ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ໄດ້ທຳການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບ
ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ທີ່ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ກັບລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ, ໂດຍກ່າວໂຈມຕີສະ
ມາຊິກພັກຄົນສຳຄັນຂອງທ່ານ ສຳລັບການຕຳໜິວິຈານ ເລື່ອງທີ່ທ່ານຜັກດັນໃນຕ່າງ
ປະເທດ ທຳການສືບສວນຄູ່ແຂ່ງທີ່ມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳການປະນາມຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງໃສ່ພັກ
ເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະ ສື່ມວນຊົນໃນອາທິດນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການສືບສວນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ
ໃນລັດຖະສະພາຂະຫຍາຍອອກກວ້າງນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນທວິດເຕີວ່າ ສະມາຊິກ
ສະພາສູງ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ມິດ ຣອມນີ ແມ່ນ “ຄົນຂີ້ອວດທະນົງຕົວ” ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຂັດແຍ້ງ
ກັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນທຳອິດ.”
ທ່ານ ຣອມນີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຜ່າຍແພ້ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2012 ໃຫ້ປະທານທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາ
ມາ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຕຳໜິວິຈານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ສຳ
ລັບການຂໍໃຫ້ ຈີນ ສືບສວນສອບສວນອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ,
ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມແຂ່ງຂັນເພື່ອເປັນຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ສຳລັບ
ການເລືອກຕັ້ງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີປີ 2020.
ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຈາກລັດ ຢູທາ ຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ການຂໍຮ້ອງຂອງທ່ານ
ທຣຳ ຕໍ່ ຈີນ ແມ່ນ “ຜິດ ແລະ ໜ້າຕົກໃຈ.”
ໃນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນຢູ່ທວິດເຕີຕໍ່ມາ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນ
ໃນລັດ ຢູທາ ເສຍໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາທ່ານ ຣອມນີ ເຂົ້າສະພາສູງໃນປີ 2018. ທ່ານ
ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂຽນວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນດີ, ລາວແມ່ນຄົນໂງ່ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດຕາມຈຸດປະສົງຂອງ
ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ເຮັດຫຍັງ. ຈົ່ງຟ້ອງຮ້ອງທ່ານ ຣອມນີ.”
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປ້ອງກັນຕົວອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງວ່າ ການລົມໂທລະສັບກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູເຄຣນ
ທ່ານ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ແມ່ນ “ເໝາະສົມ” ເຊິ່ງມັນໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການສືບສວນ
ເພື່ອຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ໃນສະພາຕ່ຳທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ, ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ
ການໂທລະສັບຂອງທ່ານ ຫາ ຈີນ ເພື່ອທຳການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແລະ
ລູກຊາຍຂອງເພິ່ນ ທ່ານ ຮັ້ນເຕີ ແມ່ນເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື່ອງ
ການເມືອງ.
ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ອີກທ່ານນຶ່ງ, ທ່ານນາງ ຊູຊານ ຄອລລິນສ໌ ຈາກລັດ ເມນ,
ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ໄດ້ກ່າວວິຈານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ສຳລັບການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ຈີນ ສືບສວນທ່ານ
ໄບເດັນ, ໂດຍເອີ້ນມັນວ່າ “ບໍ່ເໝາະສົມຢ່າງຊິ້ນເຊີງ” ໃນການໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນຕໍ່ນັກຂ່າວໃນ
ງານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຢູ່ລັດຂອງທ່ານນາງ, ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງໜັງສືພິມ ແບັງກໍ ເດລີ
ນິວສ໌.
ອີງຕາມລາຍງານໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ທ່ານນາງ ຄອລລິນສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ
ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ທຳຄວາມຜິດພາດຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ດ້ວຍການຂໍໃຫ້ ຈີນ ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ
ໃນການສືບສວນສອບສວນຄູ່ແຂ່ງທາງການເມືອງຄົນນຶ່ງ.”
ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ ແມ່ນກຳລັງພິຈາລະນາວ່າມັນມີຫຼັກຖານທີ່ຈະຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຫຼືບໍ່ ອີງຕາມການຮ້ອງຮຽນຂອງຜູ້ປະກາດຄວາມຜິດທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຂໍ
ໃຫ້ທ່ານ ເຊເລັນສກີ ຊ່ວຍໃນການສືບສວນທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານ ຮັ້ນເຕີ ໄບເດັນ
ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຄະນະກຳມະການຂອງບໍລິສັດແກັສທຳມະຊາດຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍ
ປີແລ້ວ.
ມັນບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກະທຳຜິດໂດຍຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຫຼື ລູກຊາຍຂອງ
ທ່ານ.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday opened a new front in the impeachment battle that threatens his administration, blasting a prominent member of his party for criticizing his push to get foreign nations to probe a leading Democratic rival.
The Republican president, who launched a stream of invective at Democrats and the media this week as an impeachment probe in Congress widened, tweeted that U.S. Senator Mitt Romney was a "pompous 'ass' who has been fighting me from the beginning."
Romney, who lost the 2012 election to Democratic incumbent President Barack Obama, criticized Trump on Friday for asking China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
The Utah Republican said Trump's appeal to China was "wrong and appalling."
In a later tweet, Trump said he was hearing that people inUtah regretted electing Romney to the Senate in 2018. "I agree! He is a fool who is playing right into the hands of the Do Nothing Democrats!IMPEACHMITTROMNEY," Trump wrote.
Trump also defended again as "appropriate" the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that triggered the impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, and said his call for China to investigate Biden and his son Hunter was linked to corruption, not politics.
Another Republican senator, Susan Collins of Maine, on Saturday also criticized Trump for exhorting China to investigate the Bidens, calling it "completely inappropriate" in remarks to reporters at an event in her home state, according to the Bangor Daily News.
"I thought the president made a big mistake by asking China to get involved in investigating a political opponent," Collins said, according to the local report.
House Democrats are examining whether there are grounds to impeach Trump based on a whistleblower's complaint that said he asked Zelenskiy to help probe the Bidens. Hunter Biden was on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company for several years.
There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either the former vice president or his son.