ປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິບໍດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກກຳ​ນົດ​ການພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​

ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ເດັນ​ມາກ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ

​ໄດ້ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂາຍ ເກາະກ​ຣິນ​ແລນ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄ​ວາມທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ “ເດັນ​ມາກ​ເປັນ​ປະ​

ເທດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ພິ​ເສດ​ເຫຼືອເຊື່ອ ແຕ່ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳເຫັນ

​ຂອງນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແມ​ຕ​ຕີ ເຟ​ຣ​ເດີ​ຣິກ​ສັນ​ແລ້ວ ​ທ່ານ​

ນາງບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈຈະ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາຫາ​ລື​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ຊື້​ຂາຍ​ເກາະ​ກ​ຣິນ

​ແລນ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເລື່ອນ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ໃນ​ສອງ​ອາ​ທິດໄວ້​ໃນ​ໂອ​

ກາດ​ໜ້າ.”

ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ທ່ານ​ນາງເຟ​ຣ​ເດີ​ຣິກ​ສັນ ໃນ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ “ການ​ໃຊ້

ຈ່າຍ​ທີ່​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ ​ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທັງ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​

ເດັນ​ມາກ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີທ​ຣຳ ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້​ໄດ້ສະ​ເໜີ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ

ຊື້​ເກາະກ​ຣິນ​ແລນ​ຈາກ​ເດັນ​ມາກ. ທ່ານໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​

ມາ​ວ່າ “ເດັນ​ມາກ ​ແນ່ນອນເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ເກາະ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ

​ມິດ​ທີ່​ດີ​ກັບ​ເດັນ​ມາກ.”

​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ເດັນ​ມາກ ແລະ​ເກາະ​ກ​ຣິນ​ແລນ ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ທັນ​ທີ

​ວ່າ ເກາະ​ກ​ຣິນ​ແລນ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການຂາຍ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເຟ​ຣ​ເດີ​ຣິກ​ສັນ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມເຊິີີມິ​ຕ​ຊິ​ອັກ (Sermitsiaq)

ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ເກາະ​ກ​ຣິນ​ແລນ ວ່າ “ເກາະ​ກ​ຣິນ​ແລນ​ ບໍ່​ມີ​ໄວ້

​ຂາຍ. ເກາະ​ກ​ຣິນ​ແລນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນຂອງ​ຊາວເດັນ​ມາກ. ເກາະ​ກ​ຣິນ​ແລນ

​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ຊາວກ​ຣິນ​ແລນ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫວັ​ງ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ກ້າ​ວ່າ ນີ້​ບໍ່​ໝາຍ​

ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ.”

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ເດັນ​ມາກ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຖື​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​

ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ທີ່ໃກ້​ຊິດທີ່​ສຸດ “ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່

ເວ​ລາ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຊື້ ແລະ​ຂາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ​ ແລະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ​ນັ້ນ ໝົດ​

ໄປ​ແລ້ວ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຖືກ​ເຊີນ​ໃຫ້​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ເດັນ​ມາກຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ

ກ​ານ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ ແຕ່ໂຄ​ສົກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ທ່ານຈາດ ດີ​ຣີ ໄດ້

​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງ ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​

ຍົກ​ເລີກ.

U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled a scheduled meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark because she will not discuss the possible sale of Greenland to the United States.



"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump tweeted. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1163961882945970176



He also thanked Frederiksen for saving "a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark." https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1163961884225277954



Trump recently floated the idea of buying Greenland from Denmark. "Denmark essentially owns it, we're very good allies with Denmark," he said Sunday.



Officials in Denmark and Greenland immediately responded that the island is not for sale.



"Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously," Frederiksen told the newspaper Sermitsiaq during a visit to Greenland.



The Danish prime minister said that while she considers the United States to be her country's closest strategic ally, "thankfully, the time where you buy and sell other countries and populations is over."



Trump had been invited to Denmark for a state visit in early September, but White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed late Tuesday that the trip was canceled.