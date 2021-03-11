ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ ຈະພົບປະກັນ ໃນອາທິດໜ້າ ຢູ່ລັດອາລາສກາ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ແລະທີ່ປຶກດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ຫຼື NSA ທ່ານເຈັກ ຊູລລີແວນ ຈະພົບປະກັບບັນດາຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຈາກຈີນ ຢູ່ລັດອາລາສກາໃນອາທິດໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການພົບປະກັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສຂອງອາເມຣິກັນແລະຈີນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນ.

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນແລະທ່ານຊູລລີແວນ “ຈະພົບປະກັນໃນວັນທີ 18 ມີນາ ຢູ່ນະຄອນແອນໂກເຣັດຈ໌ ລັດອາລາສກາ ກັບທ່ານຢາງ ຈີຊີ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການສຳນັກງານຄະນະກຳມະການສູນກາງ ຮັບຜິດຊອບກິດຈະການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຂອງສາ ທາລະນະລັດປະຊາຊົນຈີນ ຫຼື PRC ແລະທ່ານຫວັງ ຢີ ລັດຖະມົນຕີພິເສດຂອງຈີນ” ອີງຕາມກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄປ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້. ກະຊວງນີ້ ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ການພົບປະກັນ ຈະມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບທັງສອງພັນທະມິດທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດໃນພາກພື້ນຢູ່ນະຄອນໂຕກຽວແລະໂຊລ ເສຍກ່ອນ. ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ບລິງເກັນ ແລະ ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ທ່ານຊູລລີແວນ ຈະປຶກສາຫາລືບັນຫາຕ່າງໆກັບ PRC.”

“ອັນນີ້ແມ່ນເປັນໂອກາດທີ່ສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອວາງອອກເງື່ອນໄຂຕ່າງໆຢ່າງກົງໄປກົງມາເຖິງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີກັບມາດຕະການ ແລະພຶດຕະກຳຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ທີ່ເປັນຄວາມທ້າທາຍໃນດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ, ຄວາມວັດທະນາຖາວອນ ແລະຄຸນຄ່າຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາຄູ່ພາຄີ ແລະພັນທະມິດທັງຫຼາຍ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ” ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ເມື່ອທ່ານໄດ້ໄປໃຫ້ ການຕໍ່ໜ້າຄະນະກຳມະການຮັບຜິດຊອບກິດຈະການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳ.

[[https://twitter.com/SecBlinken/status/1369701945955467269]]

ລວມຢູ່ໃນບັນຫາຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະປຶກ ສາຫາລືກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຈີນ ໃນອາທິດໜ້າ ກໍແມ່ນເລື້ອງການກະທຳຕໍ່ພວກຊາວມຸສລິມກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ວີເກີ ຂອງພັກຄອມມິວນິສຈີນ ຊຶ່ງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ເອີ້ນວ່າ ເປັນການຂ້າລ້າງເຊື້ອຊາດຊົນເຜົ່າ ແລະອາຊະຍາກຳຕໍ່ມະນຸດຊາດ.

[[https://www.voanews.com/east-asia-pacific/voa-news-china/us-classifies-chinas-policies-toward-uighurs-genocide]].

[[https://twitter.com/rongxiang/status/1369761830382563335]]

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຈີນປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການກ່າວອ້າງດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ມີສ່ວນ ພົວພັນໃນການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊິນຈຽງ.

“ຖ້າພວກເຂົາບໍ່ມີຫຍັງທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງປົກປິດ ສະແດງມັນອອກມາ ໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຫັນ ສະແດງໃຫ້ໂລກເຫັນ” ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ໂດຍຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ຈີນ ໃຫ້ໂລກເຂົ້າຫາພື້ນທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນໄດ້.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan will meet with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska next week, the first meeting of senior American and Chinese officials since President Joe Biden took office on January 20.

Blinken and Sullivan “will meet on March 18 in Anchorage, Alaska, with People’s Republic of China (PRC) Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi,” the State Department said Wednesday. “The meeting will take place following Secretary Blinken’s meetings with two of our closest regional allies in Tokyo and Seoul. Secretary Blinken and NSA Sullivan will discuss a range of issues with the PRC.”

“This is an important opportunity for us to lay out in very frank terms the many concerns that we have with Beijing’s actions and behavior that are challenging the security, prosperity and the values of the United States and our partners and allies,” Blinken told U.S. lawmakers Wednesday when he testified before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

[[https://twitter.com/SecBlinken/status/1369701945955467269]]

Among the many issues Blinken said he plans to discuss with Chinese officials next week is the Chinese Communist Party’s treatment of the Muslim minority Uighurs, which the U.S. has called genocide and crimes against humanity [[https://www.voanews.com/east-asia-pacific/voa-news-china/us-classifies-chinas-policies-toward-uighurs-genocide]].

[[https://twitter.com/rongxiang/status/1369761830382563335]]

Chinese officials reject claims that it is engaged in human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

“If they have nothing to hide, show it to us, show the world,” Blinken told lawmakers, calling China to provide the world access to the area.