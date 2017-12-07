ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ປ. ທຣຳ ຮັບຮູ້ ເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ​ເປັນ​ນະຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ ​​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ແລະປະກາດ ຍົກຍ້າຍ ສະຖານທູດ

ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ຢືນຮັບຟັງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວປະກາດຮັບຮູ້ ເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ​ເປັນ​ນະຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ 6 ທັນວາ 2017.

​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມຫວັງອັນຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ສັນຕິພາບ” ປະທາ​ນາ
ທີ​ບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນ​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່​ມີ​ມາ​ຫຼາຍໆ
​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ ໂດຍ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້ເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ​ເປັນ​ນະຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ
​ແລະ​ເລີ້ມຂັ້ນຕອນ​ການຍ້າຍ​ສະຖານທູດ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ​ຈາກ​ນະຄອນ ແທ​ລ ອາວີຟ ​ໄປ​ຍັງ
ນະຄອນ​ສັກສິດ ມາ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ບູຮານ​ນະ​ການ​ນັ້ນ.

“ມື້​ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດພວກ​ເຮົາກໍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮູ້ໃນ​ສິ່ງທີ່ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ ນັ້ນກໍຄື​ວ່າ ເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ແມ່ນນະ
ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ ຂອງອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ. ນີ້​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ຫຼາຍ ຫຼື​ໜ້ອຍ​ກວ່າ ການ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ຮູ້ ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​
ເປັນ​ຈິງ,” ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ວັກ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ ຂອງ​ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງການ ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຈາກຫ້ອງ
ການ​ທູດ​ຂອງທຳ​ນຽບຂາວ.

“ມັນ​ຍັງແມ່​ນການ​ກະທຳ​ທີ່​ຖືກຕ້ອງ. ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ. ນັ້ນ​ລະ​ຄື​ເຫດຜົນ,
ທີ່ສອດຄ່ອງກັບ​ກົດໝາຍ ສະຖານ​ທູດເຈຣູຊາແລັມ, ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງການ​
ໃຫ້ທາງ​ກະຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ ເລີ່​ມກະກຽມຍ້າຍ​ສະຖານທູດ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ
ຈາກ​ນະຄອນເທ​ລວີ​ບ ​ໄປ​ຍັງເຈຣູຊາແລັມ,” ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ປາໄສ​ ​
ທາງ​ໂທລະພາບ ໄປຍັງທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ 11 ນາທີ​.

ເຊີນຊົມ: ທ່ານທຣຳ ຖະແຫຼງ ໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນ ຂອງການຕັດສິນໃຈ

Trump Recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's Capital
​ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດກໍ​ຕາມ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າການຍົກຍ້າຍ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ “ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຈຸດປະສົງ​
ໃນ​ທາງໃດທາງ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຈະ​ສະ​ທ້ອນ​ເຖິງ ​ການຫັນເຫໄປຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່ແຂງ​
ແກ່ນ​ຂອງ​ພວກເຮົາ​ ເພື່ອ​ທີ່​ຈະຊ່ວຍໄກ່ເກ່ຍ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນຕິພາບ​ອັນ​ຖາວອນ​ນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວເພີ່ມຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເອົາທ່າທີໃດໆ ກ່ຽວກັບຖານະ​ຂັ້ນສຸດ
​ທ້າຍ​ ທີ່​ຮວມທັງ​ເຂດແດນ​ອັນ​ແທ້​ຈິງ ຂອງ​ອະທິປະ​ໄຕ​ອິສຣາແອລ ໃນນະຄອນ
ເຈຣູຊາແລັມຫຼື​ການຕົກລົງກັນ​ຂອງ​ຊາຍ​ແດນທີ່ຍັງເປັນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ​ນັ້ນ. ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ກັບວ່າ ແມ່ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບພັກຝ່າຍກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ​ພົວພັນ​ນຳ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທຸກ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ “ຮັກສາ​ສະພາບທີ່ເປັນຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ
ຂອງສະຖານ​ສັກສິດຕ່າງໆ ໃນນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ​ຮວມທັງວັດແທມເປີລ​ເມົ້າ​ທຼ ​
ແລະ​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ໃນ​ອີກ​ຊື່​ນຶ່ງ​ວ່າ ຮາຣາມ ​ອາ​ລ ຊາຣິຟ. ​ເໜືອກວ່າ​ສິ່ງ​ອື່ນ​ໃດທັງໝົດ ຄວາມຫວັງຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍແມ່ນເພື່ອ​ສັນຕິພາບ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ໄຝ່ຝັນຫາ​ຂອງ​
ມະນຸ​ດ​ເຮົາທຸກໆຄົນ.”

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ທ່ານ​ເບັນ​ຈະມິນ ເນຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ​ເອີ້ນການຕັດສິນໃຈນີ້ວ່າ
“​ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນປະຫັວດສາດ.” ​ໃນ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ​ທາງ​ແຟສບຸກ ທ່ານເນຕັນ​ຢາ​ຮູ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ
“ປະຫວັດສາດ​ແລະ​ເອກກະ​ລັກ​ແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້ຮັບ
ການສະ​ແດງ​ອອກ​ອັນ​ສຳຄັນ ​ໃນ​ທຸກໆ​ລະ​ມື້, ​ແຕ່ ​ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນເປັນພິເສດໃນ​ມື້​ນີ້.”

