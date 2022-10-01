ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍກຳປູເຈຍ ໃນລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ພາ​ກັນເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ຢູ່ທີ່ຕະຫຼາດແລງແບບດັ່ງເດີມ ທີ່ມີການວາງສະແດງວັດທະນະທຳ ຂອງຂະເໝນ ແລະການເຜີຍແຜ່ເລື້ອງລາວທີ່ສະເທືອນຈິດໃຈຂອງອະດີດຈາກເມື່ອກ່ອນທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກະທຳໂດຍພວກຂະເໝນແດງ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຈີເນຍ ດູລົດ ຈະນຳເອົາພວກເຮົາໄປນະທີ່ນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານແດນນີ ຄິມ ມີສາມລໍ້ຄັນນຶ່ງ ຄືກັບອັນທີ່ ເພິ່ນກ່າວວ່າ ພໍ່ຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ໃຊ້ເພື່ອແລ່ນມັນ ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກຂະເໝນແດງ ເຂົ້າມາຢຶດອຳນາດໃນກຳປູເຈຍ ເມື່ອປີ 1975. ໃນລະຫວ່າງນັ້ນ ຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍກໍໄດ້ຕິດຕາມມາ ຊຶ່ງນ້າບ່າວຂອງທ່ານຄິມ ໄດ້ຖືກສັງຫານ ແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງເພິ່ນ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປຄ້າຍກັກຂັງ. ໃນຕອນນັ້ນ ທ່ານຄິມ ມີອາຍຸ 11 ປີ ເມື່ອເພິ່ນໄດ້ເດີນທາງມາສະຫະລັດ ໃນຖານະເປັນອົບພະຍົບຄົນນຶ່ງ. ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 25 ປີໄດ້ຜ່ານພົ້ນໄປ ກ່ອນທີ່ເພິ່ນຈະໄດ້ເດີນທາງກັບໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມບ້ານເກີດເມືອງນອນຂອງເພິ່ນ - ຊຶ່ງເປັນການເດີນທາງທີ່ທ່ານ ໄດ້ຮັບແຮງບັນດານໃຈ ໃຫ້ທ່ານເລີ້ມຈັດຕະຫຼາດແລງ ແບບດັ່ງເດີມຕາມປະເພນີຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ຂຶ້ນ ໃນເມືອງແຟຣສໂນ.

ທ່ານແດນນີ ຄິມ ຜູ້ຈັດຕະຫຼາດແລງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ມີໂອກາດສຳພັດກັບມັນເລີຍ ເວລາທີ່ຂ້ອຍກຳລັງເຕີບໃຫຍ່. ມັນເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ສົງຄາມກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍມີທັງຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍ ການຂ້າລ້າງເຊື້ອຊາດເຜົ່າພັນ ສະນັ້ນ ອັນນີ້ເປັນໂອກາດດີສຳລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມຂັ້ນຕອນການບຳ​ບັດໄປສູ່ການຫາຍປ່ວຍໃນບາງສ່ວນ ແລະບາງທີຄົ້ນຫາຮາກເງົ້າວົງຕະກູນ ຂອງຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າ.”

ຕະຫຼາດແລງວາງສະແດງເຄື່ອງພື້ນເມືອງ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຜ້າສະໂລ່ງ ການຟ້ອນ ແລະອາຫານ - ລວມມີ ຫອຍແຄລມຕາກແຫ້ງ ແລະ ນຳ ອອນ ຊອມ (Num On Sorm) ທີ່ເຮັດດ້ວຍໝູ ແລະຖົ່ວເຫຼືອງ ພັນດ້ວຍເຂົ້າໜຽວ ກໍຄືເຂົ້າຕົ້ມນັ້ນເອງ. ທ້າວເອມໂສ ເມຍສ໌ ຜູ້ທີ່ເກີດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ພິເສດສຳລັບລາວ ແລະພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງລາວ ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງໄດ້ຫລົບໜີພວກຂະເໝນແດງ.

ທ້າວເອມໂສ ເມຍສ໌ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງແຟຣສໂນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ເຄີຍໄປກຳປູເຈຍ. ອາຫານຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ຈະເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ຂ້ອຍໄປຫາຮາກເງົ້າຂອງຂ້ອຍ. ວັດທະ​ນະທຳຂອງຂ້ອຍ ໄດ້ສອນພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍ. ພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍ ໄດ້ມາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະສອນພວກເຮົາ. ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍຊື່ນຊົມວັດທະນະທຳຂອງຂ້ອຍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.”

ສ່ວນຍານາງໂສມາ ນໍໂຣດົມ ເປັນອີກຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ມາຕະຫຼາດເປັນປະຈຳ. ເພິ່ນເປັນເຈົ້າຍິງຢູ່ໃນພະຣາຊະວັງຂອງກະສັດນໍໂຣດົມຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງພວກຂະເໝນແດງ ຍານາງກ່າວວ່າ ຕະຫຼາດເປັນສະຖານທີ່ສຳລັບການບຳບັດໃຫ້ຫາຍປ່ວຍໄດ້.

