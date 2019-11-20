ໂບ​ລີ​ເວຍ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ລົດ​ຫຸ້ມ​ເກາະ ແລະ ​ເຮ​ລິ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ ເພື່ອໄປ​ເປີດ​ທາງ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ບໍ່​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໃນ​

ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານວ​ານ​ນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ການກີດ​ຂວາງ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ

​ດີ ອີ​ໂວ ໂມ​ຣາເລ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່ອອກ​ຈາກຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ໄດ້ຕັດການ​ສົ່ງນ້ຳ​ມັນໄປ​ຫາ​ເມືອງ

ລາ​ປັ​ສ (La Paz.)

ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ອີກ 18 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຮັ​ບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ

​ກັນລະ​ຫວ່າງພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ແລະ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ.

ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາ​ມ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຕາຍ ແລະ

​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ສອບ​ສວນ.

ບາງ​ເມືອງ​ໃນ ​ໂບ​ລີ​ເວຍ​ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມ​ລາຍງ​ານການ​ຂາດແຄນ​ອາ​ຫານ ແລະ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ເພາະ​

ວ່າ ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຣາ​ເລສ ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ກີດກັ້ນ​ທາງຫຼວງ ແລະ​ຕັດ​ທໍ່​ສົ່ງ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ.

ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຣາ​ເລ ໄດ້​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 10 ພະ​ຈິກທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຄວາມ

​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຈາກ ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ແລະ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ສົງ​ໄສວ່າໄດ້ສໍ້​

ໂກງໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້. ການກວດ​ສອບ​ໂດຍ​ອົງ​ການ American States

ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ.

ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຣາ​ເລ ໄດ້​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ໄປ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ທ່ານ ແຕ່

​ນັ້ນ​ມາ​ໄດ້ຂະ​ຫຍາຍການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ​ຈີ​ນີນ

ອາ​ເນ​ສ ລາ​ອອກ.





Bolivia sent in armored vehicles and helicopters to unblock access to a gas plant Tuesday, after blockades by supporters of ousted President Evo Morales cut off the fuel supply to La Paz.



At least three people have been killed and 18 injured in the clashes between protesters and police.



The public defender's office said the cause of the deaths and injuries will be investigated.



Some Bolivian cities are beginning to report shortages of food and fuel because Morales's supporters continue to block highways and cut oil pipelines.



Morales resigned Nov. 10 under pressure from the country's police and military, and protests over suspected fraud in last month's election. An audit by the Organization of American States found serious irregularities in the vote.



Morales has fled to Mexico, and his supporters have since ramped up protests, calling for the caretaker president, Jeanine Anez, to step down.