ເຊີນຊົມ: ທ່ານເນຕັນຢາຮູ ກ່າວຂອບໃຈ ຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣຳ

Netanyahu Thanks Trump for Jerusalem Decision
Saying "our greatest hope is for peace," President Donald Trump has reversed decades of U.S. policy, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and setting in motion the process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the ancient holy city.

"Today, we finally acknowledge the obvious: that Jerusalem is Israel's capital. This is nothing more or less than a recognition of reality," Trump said in a highly anticipated speech from the White House Diplomatic Room.

"It is also the right thing to do. It's something that has to be done. That is why, consistent with the Jerusalem Embassy Act, I am also directing the State Department to begin preparation to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," he said in the internationally televised 11-minute speech.

However, the president said, the move "is not intended in any way to reflect a departure from our strong commitment to facilitate a lasting peace agreement."

Trump added, "We are not taking a position of any final status issues, including the specific boundaries of the Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, or the resolution of contested borders. Those questions are up to the parties involved."

The president called on all sides to "maintain the status quo at Jerusalem's holy sites, including the Temple Mount, also known as Haram al-Sharif. Above all, our greatest hope is for peace, the universal yearning in every human soul."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the decision a "historic landmark." In a Facebook video, Netanyahu said Israel's "historical and national identity is receiving important expressions every day, but especially today."

But Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Trump's plan is tantamount to the United States abdicating it's role as a peace mediator. Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said, "Our Palestinian people everywhere will not allow this conspiracy to pass, and their options are open in defending their land and their sacred places."

The Palestinians also sent a letter asking the United Nations Security Council to reaffirm its legal position on the status of Jerusalem.

"We thus call on the Security Council to act urgently to avert the further destabilization of this extremely volatile situation, which poses a threat to international peace and security," the letter said.

World react

Word of the decision has roiled the Arab world, raising the prospect of violence.

Even some of Washington's allies in the region and elsewhere voiced grave concerns about the shift in U.S. policy.

Al-Jazeera television quoted Qatar's foreign minister, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as saying the embassy move would be a "dangerous escalation and death sentence for all who seek peace."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Jordan's King Abdullah, meeting in Ankara Wednesday, called for an emergency meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Moving the U.S. embassy would "dynamite the ground for peace, igniting new tensions and clashes," Erdogan said. He has threatened to break ties with Israel if Trump recognizes Jerusalem as its capital.

King Abdullah, underlining Jordan's role as guardian of Muslim and Christian sites in Jerusalem, said ignoring the Palestinians and Christian rights in Jerusalem "would only fuel further extremism."

"It is imperative now to work fast to reach a final status solution and a peace agreement between Palestinians and Israelis, and this must allow the Palestinians to establish their independent state side-by-side with Israel and its capital in East Jerusalem," Abdullah said.

Pope Francis issued a statement calling for the status quo for Jerusalem and urging "wisdom and prudence" to avoid bloodshed.

U.S. political impact

The announcement follows Trump's campaign pledges to move the embassy to Jerusalem, a proposal backed by some of his Jewish and evangelical Christian supporters.

Aaron David Miller, who has served as a Middle East adviser to both Republican and Democratic presidents, expressed puzzlement at the timing of the decision. Speaking to VOA, Miller said it is hard to see the political benefits for Trump or the United States. "I can identify not a single U.S. national interest that is served, and serious downsides that are incurred by this move to relocate the embassy."

Miller, now a vice-president at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, said Trump's decision is a textbook example of how to provoke fury in the Arab and Muslim world.

"It's fair to say that if you wanted to create an issue in a laboratory that was designed to motivate violence, to play to passions, hatred and anger, Jerusalem would be the issue," Miller told VOA.

Dalia Dassa Kaye, director of the Rand Corporation's Center for Middle East Public Policy, told VOA it should come as no surprise that Trump's decision would be broadly condemned. "Once again the United States is isolated globally with no clear strategic gain," she said. "And it risks inflaming regional tension and increasing anti-American sentiment. The result is a boon for extremist forces and countries like Iran unfortunately."

Embassy move logistics, security

Trump gave few details of the embassy move, saying only that architects were being directed to make the facility "a magnificent tribute to peace." But officials have said it would likely take years to build.

Under a law signed by President Bill Clinton in 1995, the embassy must be relocated to Jerusalem unless the president signs a waiver every six months stating that moving the embassy would threaten U.S. national security. Every president since Clinton has signed the waiver, including Trump, who signed another extension Wednesday.

Given the potential for a violent backlash against Israel and American interests in the region, the U.S. Consulate General is restricting American government workers and their families from personal travel in Jerusalem's Old City and West Bank, including Bethlehem and Jericho, amid widespread calls for demonstrations.

In a statement following Trump's announcement, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the safety of Americans is the State Department's highest priority.

"And in concert with other federal agencies, we've implemented robust security plans to protect the safety of Americans in affected regions," he said.

Jerusalem is home to the Mosque of Al Aqsa, the third holiest place in Islam. For Jews, it is the Temple Mount, the holiest site of all. It is also the site of several important Christian sacred places.