ຍານາງໂສມາ ນໍໂຣດົມ ເຈົ້າຍິງຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພໍ່ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອນຂອງເພິ່ນຫຼາຍຄົນ ຄົນລຸ້ນທຳອິດຫັ້ນ ພວກເຂົ້າເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບມັນເລີຍ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເກັບມັນເຊື່ອງໄວ້ ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ມີອາການຂອງປະສາດຫຼອນຫວນຄືນໄປຫາສິ່ງທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍ ຫຼືທີ່ເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ PTSD ແລະ PTSD ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ໄປໃນພວກຄົນລຸ້ນໄວໜຸ່ມນຳດ້ວຍ. ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ຫາຍປ່ວຍເສຍກ່ອນ. ຄົນລຸ້ນທຳອິດ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຫາຍປ່ວຍເລີຍ. ພວກເຮົາເປັນລຸ້ນທີສອງ ແລະພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບປະຫວັດສາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.”

ທ່ານຄິມ ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນຊີວິດຂອງທ່ານເອງ ທ່ານໄດ້ບຸກບືນສູ້ຊົນເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸຜົນໃນທຸກດ້ານ ກໍຍ້ອນຄວາມເສຍສະລະຂອງພໍ່ແມ່ທ່ານ ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງມາຮອດລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ. ໃນຖານະເປັນສິບເອກປະຈຳກົມຕຳຫຼວດເມືອງແຟຣສໂນ ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ໃນໄລຍະທີ່ເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍເຕີບໃຫຍ່ມາດ້ວຍຄວາມຍາກລຳບາກ ມັນຊ່ອຍໃຫ້ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈໃນການດິ້ນຮົນຕໍ່ສູ້ຂອງຄົນທີ່ທ່ານກຳລັງຮັບໃຊ້ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານແດນນີ ຄິມ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ເມື່ອຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຖືກສຳພາດສຳລັບວຽກນີ້ ພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຖາມຂ້າພະເຈົ້າວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຢາກເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບອກພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ ເປັນເວລາ 22 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ. ພວກຄົນນຳເອົາອາຫານມາໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນອົບພະຍົບ. ພວກຄົນສົ່ງເຊັກມາເຮືອນຂອງຂ້ອຍ ຍ້ອນວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບເງິນຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຈາກລັດ. ພວກຄົນເອົາເຄື່ອງຂອງໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໂດຍບໍ່ຈ່າຍຫຍັງ. ສະນັ້ນ ບັດນີ້ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດໃຫ້ບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງຄືນໄດ້.”

ນອກເໜືອຈາກການແບ່ງປັນວັດທະນະທຳຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ຢູ່ທີ່ຕະຫຼາດແລງແລ້ວ ທ່ານຄິມ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານເປັນຜູ້ຕິດຕໍ່ພົວພັນກັບຊຸມນຊົນຊາວຂະເໝນ​ໃນເມືອງແຟຣສໂນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍພວກເຂົາບໍ່ໄວ້ວາງໃຈຕໍ່ທາງການ ຍ້ອນບາດແຜຈາກພວກຂະເໝນແດງ.

Australia plans to hold a referendum to legally enshrine indigenous voices in politics. Campaigners argue it will help address deep-seated inequality, but not everyone is convinced. From Sydney, Phil Mercer reports.

Australia’s recently-elected Labor government wants to change the constitution to recognize First Nations people. It also plans to mandate consultation with them on decisions that affect their lives by adding a so-called Indigenous Voice to parliament.

The Australian constitution can only be altered by referendum, or a national popular vote.

Labor has enlisted high-profile international support for its proposed reforms to help indigenous people.

Former U.S. basketball star Shaquille O’Neal, known for his social justice campaigning in the United States, was in Canberra last weekend, and has agreed to appear in videos promoting Labor’s plan.

No date for the referendum has been set.

Eddie Synot, an Aboriginal community leader, says it is time the country’s original inhabitants were officially recognized.

(Eddie Synot, an Aboriginal community leader)

“What we are dealing with now is the kind of first principle’s idea that, you know, there is the symbolic part of recognition and the rightful place of First Nations. But also, this fundamental, simple idea that indigenous peoples, you know, have particular issues, have rights as indigenous peoples. You know, our voice should be heard on the decisions that affect us.”

The plan, however, does not have universal support. Some indigenous leaders, including Greens senator Lidia Thorpe, a federal lawmaker, has said it was a “waste of money,” saying the funds used to hold the referendum could be better spent in Aboriginal communities.

Critics have argued an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is not the answer to the crises facing First Nations communities.

David Littleproud, the leader of the opposition Nationals Party, also has concerns about the plan’s lack of detail.

(David Littleproud, the leader of the opposition Nationals Party)

“We have not got any detail to vote on and I think all Australians are starting from scratch and this policy area is littered with good intentions, but little in terms of shifting the dial of closing the gap.”

There remains a large gap in the health and wellbeing of Indigenous people and other Australians. Their life expectancy is shorter by up to ten years, and they suffer disproportionately high rates of poverty, unemployment and imprisonment.

Community leaders have also argued the criminal justice and law enforcement systems are systemically racist. An inquest began Monday into the death of an Aboriginal teenager shot dead by the police in Central Australia. The officer was found not guilty in March of murder, but campaigners are asking the coroner to investigate alleged use of excessive force by the police in remote indigenous settlements.

Australia’s constitution, which came into effect in 1901, does not refer to the country’s Indigenous people, who lived there for 65,000 years by some accounts.