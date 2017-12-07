​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມຫວັງອັນຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ສັນຕິພາບ” ປະທາ​ນາ

ທີ​ບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນ​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່​ມີ​ມາ​ຫຼາຍໆ

​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ ໂດຍ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້ເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ​ເປັນ​ນະຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ

​ແລະ​ເລີ້ມຂັ້ນຕອນ​ການຍ້າຍ​ສະຖານທູດ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ​ຈາກ​ນະຄອນ ແທ​ລ ອາວີຟ ​ໄປ​ຍັງ

ນະຄອນ​ສັກສິດ ມາ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ບູຮານ​ນະ​ການ​ນັ້ນ.

“ມື້​ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດພວກ​ເຮົາກໍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮູ້ໃນ​ສິ່ງທີ່ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ ນັ້ນກໍຄື​ວ່າ ເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ແມ່ນນະ

ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ ຂອງອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ. ນີ້​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ຫຼາຍ ຫຼື​ໜ້ອຍ​ກວ່າ ການ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ຮູ້ ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​

ເປັນ​ຈິງ,” ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ວັກ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ ຂອງ​ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງການ ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຈາກຫ້ອງ

ການ​ທູດ​ຂອງທຳ​ນຽບຂາວ.

“ມັນ​ຍັງແມ່​ນການ​ກະທຳ​ທີ່​ຖືກຕ້ອງ. ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ. ນັ້ນ​ລະ​ຄື​ເຫດຜົນ,

ທີ່ສອດຄ່ອງກັບ​ກົດໝາຍ ສະຖານ​ທູດເຈຣູຊາແລັມ, ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງການ​

ໃຫ້ທາງ​ກະຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ ເລີ່​ມກະກຽມຍ້າຍ​ສະຖານທູດ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ

ຈາກ​ນະຄອນເທ​ລວີ​ບ ​ໄປ​ຍັງເຈຣູຊາແລັມ,” ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ປາໄສ​ ​

ທາງ​ໂທລະພາບ ໄປຍັງທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ 11 ນາທີ​.

ເຊີນຊົມ: ທ່ານທຣຳ ຖະແຫຼງ ໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນ ຂອງການຕັດສິນໃຈ

​ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດກໍ​ຕາມ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າການຍົກຍ້າຍ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ “ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຈຸດປະສົງ​

ໃນ​ທາງໃດທາງ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຈະ​ສະ​ທ້ອນ​ເຖິງ ​ການຫັນເຫໄປຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່ແຂງ​

ແກ່ນ​ຂອງ​ພວກເຮົາ​ ເພື່ອ​ທີ່​ຈະຊ່ວຍໄກ່ເກ່ຍ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນຕິພາບ​ອັນ​ຖາວອນ​ນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວເພີ່ມຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເອົາທ່າທີໃດໆ ກ່ຽວກັບຖານະ​ຂັ້ນສຸດ

​ທ້າຍ​ ທີ່​ຮວມທັງ​ເຂດແດນ​ອັນ​ແທ້​ຈິງ ຂອງ​ອະທິປະ​ໄຕ​ອິສຣາແອລ ໃນນະຄອນ

ເຈຣູຊາແລັມຫຼື​ການຕົກລົງກັນ​ຂອງ​ຊາຍ​ແດນທີ່ຍັງເປັນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ​ນັ້ນ. ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ກັບວ່າ ແມ່ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບພັກຝ່າຍກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ​ພົວພັນ​ນຳ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທຸກ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ “ຮັກສາ​ສະພາບທີ່ເປັນຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ

ຂອງສະຖານ​ສັກສິດຕ່າງໆ ໃນນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ​ຮວມທັງວັດແທມເປີລ​ເມົ້າ​ທຼ ​

ແລະ​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ໃນ​ອີກ​ຊື່​ນຶ່ງ​ວ່າ ຮາຣາມ ​ອາ​ລ ຊາຣິຟ. ​ເໜືອກວ່າ​ສິ່ງ​ອື່ນ​ໃດທັງໝົດ ຄວາມຫວັງຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍແມ່ນເພື່ອ​ສັນຕິພາບ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ໄຝ່ຝັນຫາ​ຂອງ​

ມະນຸ​ດ​ເຮົາທຸກໆຄົນ.”

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ທ່ານ​ເບັນ​ຈະມິນ ເນຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ​ເອີ້ນການຕັດສິນໃຈນີ້ວ່າ

“​ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນປະຫັວດສາດ.” ​ໃນ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ​ທາງ​ແຟສບຸກ ທ່ານເນຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ປະຫວັດສາດ​ແລະ​ເອກກະ​ລັກ​ແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້ຮັບ

ການສະ​ແດງ​ອອກ​ອັນ​ສຳຄັນ ​ໃນ​ທຸກໆ​ລະ​ມື້, ​ແຕ່ ​ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນເປັນພິເສດໃນ​ມື້​ນີ້.”

ເຊີນຊົມ: ທ່ານເນຕັນຢາຮູ ກ່າວຂອບໃຈ ຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣຳ