accounts, he was a powerful and passionate voice on the national stage and a strong advocate for his neighbors, his district, and his values," McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday. "He counted close friends and admirers from all across the political spectrum."



House Speaker and political ally Nancy Pelosi said the nation has "lost a voice of unsurpassed moral clarity and truth" and noted she was "personally devastated by his passing."



"His principled leadership as Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform was the perfect testament to his commitment to restoring honesty and honor to government, and leaves a powerful legacy for years to come," added Pelosi



House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer, who is also a member of the Maryland congressional delegation, said he was "shocked and saddened" by Cummings' passing.



"Elijah Cummings was a man of principle, patriotism, and conviction, whose loss will be deeply felt throughout the State of Maryland and our country," Hoyer said in a statement.



Democratic Senator Ben Cardin, who represents Maryland, tweeted he and Cummings "shared a city, an alma mater, a love of the law and a life of public service. I am deeply saddened by his passing, and my prayers today are with his family and loved ones — and the people of Baltimore."



The third highest-ranking member in the House of Representative, Democrat James Clyburn said Cummings death comes at a critical time.



"Today we have lost a giant," Clyburn declared. "Elijah's calm but firm hand will be missed on the Oversight Committee as it proceeds with the difficult work ahead. His dedication to fairness and his ability to navigate the choppy waters of partisanship were the hallmarks of his leadership."



Congressman Adam Schiff, a fellow Democrat and ally, said, "I am beyond devastated at the loss of my friend and colleague, Elijah Cummings."



Schiff went on to say, "Elijah was our moral and ethical North Star, always shining bright and clear. Now we will be guided by his powerful memory and incomparable legacy. Rest in Peace, my friend."





