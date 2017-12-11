ບົດຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ: trend

NW Trend 16

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words. Millions of people in cities across Asia and other parts of the world are sharing bicycles for local travel.Trend. China’s Ministry of Transport reports that the two-year bike sharing trend has put more than 16 million bikes in China. It says that more than 100 million Chinese have signed up for bike sharing. A trend is a general change. It is a way of behaving that is developing and becoming more common. Often, a trend is something currently popular or fashionable, such as hair styles and clothing.

ກັບມາພົບກັນອີກທ່ານ ໃນບົດຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດໃນວົງການຂ່າວຂອງເຮົາ.

ມື້ນີ້ເຮົາຈະຮຽນຄຳວ່າ Trend T r e n d Trend.

Millions of people in cities across Asia and other parts of the world are sharing bicycles for local travel.

ປະຊາຊົນນັບເປັນຈຳນວນລ້ານໆຄົນໃນຫົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆຢູ່ທົ່ວເອເຊຍແລະພາກສ່ວນອື່ນໆຂອງໂລກພາກັນຂີ່ຣົດຖີບສຳລັບການເດີນທາງໄປມາໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

Trend.

China’s Ministry of Transport reports that the two-year bike sharing trend has put more than 16 million bikes in China.

ກະຊວງຂົນສົ່ງຂອງຈີນລາຍງານວ່າແນວໂນ້ມໃນການໃຊ້ຣົດຖີບໃນໄລຍະສອງປີ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ຜລິດຣົດຖີບຂຶ້ນມາຕື່ມຫຼາຍກວ່າ 16 ລ້ານຄັນໃນປະເທດຈີນ.

It says that more than 100 million Chinese have signed up for bike sharing.

ກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ມີຊາວຈີນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ລ້ານ ຄົນ ໄດ້ເຊັນຊື່ລົງໄປແລ້ວ ວ່າຈະໃຊ້ຣົດຖີບນຳກັນ.

A trend is a general change.

ຄຳວ່າ trend ໝາຍເຖິງການປ່ຽນແປງໂດຍທົ່ວໄປ.

It is a way of behaving that is developing and becoming more common.

ມັນເປັນແນວທາງຂອງການປະພຶດທີ່ຜັນຂະຫຽາຍ ແລ້ວກໍກາຍເປັນສິ່ງປົກກະຕິໄປເລື້ອຍໆຈົນເປັນສິ່ງທຳມະດາໄປ.

Often, a trend is something currently popular or fashionable, such as hair styles and clothing.

ເວົ້າແລ້ວກໍຄືວ່າ ຄຳວ່າ trend ຫຼື ແນວໂນ້ມ ຫຼື ທ່າອ່ຽງ ຫຼື ຄວາມເອນອຽງ ມັກຈະເປັນຂອງທີ່ນິຍົມກັນ ຫຼືມັກກັນຫຼາຍໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ເຊັ່ນ ຊົງຜົມ ຫຼື ແບບເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງຫົ່ມ ດັ່ງນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນ. ລອງອອກສຽງເບ່ິງທ່ານ trend … trend … trend … (Music