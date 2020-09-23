ມີສາມບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນ ຈະເປັນຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງ ໃນການຄັດເລືອກ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງສຸດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ

ພວກນິຍົມແນວທາງເດີມແລະຫົວເສລີ ຕ່າງກໍມີຄວາມສ່ຽງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ ໃນການ ເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ມາແທນຕຳແໜ່ງ ມື້ລາງຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງສຸດ ທ່ານນາງ ຣູດທ໌ ເບເດີ ກິນສເບີກ ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບໜ້າທີ່ມາເປັນເວລາ 27 ປີ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ທີ່ຈະສະເໜີແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຜູ້ນິຍົມແນວທາງ ເດີມ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ພິພາກສາແມ່ຍິງ ໃນວັນເສົາຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮັບໜ້າທີ່ແທນ ທ່ານນາງກິນສເບິີກ ທີ່ເປັນສະມາຊິກຫົວເສລີທີ່ສຸດ ຂອງສານສູງສຸດ. ເຖິງຢ່າງ ໃດກໍດີ ການສະເໜີຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການກຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງພວກ ນິຍົມແນວທາງເດີມ ເຂັ້ມແຂງຂຶ້ນ 6 ຕໍ່ 3 ແລະຫຼິ້ນບົດບາດອັນສຳຄັນໃນການ ຕັດສິນບັນຫາໃຫຍ່ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຈະມີຜົນຕິດຕາມມາຕໍ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ.

ຮວມຢູ່ໃນເລື້ອງຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ ກໍມີຊະຕາກຳຂອງກົດໝາຍຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບລາຄາຖືກສະໄໝທ່ານໂອບາມາທີ່ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານສຸຂະພາບແກ່ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ເລື້ອງຄົນເຂົ້າ ເມືອງ ສິດທິການແທ້ງລູກ ແລະເສດຖະກິດ ຕະຫຼອດທັງການປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຄົມຄົມຮັກຮ່ວມເພດ ຫຼື LGBTQ.

ໃນຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ສານສູງສຸດໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງຕໍ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຕັດໂອບາມາແຄຣ ແລະສິດທິໃນການແທ້ງລູກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຂະຫຍາຍສິດທິ ຂອງພວກຮັກຮວມເພດ.

ແຕ່ຜົນທີ່ອອກມາເຫລົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້ຮັບການຊົມເຊີຍໂດຍກຳລັງພວກຫົວເສລີ ທີ່ໄດ້ບັນ ລຸໂດຍຄະແນນສຽງຢ່າງຫວຸດຫວິດ ຊຶ່ງເກືອບເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນແລ້ວວ່າການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງ ຜູ້ພິພາກສານິຍົມແນວທາງເດີມຄົນທີ 6 ເຂົ້າຢູ່ໃນສະມາຊິກເກົ້າຄົນຂອງສານສູງ ສຸດນັ້ນ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມກໍ້າເກິ່ງດ້ານອຳນາດ ຍ້າຍໄປສູ່ກຳລັງນິຍົມແນວທາງ ເດີມຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ.

ບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ມີທ່າທາງຈະຄອບງໍາການຮັບຟັງຄໍາໃຫ້ການ ເພື່ອຮັບຮອງເອົາການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນສະພາສູງ. ແຕ່ວ່າພວກທີ່ອາດຖືກສະເໜີແຕ່ງຕັ້ງນັ້ນ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານລັດຖະບານກາງ ທ່ານນາງເອມີ ໂຄນີ ບາແຣັດ ຈາກສານອຸ ທອນເຂດ 7 ຂອງສະຫະລັດຢູ່ນະຄອນຊິຄາໂກ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ທ່ານນາງບາບຣາ ລາກວາ ຈາກສານອຸທອນຊັ້ນຕົ້ນເຂດ 11 ທີີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຢູ່ນະຄອນແອັດລັນຕາ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ທ່ານນາງອາລິສັນ ໂຈນ ຣັດຊິງ ຈາກສານອຸທອນສະຫະລັດເຂດ 4 ທີ່ເມືອງຣິຈມັນ ລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ຫຼືຜູ້ສະໝັກຄົນອື່ນໆ ອາດຈະປະຕິເສດ ບໍ່ເປີດເຜີຍ ທັດສະນະກ່ຽວກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງໄຊກຣິສນາ ປຣາກາສ ອາຈານສອນກົດໝາຍຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເວີຈີ ເນຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ຮູ້ທ່ານນາງບາແຣັດດີ ໃນນາມນັກວິຊາການ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານ ນາງຖືກສອບຖາມໂອບາມາແຄຣ ແລະໂຣ ແລະເລື້ອງຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ ທ່ານນາງພຽງ ຈະເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະສົນທະນາກ່ຽວກັບຄະດີທີ່ອາດຈະຕົກມາເຖິງ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”

Conservatives and liberals alike have much at stake with U.S. President Donald Trump’s choice of a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week after 27 years on the bench.

Trump has promised to nominate a conservative, female jurist on Saturday to succeed Ginsburg, the most liberal member of the high court. Whoever Trump taps will cement a new 6-3 conservative majority and play a pivotal role in deciding issues of great consequence to millions of Americans.

Among them: the fate of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act that provides health insurance to millions of people, immigration, abortion rights, and economic and social protections for the LGBTQ community.

In recent years, the Supreme Court has blocked attempts to gut Obamacare and roll back abortion rights while expanding the rights of LGBTQ people.

But those outcomes hailed by liberal forces were achieved by narrow margins. With the almost certain installation of a sixth conservative on the nine-member bench, the balance of power will greatly shift to conservative forces.

These issues will likely dominate the looming Senate confirmation hearings. But the potential nominee – whether federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the Chicago-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, Judge Barbara Lagoa of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Judge Allison Jones Rushing of the U. S. Court Of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond, Virginia, or some other candidate -- will likely decline disclosing her views about them.

“If she is asked about Obamacare and Roe and all these things, she's just going to say, ‘I can't discuss cases that might come before me,’ ” said Saikrishna Prakash, a University of Virginia law professor who knows Barrett professionally.