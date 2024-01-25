ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຈະ​ປ່ອຍ​ເງິນ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ໃນ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 106 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ແລະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ອອກ​ກົດ​ເຂັ້ມ​ງວດກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ເພື່ອ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ຈາກ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ ພາ​ກັນ​ຂຸ້ນ​ຂ້ຽວ​ ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ​ ມາ​ໄດ້​ຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ພວມ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ໂດຍ​ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ

ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ໜຸນ​ຫຼັງ​ ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ມີ​ສິດ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ ທີ່​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າເລື້ອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ແມ່ນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຸດໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປີ 2024 ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຈຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ນິວ​ແຮມ​ເຊີໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ​ຫຼັງ

ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ລັດ​ໄອ​ໂອ​ວາ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິ​ດ​ແລ້ວ.

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເວົ້າ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ແລ້ວ - ເລື້ອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ແມ່ນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໃຫຍ່” ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ສະ​ຫຼອງ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ ​ເມື່ອວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ເປັນ​ລ້ານໆຫຼັ່ງ​ໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຄຸກ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ໂຣກ​ຈິດ” ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ ໂດຍ​ປາ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ໃດໆ ​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ພາ​ສາ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ແມ່ນເປັນ “ຢາ​ພິດ​ຕໍ່​ເສັ້ນ​ເລືອດ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ການ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງວ່າ ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີກັນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ທ່ານນີ້ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າ​ຫານ​ຕື່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ຊົມ​ຊອບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ນີ​ປະ​ນອມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ.

A deal that would free up $106 billion in foreign aid spending for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, while tightening rules on immigration that the White House and senators from both parties have worked on for months, is under threat to be torpedoed by former President Donald Trump.

Backed by voters who consider immigration the most important issue in the 2024 race, Trump won in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday after securing a victory in Iowa last week.

“We called it right — immigration is a big deal,” Trump said in his victory speech Tuesday. “We have millions of millions of people flowing into our country illegally. They come from prisons, and they come from mental institutions,” he added without providing details to back up his claims.

Trump has used inflammatory anti-immigration language on the campaign trail, including that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

The victory is likely to embolden the front-runner for the Republican presidential nominee to use his popularity to influence lawmakers from his party to avoid a compromise on immigration.



“I do not think we should do a Border Deal, at all, unless we get EVERYTHING needed to shut down the INVASION of Millions & Millions of people, many from parts unknown, into our once great, but soon to be great again, Country!” he wrote last week on the social media platform Truth Social.

“Also, I have no doubt that our wonderful Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson will only make a deal that is PERFECT ON THE BORDER.”