ສານລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງໄທ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ວ່າ ຕົນຈະພິຈາລະ ນາເບິ່ງວ່າ ຈະໂຈະ ທ່ານພິທາ ລິ້ມຈະເຣີນຣັດ ຜູ້ນຳພັກກ້າວໄກ ຫຼື Move Forward Party ໃນຖານະເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາຫຼືບໍ່ ນຶ່ງມື້ ກ່ອນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ນັກປະຕິຮູບໄວໜຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກທີ່​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນນຳໜ້າໝູ່ ຈະໄດ້ເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ.

ການຕັດສິນຂອງສານ ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ມີຄຳຮ້ອງສະບັບນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຖືກຍື່ນໃຫ້ກັບຄະນະກຳມາທິການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງໄທ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາທ່ານພິທາ ວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຄຸນສົມບັດທີ່ຈະລົງແຂ່ງໃນຖານະເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາ ເພາະວ່າ ທ່ານມີຮຸ້ນຂອງບໍລິສັດສື່ມວນຊົນ ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການລະເມີດຕໍ່ກົດລະບຽບຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຄະນະກຳມາທິການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ແນະນຳວ່າ ທ່ານພິທາ ຄວນຖືກຕັດສິດ ໂດຍອ້າງອີງເຖິງຫຼັກຖານ. ຖ້າທ່ານພິທາ ໄດ້ຖືກດຳເນີນຄະດີແລະ ຖືກພົບເຫັນວ່າມີ​ຄວາມຜິດ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆ ທ່ານກໍອາດຈະຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ຫຼິ້ນການເມືອງ ແລະປະເຊີນກັບໂທດຕິດຄຸກ.

ພັກກ້າວໄກ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍເຖິງການຕັດສິນດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ໂດຍອ້າງວ່າ ທ່ານພິທາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຂໍ​ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສະໜອງຫຼັກຖານຕື່ມ ຫຼື ໃຫ້ໂອກາດທີ່ຈະກ່າວປົກປ້ອງຕົວທ່ານເອງ.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court said on Wednesday it will consider whether to suspend Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as a lawmaker on the eve of a parliamentary vote where the youthful reformist is a leading candidate to become prime minister.

The decision comes after a complaint was lodged with the Election Commission of Thailand that alleged Pita was unqualified to run as a lawmaker because of his past ownership of shares in a media company, which violates electoral rules.

On Wednesday, the commission recommended that he be disqualified, citing evidence. If he is tried and convicted on the allegations, Pita could be banned from politics and face prison.

The Move Forward Party described the decision as unlawful, claiming Pita was not asked to provide more evidence or given an opportunity to defend himself.