ຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ຂອງ ປ. ທຣໍາ 2 ທ່ານ ຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາເພີ້ມ 32 ກະທົງ

ໄອຍະການ​ພິ​ເສດ ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ເບີ​ດ ມັລ​ເລີ (Robert Mueller) ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​

ຫາ​ເພີ້ມ ຕໍ່ທ່ານພອລ ມາ​ນາ​ຟອດທ໌ (Paul Manafort) ອະດີດປະທານ ຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ

ຣີເຈີດ ​ເກດສ໌ (Richard Gates) ອະດີດ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍຂອງທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ

ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້.



ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ 32 ກະທົງ​ ກ່ຽວກັບການຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງການ​ເສຍພາສີ​ແລະສໍ້ໂກງ​ທະ

ນາຄານ ແມ່ນເພີ້ມ​ເຂົ້າໃສ່ຂໍ້​ກ່າວຫາກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໃນການຟອກ​ເງິນ ​ແລະ​ບໍ່

ຈົດ​ທະບຽນ ​ວ່າເປັນ​ນັກ​ສືບ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ວຽກງານ​ທີ່​ພວກ

​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຮັດ ໃນ​ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພວກ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ.

ຢູ່​ໃນບັນດາ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ໃໝ່​ເຫລົ່ານີ້ ກໍມີ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າທ່ານມາ​ນາ​ຟອດທ໌

(Manafort) ​ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ ​ເກດສ໌ (Gates) ​ໄດ້

​ຟອກ​ເງິນ​ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 30 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ​ຜ່ານ​ບັນຊີ​ຢູ່​ນອກ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ແລະ "​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມ​ຮັ່ງມີ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອງ​ຊ້ອນຢູ່​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ດໍາລົງ​ຊີວິດ​ແບບ

ຟຸມ​ເຟືອຍຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ພາສີ​ ສໍາລັບ​ລາຍ​ຮັບ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ."



ທັງ​ສອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ປິດ​ບັງ​ເງິນທີ່​ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ຫາ​ໄດ້ ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກຢູ່​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ

​ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າວ່າ​ມັນ​ເປັນ "​ເງິນ​ກູ້" ​ເພື່ອ​ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງການ​ເສຍ​ພາສີ ​ແລະປອມ​ແປງ​

ເອກະສານ​ການ​ເງິນທີ່​ເວົ້າວ່າ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ຮັບຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ​ຕົວ​ຈິງ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຕົນ​ເອງ

ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເງິນ​ກູ້​ຕື່ມ.



ຂໍ້ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ເຫລົ່ານີ້ຍັງ​ເວົ້າອີກວ່າ ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເງິນ​ເພື່ອ​ຊື້ອະສັງຫາລິມະ​ຊັບ,

ທໍາ​ການ​ສ້ອມ​ແປງ​ເຮືອນ​ໃຫ້​ງາມ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກໍລະນີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເກດສ໌ (Gates)

ນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ຈ່າຍ​ສໍາລັບ​ຄ່າ​ຮຽນ​ໃຫ້​ລູກ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ.



ທັງທ່ານ​ມາ​ນາ​ຟອດທ໌ ​(Manafort) ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ເກດສ໌ (Gates) ຕ່າງກໍກ່າວ

ວ່າຕົນບໍ່ມີຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ໃນຂໍ້​ກ່າ​ວຫາ​ຟອກ​ເງິນ​ແລະ​ການວິ້ງ​ເຕັ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ສະມາ

ຊິກ​ລັດຖະສະພາ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີຂອງ​ຕົນ ທີ່​ມີ​ໃນ​ເມື່ອກ່ອນ ​ແລະ​

ຖືກຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸລາ 2017 ຜ່ານ​ມານັ້ນ.



ການ​ກ່າວຫາ​ຕໍ່ທ່ານມາ​ນາ​ຟອດທ໌ ​(Manafort) ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ເກດສ໌ (Gates)

ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່ຽວພັນ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ ​ກັບຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​

ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ ມີ​ການ​ສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດກັບຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງປີ 2016.



ທ່ານມັລ​ເລີ (Robert Mueller) ​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກໍາ​ວຽກງານການສອບສວນ​ທ່ານ

ມາ​ນາ​ຟອດທ໌ ​(Manafort) ​ໃນ​ເວລາ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນຜູ້ສືບ​

ສວນ​ເລື່ອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໃນ​ກາງ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດສະພາ ປີ 2017. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳ

ແໜ່ງດັ່ງ ກ່າວ​ຫລັງຈາກ​ທ່ານ ​ເຈ​ມສ໌ ​ໂຄ​ມີ (James Comey) ຫົວໜ້າອົງ

ການ​ເອັຟບີ​ອາຍ (FBI) ໃນເວລາ​ນັ້ນ ຖືກ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ ​ປົດ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕໍາ​ແໜ່ງ

​ໃນຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນພຶດສະພາ​ປີ 2017.

ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວນີ້



Special counsel Robert Mueller filed additional criminal charges Thursday against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and campaign aide Richard Gates.



The 32-count indictment adds allegations of tax evasion and bank fraud to previous charges of money laundering and failure to register as foreign agents tied to work they did for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine.



Among the new charges are accusations that Manafort, with Gates' help, laundered more than $30 million through hidden offshore accounts and "used his hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States without paying taxes on that income."



The two allegedly disguised the money earned from their work in Ukraine as "loans" to avoid taxes and doctored financial documents to overstate their income to obtain additional loans.



The indictment says they used the money to buy real estate, make home improvements, and, in Gates' case, pay for his children's school tuition.



Manafort and Gates both pleaded not guilty to the previous money laundering and lobbying charges filed in October 2017.



The accusations against Manafort and Gates are not directly linked to the allegations the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election meddling.



Mueller took over the ongoing probe against Manafort when he took over the Russia probe in mid-May 2017. He took over the investigation after then-FBI Director James Comey was fired by Trump earlier in May 2017.