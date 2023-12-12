ລາຍງານທ້າຍປີ: ທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກະກຽມການແຂ່ງຂັນ ສໍາລັບປີ 2024 ຄືນໃໝ່

ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາຫາ​ສຽງ​ສໍາລັບການເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດປະຈໍາ​ປີ 2024 ແມ່ນກຳ​ລັງດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປຢູ່. ມາຮອດປັດຈຸບັນ ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ພາລະໜ້າທີ່ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ, ເຊິ່ງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທີ່​ທ່ານເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ​ໃນ​ປີ 2020 ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ, ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນມີ​ຄະ​ແນນນໍາ​ໜ້າໝູ່​ຂອງ​ພັກຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ. ຈາກ​ທຳນຽບຂາວ, ຫົວໜ້ານັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ VOA ສຕີບ ເຮີແມນ (Steve Herman) ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນກັນຄືນໃໝ່ລະຫວ່າງ ​ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແລະ ທ່ານທຣໍາ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຫຼາຍຄົນ ຍັງຄົງສືບຕໍ່ເຊື່ອແບບຜິດວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ລັກ​ຂະ​ໂມຍເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2020 ແລະວ່າ ອະ ດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີແມ່ນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກການປະ​ຫັດ​ປະ​ຫານທາງດ້ານການ ເມືອງ.

ເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ບອກຜູ້ສໍາຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຍັງສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ທ້າທາຍຄົນສໍາຄັນຂອງທ່ານ. ນີ້ ບໍ່ປະຫຼາດໃຈ​ສຳ​ລັບຜູ້ທີ່ສຶກສາກ່ຽວກັບສີລະປະໃນການໃຊ້​ສຳ​ນວນ​ໂວ​ຫານຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ, ລວມທັງ ທ່ານນາງເຈັນນີເຟີ ເມີຊິກາ (Jennifer Mercieca) ສາດສະດາຈານທາງດ້ານການສື່ສານ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເທັກຊັສ A&M.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເມື່ອລາວອ້າງວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ເຮັດທຸກຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງແລ້ວ ແລະລາວກໍເປັນປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີທ່າອ່ຽງທີ່ຈະເຊື່ອໃນສິ່ງນັ້ນ. ແລະດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ລາວຈຶ່ງເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ນໍາທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງທີ່ລາວໃຫ້ສັນຍາກັບພວກເຂົາວ່າລາວເປັນ."

ຜູ້​ລົງສະ​ໝັກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລີ​ກັນຄົນອື່ນໆ ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ໄດ້​ຈຳກັດ​ການວິຈານຂອງພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າກ່ຽວກັບ ​ທ່ານທຣໍາ.

ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ນັ້ນ​ ແມ່ນ​ສອດຄ່ອງ​ກັບ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ທີ່ພົບ​ວ່າ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ພື້ນຖານ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ແມ່ນ​ເປີດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ຕໍ່ອະດີດ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​, ນັ້ນ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລວມເອົາ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ ທ່ານທຣໍາ.

ຜູ້​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີຈາກ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນ ທ່ານນາງນິກກີ້ ເຮລີ (Nikki Haley) ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເອກ​ອັກຄະ​ລັດຖະທູດ​ປະຈໍາອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໃນສະໄໝຂອງ ​ທ່ານທຣໍາ.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ:

"ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ຮູ້ຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງ ລະ ຫວ່າງຄວາມດີ ແລະຄວາມຊົ່ວ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຮູ້ຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງລະຫວ່າງຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງແລະ ຄວາມຜິດ."

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໄບເດັນ ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ພຽງການຄັດຄ້ານ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ​ແລະ​ ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງກັບ​ລະບົບ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳ​ໃໝ່ 14 ລ້ານ​ໜ້າທີ່, ລວມ​ທັງ​ວຽກ​ງານການ​ຜະ​ລິດອີກ 800,000 ຕໍາແໜ່ງ. ອັດ​ຕາ​ການ​ຫວ່າງ​ງານ​ໄດ້ຫຼຸດ​ຕ່ຳ​ລົງກວ່າ​ 4 ເປີ​ເຊັນ, ເຊິ່ງຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ​ 4 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ຊ່ວງໄລ​ຍະ​ຍາວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ, ຍາວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ຮອບ 50 ປີ. ແລະຄ່າຈ້າງຂອງຄອບຄົວທີ່ເຮັດວຽກເພີ່ມສູງຂຶ້ນ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຫຼຸດລົງ 65 ເປີເຊັນ.”

ການ​ສໍາຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄຣັດ ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ນຳໄບເດັນ ອາດ​ຢູ່ໃນຕໍາແໜ່ງຮອດຊ່ວງທ້າຍ ຂອງ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ທີ​ສອງ, ເມື່ອທ່ານ​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸຄົບ 86 ປີ.

