ຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ຂອງ ປ. ທຣໍາ 2 ທ່ານ ຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາເພີ້ມ 32 ກະທົງ

ໄອຍະການພິເສດ ທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ມັລເລີ (Robert Mueller) ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວ
ຫາເພີ້ມ ຕໍ່ທ່ານພອລ ມານາຟອດທ໌ (Paul Manafort) ອະດີດປະທານ ຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານ
ຣີເຈີດ ເກດສ໌ (Richard Gates) ອະດີດຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຂອງທ່ານ ໃນວັນພະ
ຫັດວານນີ້.
ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ 32 ກະທົງ ກ່ຽວກັບການຫລີກລ່ຽງການເສຍພາສີແລະສໍ້ໂກງທະ
ນາຄານ ແມ່ນເພີ້ມເຂົ້າໃສ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໃນການຟອກເງິນ ແລະບໍ່
ຈົດທະບຽນ ວ່າເປັນນັກສືບຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ມີສ່ວນພົວພັນກັບວຽກງານທີ່ພວກ
ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດ ໃນການສະໜັບສະໜຸນພວກນັກການເມືອງໃນຢູເຄຣນ.
ຢູ່ໃນບັນດາຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາໃໝ່ເຫລົ່ານີ້ ກໍມີການກ່າວຫາວ່າທ່ານມານາຟອດທ໌
(Manafort) ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຈາກທ່ານ ເກດສ໌ (Gates) ໄດ້
ຟອກເງິນຫລາຍກວ່າ 30 ລ້ານໂດລາ ຜ່ານບັນຊີຢູ່ນອກປະເທດ ແລະ "ໃຊ້
ຄວາມຮັ່ງມີທີ່ເຊື່ອງຊ້ອນຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດເພື່ອໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນການດໍາລົງຊີວິດແບບ
ຟຸມເຟືອຍຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເສຍພາສີ ສໍາລັບລາຍຮັບດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ."
ທັງສອງທ່ານໄດ້ປິດບັງເງິນທີ່ພວກທ່ານຫາໄດ້ ຈາກການເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ຢູເຄຣນ
ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າມັນເປັນ "ເງິນກູ້" ເພື່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງການເສຍພາສີ ແລະປອມແປງ
ເອກະສານການເງິນທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າມີລາຍຮັບຫລາຍກວ່າຕົວຈິງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຕົນເອງ
ໄດ້ຮັບເງິນກູ້ຕື່ມ.
ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາເຫລົ່ານີ້ຍັງເວົ້າອີກວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃຊ້ເງິນເພື່ອຊື້ອະສັງຫາລິມະຊັບ,
ທໍາການສ້ອມແປງເຮືອນໃຫ້ງາມຂຶ້ນ ແລະຢູ່ໃນກໍລະນີຂອງທ່ານເກດສ໌ (Gates)
ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຈ່າຍສໍາລັບຄ່າຮຽນໃຫ້ລູກຂອງຕົນອີກດ້ວຍ.
ທັງທ່ານມານາຟອດທ໌ (Manafort) ແລະທ່ານເກດສ໌ (Gates) ຕ່າງກໍກ່າວ
ວ່າຕົນບໍ່ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດໃນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຟອກເງິນແລະການວິ້ງເຕັ້ນໃຫ້ສະມາ
ຊິກລັດຖະສະພາສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງຕົນ ທີ່ມີໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ ແລະ
ຖືກຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ 2017 ຜ່ານມານັ້ນ.
ການກ່າວຫາຕໍ່ທ່ານມານາຟອດທ໌ (Manafort) ແລະທ່ານເກດສ໌ (Gates)
ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່ຽວພັນໂດຍກົງ ກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງ
ທ່ານທຣໍາ ມີການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດກັບຣັດເຊຍ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2016.
ທ່ານມັລເລີ (Robert Mueller) ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກໍາວຽກງານການສອບສວນທ່ານ
ມານາຟອດທ໌ (Manafort) ໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນຜູ້ສືບ
ສວນເລື່ອງຣັດເຊຍໃນກາງເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ປີ 2017. ທ່ານໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳ
ແໜ່ງດັ່ງ ກ່າວຫລັງຈາກທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ໂຄມີ (James Comey) ຫົວໜ້າອົງ
ການເອັຟບີອາຍ (FBI) ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ຖືກທ່ານທຣໍາ ປົດອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ
ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນພຶດສະພາປີ 2017.
Special counsel Robert Mueller filed additional criminal charges Thursday against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and campaign aide Richard Gates.
The 32-count indictment adds allegations of tax evasion and bank fraud to previous charges of money laundering and failure to register as foreign agents tied to work they did for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine.
Among the new charges are accusations that Manafort, with Gates' help, laundered more than $30 million through hidden offshore accounts and "used his hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States without paying taxes on that income."
The two allegedly disguised the money earned from their work in Ukraine as "loans" to avoid taxes and doctored financial documents to overstate their income to obtain additional loans.
The indictment says they used the money to buy real estate, make home improvements, and, in Gates' case, pay for his children's school tuition.
Manafort and Gates both pleaded not guilty to the previous money laundering and lobbying charges filed in October 2017.
The accusations against Manafort and Gates are not directly linked to the allegations the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election meddling.
Mueller took over the ongoing probe against Manafort when he took over the Russia probe in mid-May 2017. He took over the investigation after then-FBI Director James Comey was fired by Trump earlier in May 2017.
