ທ່ານທຣຳ ຫວັງວ່າຈະໃຫ້ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທ່ານ ມູນ ແຈ-ອິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ
ການເຈລະຈາທີ່ຈະປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ ແມ່ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ກັບຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ-ອຶນ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບແຜນການພົບປະ
ລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານ ກິມກັບ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ວາງເອົາໄວ້ ໃນອະນາຄົດນຳດ້ວຍ.
ທ່ານ ມູນ ໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ທ່ານເຫັນວ່າ ຈະມີທ່າແຮງ ສຳລັບສັນຍາສັນຕິພາບ
ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ ການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະ ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຂອງ
ນານາຊາດ ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ ເສດທະກິດຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.
ຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ ມູນ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນເຊັ່ນກັນ ຜູ້ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນນ້ຳສຽງທີ່ເບິ່ງໂລກໃນແງ່ດີ ເມື່ອວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງຕົນ.
ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມເປໂອ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ອົງການສືບລັບ CIA
ຂອງທ່ານ “ເຂົ້າກັນເປັນຢ່າງດີ” ກັບຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ-ອຶນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການພົບປະກັນ ທີ່ປິດລັບ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງພຽງຢາງ.
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ບອກບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນບົດລາຍງານຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ລັດຟລໍຣີດາ ວ່າ “ເພິ່ນຫາກໍອອກຈາກເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເປັນການປະຊຸມທີ່ດີຍິ່ງ ກັບ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ-ອຶນ ແລະໄດ້ເຂົ້າກັນກັບ ທ່ານກິມ ດີແທ້ໆ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ດີຍິ່ງ...ເພິ່ນເປັນຄົນປະເພດນັ້ນ. ເພິ່ນສະຫຼຽວສະຫຼາດແທ້ໆ ຫາກເພິ່ນກໍເຂົ້າກັບຄົນທົ່ວໄປໄດ້ດີ.”
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ດັ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວໄປກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ມີເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ສະຫວ່າງ ມີຢູ່ສຳລັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນເວລາທີ່ຕົນ ບັນລຸການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນ
ແລະ ສາມາດຢັ້ງຢືນໄດ້ ແລະ ໃນທາງທີ່ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດພິກປີ້ນຄືນໄດ້.. ພວກເຮົາ
ຫວັງວ່າ ຈະເຫັນວັນນັ້ນ ໃນເວລາ ແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີທັງໝົດສາມາດຢູ່ຮ່ວມກັນ ຢ່າງ
ປອດໄພ ຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງ ແລະ ສັນຕິ.”
ແຕ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ເຕື່ອນວ່າ ຖ້າການເຈລະຈາຂອງທ່ານ ກັບ ທ່ານ ກິມ ບໍ່ອອກມາ
ໃນທາງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຄາດຫວັງໄວ້ ທ່ານ ກໍເຕັມໃຈທີ່ຈະຍ່າງອອກ.
ເຊີນຊົມ: ທ່ານທຣຳ, ທ່ານອາເບະ ຫວັງທີ່ຈະປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດໃນກອງປະຊຸມ
ສຸດຍອດຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ
Moon said he sees the potential for a peace agreement with the denuclearization of North Korea and international aid to help North Korea's economy.
His comments follow those of Trump, who struck an optimistic note Wednesday about the possibility of a denuclearized North Korea.
Trump said his CIA director Mike Pompeo "got along really well'' with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a secret meeting in Pyongyang.
"He just left North Korea, had a great meeting with Kim Jong Un, and got along with him really well, really great. … He is that kind of guy. He is really smart, but he gets along with people," Trump told reporters at his Florida report.
"As I've said before, there is a bright path available to North Korea when it achieves denuclearization in a complete and verifiable and irreversible way," Trump said. "We hope to see the day when the whole Korean peninsula can live together in safety, prosperity and peace."
But he cautioned that if his talks with Kim did not go the way he hopes, he was willing to walk away.
"If we don't think it's going to be successful, we won't have it," Trump said, adding: "If the meeting, when I'm there is not fruitful, I will respectfully leave the meeting."
He also revealed that negotiations were under way for the release of three Americans being held by Pyongyang.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is visiting Trump at his Florida home, praised the president Tuesday for agreeing to hold a summit with Kim, saying the move took "courage."
Trump stated "that will be taking place probably in early June or a little before that, assuming things go well. It's possible things won't go well, and we won't have the meetings, and we'll just continue to go along this very strong path that we've taken."
Shortly after, in an extended bilateral meeting with Abe, Trump revealed that in preparation for the summit "we have also started talking directly to North Korea. We have had direct talks at extremely high levels." But that response did not mention Kim by name.
Trump also said Seoul has his blessing to try to negotiate with Pyongyang an end to the 1950s Korean War.
"They do have my blessing to end the war," Trump told reporters as he sat next to Abe at the start of their meeting on Tuesday. "People don't realize the Korean War has not ended," explained Trump. "It's going on right now. And they are discussing an end to the war."
South Korean President Moon and North Korean leader Kim are scheduled to hold a summit April 27. A senior South Korean presidential official said Wednesday the peace talks are a possible subject, but that the discussion of formally ending the war would need to involve the other relevant parties.
Active combat
Active combat in the war ended in 1953 with an armistice signed by the United States (which commanded the United Nations forces), North Korea and China. South Korea was not a signatory, and the two Koreas have never established diplomatic relations.
Abe expressed relief that Trump pledged to address with Kim issues of concern to Tokyo, including abductions of Japanese citizens over decades. He praised the U.S. president for maintaining a tough stance toward Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
"Donald, you demonstrated your unwavering determination in addressing the challenge of North Korea," the Japanese prime minister told Trump.
