ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງໄດ້ລະ​ເບີດ​ຕົນ​ເອງໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຢູ່​ຫ້ອງ​ການຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ທີ່​ເກາະຈາ​ວາ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເກາະ​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ອີກ​ເຈັດ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ​ຊຶ່ງພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໃນອັ​ນ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເທື່ອ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ ຂອງການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ສະຫລະ​ຊີບ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ລຳ​ດັບ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ການ​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລ​າຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ຜູ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ທີ່ອາ​ສ​ຕ​າ​ນາ ອັນ​ຢາ ດ້ວຍ​ລົດ​ຈັກ ແລະ ບີບ​ຄະ​ນວນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ໃຫ້​ແຕກ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ພາ​ກັນເຂົ້າ​ແຖວ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ບັນ​ດຸງ ທ່ານ​ອາ​ສວິນ ຊິ​ປາ​ຢັງ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ຫລວ​ດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຫົກ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ແລະ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ຢ່າງ​ຮີບດ່ວນໄປ​ໂຮງໝໍ​ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນຄົ​ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ອີງ​ຕາມໂຄ​ສົກ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດໃນ​ເຂດຈາ​ວາ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ທ່ານ​ອີບ​ຣາ​ຮີມ ໂຕມ​ໂບ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

ຮູບ​ພາບ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ທີ່​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຢູ່​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນຊິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ ໃກ້​ກັບ​ລະ​ບຽງ​ຂອງ​ປ້ອມ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ. ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຄວັນ​ສີ​ຂາວພຸ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເທິງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ ຈາ​ກ​ຕຶກ​ອາ​ຄານ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ແລ່ນ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ ຫ​ລັງ​ຈາກມີ​ສຽງ​ແຕກ​ຂະ​ໜາດແຮງ.

ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ໄດ້ທຳ​ການສືບ​ສວນວ່າ ​ຜູ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີຄົນ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ໂຕ​ເທື່ອນັ້ນ ​ມີ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັ​ບກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຫລື​ບໍ່.

ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊ​ຍາ​ການ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໃນ​ເຂດຈາ​ວາ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ທ່ານ​ຊັນ​ຕາ​ນາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ ມີ​ລະ​ເບີດຢູ່​ສອງ​ໜ່ວຍ ແຕ່​ວ່​າ​ໜ່ວຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ແຕກ ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປົດ​ຄະ​ນວນ​ອອກ.

A man blew himself up Wednesday at a police station on Indonesia's main island of Java, killing an officer and wounding seven people, officials said, in what appeared to be the latest in a string of suicide attacks blamed on Muslim militants.

The attacker entered the Astana Anyar police station with a motorcycle and detonated explosives as police were lining up for a morning assembly, said Bandung city Police Chief Aswin Sipayung.

An officer died, six were wounded and were rushed to a hospital together with a civilian who was also hurt in the attack, said West Java Police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo.

A video that circulated on social media showed body parts near the damaged lobby of the police station. Television reports showed white smoke billowing from the building and people running in panic following a loud bang.

Police were investigating if the attacker, who was not identified, had links to radical groups.

West Java Police Chief Suntana said the man brought two bombs but one apparently failed to explode and was defused.