ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກກຳນົດການພົບປະກັບນາຍົກລັດ
ຖະມົນຕີເດັນມາກ ເພາະວ່າທ່ານນາງຈະບໍ່ສົນທະນາເຖິງຄວາມເປັນໄປ
ໄດ້ ທີ່ຈະຂາຍ ເກາະກຣິນແລນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ສະຫະລັດ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງທວິດເຕີວ່າ “ເດັນມາກເປັນປະ
ເທດພິເສດພ້ອມດ້ວຍປະຊາຊົນທີ່ພິເສດເຫຼືອເຊື່ອ ແຕ່ອີງຕາມຄຳເຫັນ
ຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານນາງແມຕຕີ ເຟຣເດີຣິກສັນແລ້ວ ທ່ານ
ນາງບໍ່ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈຈະສົນທະນາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບການຊື້ຂາຍເກາະກຣິນ
ແລນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເລື່ອນກຳນົດການພົບປະໃນສອງອາທິດໄວ້ໃນໂອ
ກາດໜ້າ.”
ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ຂອບໃຈທ່ານນາງເຟຣເດີຣິກສັນ ໃນການຮັກສາ “ການໃຊ້
ຈ່າຍທີ່ຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແລະຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ສຳລັບທັງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ
ເດັນມາກ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ໄດ້ສະເໜີຄວາມຄິດ ກ່ຽວກັບການ
ຊື້ເກາະກຣິນແລນຈາກເດັນມາກ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານ
ມາວ່າ “ເດັນມາກ ແນ່ນອນເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງເກາະ ພວກເຮົາເປັນພັນທະ
ມິດທີ່ດີກັບເດັນມາກ.”
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນເດັນມາກ ແລະເກາະກຣິນແລນ ໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ທັນທີ
ວ່າ ເກາະກຣິນແລນ ຈະບໍ່ມີການຂາຍ.
ທ່ານນາງເຟຣເດີຣິກສັນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ໜັງສືພິມເຊິີີມິຕຊິອັກ (Sermitsiaq)
ລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມເກາະກຣິນແລນ ວ່າ “ເກາະກຣິນແລນ ບໍ່ມີໄວ້
ຂາຍ. ເກາະກຣິນແລນບໍ່ແມ່ນຂອງຊາວເດັນມາກ. ເກາະກຣິນແລນ
ເປັນຂອງຊາວກຣິນແລນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງຢ່າງແຮງກ້າວ່າ ນີ້ບໍ່ໝາຍ
ຄວາມວ່າ ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ.”
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີເດັນມາກ ກ່າວໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານນາງຖືວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ
ເປັນປະເທດພັນທະມິດຍຸດທະສາດທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດທີ່ສຸດ “ຂອບໃຈຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່
ເວລາບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຊື້ ແລະຂາຍປະເທດອື່ນໆ ແລະປະຊາກອນນັ້ນ ໝົດ
ໄປແລ້ວ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳຖືກເຊີນໃຫ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເດັນມາກຢ່າງເປັນທາງ
ການໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນກັນຍາ ແຕ່ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານຈາດ ດີຣີ ໄດ້
ຢືນຢັນໃນຕອນແລງ ວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ການເດີນທາງໄດ້ຖືກ
ຍົກເລີກ.
U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled a scheduled meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark because she will not discuss the possible sale of Greenland to the United States.
"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump tweeted. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1163961882945970176
He also thanked Frederiksen for saving "a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark." https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1163961884225277954
Trump recently floated the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark. "Denmark essentially owns it, we're very good allies with Denmark," he said Sunday.
Officials in Denmark and Greenland immediately responded that the island is not for sale.
"Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously," Frederiksen told the newspaper Sermitsiaq during a visit to Greenland.
The Danish prime minister said that while she considers the United States to be her country's closest strategic ally, "thankfully, the time where you buy and sell other countries and populations is over."
Trump had been invited to Denmark for a state visit in early September, but White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed late Tuesday that the trip was canceled.