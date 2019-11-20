ໂບລີເວຍ ໄດ້ສົ່ງລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະ ແລະ ເຮລິຄອບເຕີ ເພື່ອໄປເປີດທາງເຂົ້າສູ່ບໍ່ນ້ຳມັນໃນ
ວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ການກີດຂວາງໂດຍພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນປະທານາທິບໍ
ດີ ອີໂວ ໂມຣາເລ ທີ່ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ໄດ້ຕັດການສົ່ງນ້ຳມັນໄປຫາເມືອງ
ລາປັສ (La Paz.)
ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສາມຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະອີກ 18 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນການປະທະ
ກັນລະຫວ່າງພວກປະທ້ວງ ແລະຕຳຫຼວດ.
ຫ້ອງການທະນາຍຄວາມປ້ອງກັນສາທາລະນະ ກ່າວວ່າສາເຫດຂອງການຕາຍ ແລະ
ບາດເຈັບຈະຖືກສອບສວນ.
ບາງເມືອງໃນ ໂບລີເວຍ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມລາຍງານການຂາດແຄນອາຫານ ແລະນ້ຳມັນ ເພາະ
ວ່າ ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານໂມຣາເລສ ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ກີດກັ້ນທາງຫຼວງ ແລະຕັດທໍ່ສົ່ງນ້ຳມັນ.
ທ່ານໂມຣາເລ ໄດ້ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 10 ພະຈິກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ພາຍໃຕ້ຄວາມ
ກົດດັນຈາກ ຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະທະຫານຂອງປະເທດ ແລະການປະທ້ວງທີ່ສົງໄສວ່າໄດ້ສໍ້
ໂກງໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້. ການກວດສອບໂດຍອົງການ American States
ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ບໍ່ປົກກະຕິຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ.
ທ່ານໂມຣາເລ ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີໄປປະເທດ ເມັກຊິໂກ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ ແຕ່
ນັ້ນມາໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍການປະທ້ວງ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີຊົ່ວຄາວ ທ່ານນາງ ຈີນີນ
ອາເນສ ລາອອກ.
Bolivia sent in armored vehicles and helicopters to unblock access to a gas plant Tuesday, after blockades by supporters of ousted President Evo Morales cut off the fuel supply to La Paz.
At least three people have been killed and 18 injured in the clashes between protesters and police.
The public defender's office said the cause of the deaths and injuries will be investigated.
Some Bolivian cities are beginning to report shortages of food and fuel because Morales's supporters continue to block highways and cut oil pipelines.
Morales resigned Nov. 10 under pressure from the country's police and military, and protests over suspected fraud in last month's election. An audit by the Organization of American States found serious irregularities in the vote.
Morales has fled to Mexico, and his supporters have since ramped up protests, calling for the caretaker president, Jeanine Anez, to step down.