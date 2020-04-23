ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ປະກາດແຜນການ ເປີດເສດຖະກິດຂອງປະເທດ ຄືນໃໝ່

ທ່າມກາງການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ວາງແຜນສາມຂັ້ນຕອນ ສຳລັບການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນເຂົ້າສູ່ຊີວິດຕາມປົກກະຕິໃນອາເມຣິກາ.

“ພວກເຮົາຈະເປີດປະເທດທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາຄືນອີກ” ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດອອກໄປ ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມແຈ້ງສະພາບການຂອງຄະນະສະເພາະກິດຮັບຜິດຊອບເລື້ອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ບ່ອນທີ່ຂໍ້ຊີ້ນຳຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ. ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະຕ້ອງຕື່ນຕົວ ແລະລະມັດລະວັງເປັນຢ່າງດີແທ້ໆ.”

ຈຳນວນກໍລະນີຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ຫລຸດລົງເລື້ອຍໆໃນໄລຍະ 14 ວັນ ຜ່ານມາ ພ້ອມກັບການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ແລະທຳການທົດລອງພູມຕ້ານທານ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກພະນັກງານປະຈຳໂຮງໝໍ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຊີ້ແນະໃຫ້ແຕ່ລະລັດນັ້ນ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂັ້ນເປີດພວກເສດຖະກິດຄືນໃໝ່ທີ່ກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນສະ ພາບດິ້ນຮົນ ຍ້ອນມີການຕິດແປດໄວຣັສຢ່າງສູງ.

ໃນຂັ້ນທຳອິດ ໂຮງຮຽນແລະສະຖານບັນເທີງທັງຫຼາຍ ອາດຈະຍັງຄົງປິດໄວ້ຢູ່. ແຕ່ສະຖານທີ່ທາງສາສະໜາ, ຮ້ານອາຫານ ໂຮງມະຫໍລະສົບ ບ່ອນອອກກຳລັງກາຍ ແລະສະໜາມແຂງຂັນກິລາຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ອາດຈະເປີດຄືນໃໝ່ໄດ້ ໂດຍໃຫ້ປະຕິບັດການຢູ່ຫ່າງກັນຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດ. ສ່ວນໂຮງໝໍທັງຫຼາຍ ອາດສາມາດທຳການຜ່າຕັດໃດໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຄັດເລືອກ.

ໃນຂັ້ນທີ 2 ໂຮງຮ່ຳໂຮງຮຽນທັງຫຼາຍ ອາດຈະເປີດຄືນໃໝ່ໄດ້ແລະການເດີນ ທາງທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນກໍອາດຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນກັບຄືນໄປເຮັດໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກພະນັກ ງານໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ຄວນຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ນອກຫ້ອງການ.

ໃນຂັ້ນທີ 3 ເປັນການແນະນຳວ່າ “ເປີດສະຖານເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ພະນັກງານເຂົ້າໄດ້ຢ່າງບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຈຳກັດໃດໆ” ແຕ່ຄວນຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງຄວາມສ່ຽງທາງດ້ານການແພດກ່ອນ ທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມມີການປະຕິສຳພັນກັບມວນຊົນ, ໂດຍທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າປະຕິບັດການຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກກັນ ຍົກເວັ້ນເສຍແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອົາມາດຕະການລະມັດລະວັງຕ່າງໆເປັນຕົ້ນ.

ຂໍ້ຊີນຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ວາງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນລາຍລະອຽດໃນພາບເຄື່ອນໄຫວ 18 ພາບ ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ “ເປີດອາເມຣິກາຄືນໃໝ່ອີກ ຫຼື Opening Up America Again” ທີ່ເປັນການສະເໜີໃຫ້ໃຊ້ວິທີ “ເງື່ອນໄຂການກັກໃນບໍລິເວນ.”

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກດ້ານການແພດ ຢູ່ໃນຄະນະສະເພາະກິດຮັບຜິດຊອບເລື້ອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ກໍຄື ທ່ານໝໍ ແອນໂຕນີ ຟາວຈີ ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານພະຍາດຕິດແປດ, ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຜູ້ປະສານງານຂອງຄະນະດັ່ງກ່າວ ທ່ານໝໍ ເດບໂບຣາ ເບີກສ໌ ແລະ ທ່ານໝໍ ໂຣເບີດ ເຣດຟີວດ໌ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການສູນຄວບຄຸມແລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ ຫຼື CDC ກໍໄດ້ຮັບຮອງແຜນການດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government has a three-stage prescription for restarting normal life in America.

"We're opening up our great country again," announced President Donald Trump at a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday where the guidelines were unveiled. "We're going to be very vigilant and very careful."

A 14-day downward trajectory in COVID-19 cases and widespread coronavirus and antibody testing for hospital workers are suggested for individual states before beginning the phased restart of economies that are convulsing because of the highly infectious virus.

In the first phase, schools and bars would remain closed. But places of worship, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and sports arenas could reopen with strict physical distancing. Hospitals could perform elective surgeries.

In Phase 2, schools could reopen, and nonessential travel could resume, but most employees would be encouraged to continue to telework.

The third phase recommends "unrestricted staffing of work sites," but would see the medically vulnerable resuming public interactions, with them practicing physical distancing unless they take precautionary measures.

The guidelines are outlined in an 18-slide presentation titled "Opening Up America Again," suggesting the use of "gating criteria."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, April 16, 2020.

The medical members on the White House's coronavirus task force — infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — endorsed the plan.