ທ່ານທຣຳ ຫວັງວ່າຈະໃຫ້ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທ່ານ ມູນ ແຈ-ອິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ

ການເຈລະຈາທີ່ຈະປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ ແມ່ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ກັບຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ-ອຶນ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບແຜນການພົບປະ

ລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານ ກິມກັບ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ວາງເອົາໄວ້ ໃນອະນາຄົດນຳດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານ ມູນ ໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ທ່ານເຫັນວ່າ ຈະມີທ່າແຮງ ສຳລັບສັນຍາສັນຕິພາບ

ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ ການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະ ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຂອງ

ນານາຊາດ ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ ເສດທະກິດຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ ມູນ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນເຊັ່ນກັນ ຜູ້ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນນ້ຳສຽງທີ່ເບິ່ງໂລກໃນແງ່ດີ ເມື່ອວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງຕົນ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມເປໂອ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ອົງການສືບລັບ CIA

ຂອງທ່ານ “ເຂົ້າກັນເປັນຢ່າງດີ” ກັບຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ-ອຶນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການພົບປະກັນ ທີ່ປິດລັບ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງພຽງຢາງ.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ບອກບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນບົດລາຍງານຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ລັດຟລໍຣີດາ ວ່າ “ເພິ່ນຫາກໍອອກຈາກເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເປັນການປະຊຸມທີ່ດີຍິ່ງ ກັບ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ-ອຶນ ແລະໄດ້ເຂົ້າກັນກັບ ທ່ານກິມ ດີແທ້ໆ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ດີຍິ່ງ...ເພິ່ນເປັນຄົນປະເພດນັ້ນ. ເພິ່ນສະຫຼຽວສະຫຼາດແທ້ໆ ຫາກເພິ່ນກໍເຂົ້າກັບຄົນທົ່ວໄປໄດ້ດີ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ດັ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວໄປກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ມີເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ສະຫວ່າງ ມີຢູ່ສຳລັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນເວລາທີ່ຕົນ ບັນລຸການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນ

ແລະ ສາມາດຢັ້ງຢືນໄດ້ ແລະ ໃນທາງທີ່ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດພິກປີ້ນຄືນໄດ້.. ພວກເຮົາ

ຫວັງວ່າ ຈະເຫັນວັນນັ້ນ ໃນເວລາ ແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີທັງໝົດສາມາດຢູ່ຮ່ວມກັນ ຢ່າງ

ປອດໄພ ຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງ ແລະ ສັນຕິ.”

ແຕ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ເຕື່ອນວ່າ ຖ້າການເຈລະຈາຂອງທ່ານ ກັບ ທ່ານ ກິມ ບໍ່ອອກມາ

ໃນທາງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຄາດຫວັງໄວ້ ທ່ານ ກໍເຕັມໃຈທີ່ຈະຍ່າງອອກ.