ທ່ານນາງເຈັນນິເຟີ ເມີຊິກາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດປ່ຽນຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຮູ້ສຶກວ່າທ່ານອາຍຸຫຼາຍເກີນໄປ ຫຼືວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກວ່າເສດຖະກິດດໍາເນີນໄປໃນທິດທາງທີ່ບໍ່ດີປານໃດ."

ທັງ ທ່ານ ທຣໍາ ແລະ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເພິ່ນທັງສອງກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນງານ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຮັກສາອາເມຣິກາ ຈາກການຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ມາ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດອື່ນ.

ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ, ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ນະລົກ. ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຖືກ ທໍາລາຍ. ດ້ວຍການຮ່ວມມືກັນ, ພວກເຮົາຈະເອົາຜູ້ຂີ້ຕົວະຝ່າຍຊ້າຍຈັດ, ຜູ້ຜ່າຍແພ້, ຄົນຊົ່ວ, ຄົນຂີ້ໂກງ ແລະຄົນປະຫຼາດ ຜູ້ທີ່ກໍາລັງກືນກິນອະນາຄົດຄືດັ່ງຝູງຕັກກະແຕນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ນີ້ ອອກຈາກປະເທດ.”

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນີ້ຄືເຫດຜົນສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຈຶ່ງກັບມາ ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ທຳ​ນຽບຂາວ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເບິ່ງ, ລາວດໍາເນີນການແຂ່ງຂັນ, ແລະຂ້ອຍກໍຕ້ອງດໍາເນີນການແຂ່ງຂັນເຊັ່ນກັນ."

ສຕີບ ເຮີແມນ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ກ່າວວ່າ:

ການທົດສອບການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄັ້ງທໍາອິດສໍາລັບ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນມີຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນມັງກອນດ້ວຍການປະຊຸມຫົວໜ້າພັກການເມືອງຂອງລັດໄອໂອວາ ໃນວັນທີ 15 ແລະການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ຂອງລັດນິວແຮມເຊີ ໃນວັນທີ 23. ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນສະເໜີຊື່ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນເມືອງມີລວອລກີ້ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ, ແລະພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຄາດວ່າ ຈະແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນອີກຄັ້ງ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຊິກາໂກ້ ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ.

Campaigning for the 2024 U.S. presidential election is well underway. Most of the attention so far is on the current Democratic Party incumbent, President Joe Biden, and the president he defeated in 2020, Donald Trump, who is the front-runner for the Republican Party nomination. From the White House, VOA’s chief national correspondent Steve Herman reports on what is looking like a Biden-Trump rematch.

Many of Donald Trump’s supporters continue to falsely believe that Joe Biden stole the 2020 election and that the former president is the victim of political persecution.

Half of the Republican Party’s likely voters tell pollsters they still support Trump over his primary challengers. This comes as no surprise to those who study Trump’s rhetoric, including communications professor Jennifer Mercieca.

Jennifer Mercieca, Texas A&M University Communications Professor.

“When he claims that he was doing everything right and he was the greatest president who's ever existed, they are inclined to believe that. And, so, he does seem like the strong leader that he promises them that he is.”

Most of the other candidates for the Republican nomination have limited their criticism of Trump.

That strategy is in line with polls finding that while the party’s base is open to an alternative to the former president, that does not include someone who is anti-Trump.

Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley was Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Nikki Haley, Republican Presidential Nominee Candidate.

“What we need in a president is someone who knows the difference between good and evil, who knows the difference between right and wrong.”

President Biden faces only token opposition from other Democrats and is campaigning largely on his economic record.

President Joe Biden

“We've created 14 million new jobs, including 800,000 manufacturing jobs. The unemployment rate has stayed below four percent -- below four percent for the longest period, longest stretch in over 50 years. And wages for working families have gone up, while inflation has come down 65%.”

Polls show that many voters, including Democrats, question how effective a leader Biden might be by the end of a second term, when he would be 86 years old.

Jennifer Mercieca, Texas A&M University Communications Professor

“He can't shake the fact that people feel like he's too old or that they feel like the economy isn't going great.”

Trump and Biden both say they’re running to save America from the existential threats posed by the other.

Donald Trump, Former President

“Our country is going to hell. Our country is being destroyed. Together, we will take on the ultra-left-wing liars, losers, creeps, perverts and freaks who are devouring the future of this state like a swarm of locusts.”

Biden says part of why he is running again is to prevent Trump from getting back to the White House.

President Joe Biden.

“Look, he is running, and I have to run.”

Steve Herman, VOA News

The first electoral tests for Trump come in January with the Iowa caucuses on the 15th and the New Hampshire primary on the 23rd. Republicans nominate their presidential candidate in Milwaukee in July. Democrats expect to renominate Biden in Chicago in August.