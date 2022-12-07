ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ລະເບີດຕົນເອງໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງການຕຳຫຼວດທີ່ເກາະຈາວາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເກາະໃຫຍ່ສຸດຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫລວດຄົນນຶ່ງເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະອີກເຈັດຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນອັນທີ່ປາກົດວ່າເປັນການໂຈມຕີເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດ ຂອງການໂຈມຕີສະຫລະຊີບທີ່ມີມາເປັນລຳດັບ ຊຶ່ງມີການຖີ້ມໂທດໃສ່ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງມຸສລິມ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ຜູ້ໂຈມຕີໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປຫ້ອງການຕຳຫລວດທີ່ອາສຕານາ ອັນຢາ ດ້ວຍລົດຈັກ ແລະ ບີບຄະນວນລະເບີດໃຫ້ແຕກຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຕຳຫລວດພາກັນເຂົ້າແຖວໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫລວດທີ່ເມືອງບັນດຸງ ທ່ານອາສວິນ ຊິປາຢັງ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫລວດຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫົກຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແລະໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນໄປໂຮງໝໍ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍພົນລະເຮືອນຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນການໂຈມຕີ ອີງຕາມໂຄສົກຕຳຫລວດໃນເຂດຈາວາຕາເວັນຕົກ ທ່ານອີບຣາຮີມ ໂຕມໂບ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ຮູບພາບວີດີໂອ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ສື່ສັງຄົມ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຊິ້ນສ່ວນຂອງຮ່າງກາຍ ໃກ້ກັບລະບຽງຂອງປ້ອມຕຳຫຼວດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ. ລາຍງານຂ່າວໂທລະພາບໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວັນສີຂາວພຸ່ງຂຶ້ນເທິງອາກາດ ຈາກຕຶກອາຄານ ແລະຄົນພາກັນແລ່ນດ້ວຍຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ຫລັງຈາກມີສຽງແຕກຂະໜາດແຮງ.
ຕຳຫລວດໄດ້ທຳການສືບສວນວ່າ ຜູ້ໂຈມຕີຄົນນີ້ ທີ່ບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ລະບຸໂຕເທື່ອນັ້ນ ມີການເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຫລືບໍ່.
ຜູ້ບັນຊຍາການຕຳຫຼວດໃນເຂດຈາວາຕາເວັນຕົກ ທ່ານຊັນຕານາ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຊາຍ ຄົນນັ້ນ ມີລະເບີດຢູ່ສອງໜ່ວຍ ແຕ່ວ່າໜ່ວຍນຶ່ງບໍ່ແຕກ ແລະຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ຖືກປົດຄະນວນອອກ.
A man blew himself up Wednesday at a police station on Indonesia's main island of Java, killing an officer and wounding seven people, officials said, in what appeared to be the latest in a string of suicide attacks blamed on Muslim militants.
The attacker entered the Astana Anyar police station with a motorcycle and detonated explosives as police were lining up for a morning assembly, said Bandung city Police Chief Aswin Sipayung.
An officer died, six were wounded and were rushed to a hospital together with a civilian who was also hurt in the attack, said West Java Police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo.
A video that circulated on social media showed body parts near the damaged lobby of the police station. Television reports showed white smoke billowing from the building and people running in panic following a loud bang.
Police were investigating if the attacker, who was not identified, had links to radical groups.
West Java Police Chief Suntana said the man brought two bombs but one apparently failed to explode and was defused.