ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​

ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ, ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ສະ​

ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ ເລື່ອງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ໃນ​ຕ່າງ​

ປະ​ເທດ ​ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ປະ​ນາມ​ຢ່າງ​ຮຸ​ນ​ແຮງ​ໃສ່​ພັກ​

ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແລະ ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​

ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອອກກວ້າງ​ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​

ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ມິດ ຣອມ​ນີ ແມ່ນ “ຄົນ​ຂີ້ອວດ​ທະ​ນົງ​ຕົວ” ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​

ກັບ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ຕອນ​ທຳ​ອິດ.”

ທ່ານ ຣອມ​ນີ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຜ່າຍ​ແພ້​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປີ 2012 ໃຫ້​ປະ​ທານ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ບາ​ຣັກ ໂອ​ບາ

​ມາ ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ສຳ​

ລັບ​ການ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້ ຈີນ ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ,

ຜູ້​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຖືກ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຊື່ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ສຳ​ລັບ

ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີປີ 2020.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ ຈາກ​ລັດ ຢູ​ທາ ຄົນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ

ທ​ຣຳ ຕໍ່ ຈີນ ແມ່ນ “ຜິດ ແລະ ໜ້າຕົກ​ໃຈ.”

ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ຢູ່​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ຕໍ່​ມາ, ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ວ່າ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​

ໃນ​ລັດ ຢູ​ທາ ເສຍ​ໃຈ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ທ່ານ ຣອມ​ນີ ເຂົ້າ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ໃນ​ປີ 2018. ທ່ານ

ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນ​ດີ, ລາວ​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ​ໂງ່ ຜູ້​ທີ່ໄດ້​ເຮັດຕາມ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ຂອງ​

ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທີ່ບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ. ຈົ່ງ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ທ່ານ ຣອມນີ.”

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຕົວ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ການ​ລົມ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ

ທ່ານ ໂວ​ໂລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັ​ນ​ສ​ກີ ແມ່ນ “ເໝາະ​ສົມ” ເຊິ່ງ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ

​ເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ, ແລະ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ການ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຫາ ຈີນ ເພື່ອ​ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະ

ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ ທ່ານ ຮັ້ນ​ເຕີ ແມ່ນ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງຫຼວງ, ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ເລື່ອງ

​ການ​ເມືອງ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ ອີກ​ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ, ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຊູ​ຊານ ຄອ​ລ​ລິນ​ສ໌ ຈາກ​ລັດ ເມນ,

ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວິ​ຈານ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ ຈີນ ສືບ​ສວນ​ທ່ານ

ໄບ​ເດັນ, ໂດຍ​ເອີ້ນ​ມັນ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ​ຢ່າງ​ຊິ້ນ​ເຊີງ” ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ຕໍ່​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​

ງານ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ລັດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ ແບັງ​ກໍ ເດ​ລີ

ນິວ​ສ໌.

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ, ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຄອ​ລ​ລິນ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ

ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ພາດ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້ ຈີນ ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ຮ່ວມ​

ໃນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ.”

ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າມັນ​ມີຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຫຼືບໍ່ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ຮ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ກາ​ດ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຂໍ​

ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ ເຊ​ເລັ​ນ​ສ​ກີ ຊ່ວຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານ ຮັ້ນ​ເຕີ ໄບ​ເດັນ

ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ແກັ​ສ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາຫຼາຍ

​ປີ​ແລ້ວ.

ມັນ​ບໍ່​ມີຫຼັກ​ຖານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ​ໂດຍ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຫຼື ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​

ທ່ານ.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday opened a new front in the impeachment battle that threatens his administration, blasting a prominent member of his party for criticizing his push to get foreign nations to probe a leading Democratic rival.



The Republican president, who launched a stream of invective at Democrats and the media this week as an impeachment probe in Congress widened, tweeted that U.S. Senator Mitt Romney was a "pompous 'ass' who has been fighting me from the beginning."



Romney, who lost the 2012 election to Democratic incumbent President Barack Obama, criticized Trump on Friday for asking China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.



The Utah Republican said Trump's appeal to China was "wrong and appalling."



In a later tweet, Trump said he was hearing that people inUtah regretted electing Romney to the Senate in 2018. "I agree! He is a fool who is playing right into the hands of the Do Nothing Democrats!IMPEACHMITTROMNEY," Trump wrote.



Trump also defended again as "appropriate" the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that triggered the impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, and said his call for China to investigate Biden and his son Hunter was linked to corruption, not politics.



Another Republican senator, Susan Collins of Maine, on Saturday also criticized Trump for exhorting China to investigate the Bidens, calling it "completely inappropriate" in remarks to reporters at an event in her home state, according to the Bangor Daily News.



"I thought the president made a big mistake by asking China to get involved in investigating a political opponent," Collins said, according to the local report.



House Democrats are examining whether there are grounds to impeach Trump based on a whistleblower's complaint that said he asked Zelenskiy to help probe the Bidens. Hunter Biden was on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company for several years.



There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either the former vice president or his son.