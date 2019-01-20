ການເດີນຂະບວນຂອງບັນດາແມ່ຍິງທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ໃນວັນເສົາ
ວານນີ້.
ມັນເປັນຂີດໝາຍປີທີ 3 ຕິດຕໍ່ໍ່ກັນທີ່ການປະທ້ວງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນ.
ການເດີນຂະບວນຄັ້ງທຳອິດໄດ້ເລີ່ມໃນປີ 2017 ແລະ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນ ຫຼັງຈາກ
ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ສາບານຕົນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຄັດ
ຄ້ານ ຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານໃໝ່ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຂະຫຍາຍອອກຢ່າງກວ້າງ
ຂວາງ.
ໃນການຊຸມນຸມທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ແມ່ນນ້ອຍກວ່າຄັ້ງທີ່ຖືກ
ຈັດຂຶ້ນເມື່ອສອງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ໃນເວລານັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ປີເຕີ ນິວແຊມ, ຫົວໜາຕຳຫຼວດຊົ່ວ
ຄາວຂອງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ສະໜາມຫຼວງວ່າ “ມັນຍາວອອກໄປໄກຫຼາຍ ຈົນບໍ່ມີ
ບ່ອນຫວ່າງເຫຼືອໃຫ້ເດີນຂະບວນ.”
ການເດີນຂະບວນຂອງປີນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກຍຸແຍ່ໂດຍບັນຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳການເດີນ
ຂະບວນຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງນັ້ນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການມີທັດສະນະຄະຕິແບ່ງ
ແຍກສີຜິວ ແລະ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວຢິວ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ຈັດການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທຸກໆການກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກະທຳຜິດ
ຫຼື ໃຊ້ຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ບໍ່ເໝາະສົມນັ້ນຢ່າງຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ.
ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີບັງຫາດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນກໍຕາມ, ການເດີນຂະບວນຕ່າງໆໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນ
ເກືອບທຸກໆລັດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ. ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຈຳນວນແມ່ຍິງທີ່
ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນລັດຖະສະພາ, ແລະ ໄດ້ປະທ້ວງການປິດລັດຖະບານ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍ
ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ແລະ ສິດທິການຈະເລີນພັນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ.
ການເດີນຂະບວນທັງຫຼາຍຍັງໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ຫຼາຍສິບປະເທດ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວ
ກັນໃນ ການາດາ, ເມັກຊິໂກ, ອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ນິວຊີແລນ, ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ, ປາກິສຖານ,
ອິສຣາແອລ, ໄນຈີເຣຍ, ອູການດາ, ແຊມເບຍ, ປະເທດ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ແລະ ອື່ນໆ.
Women's marches were held around the world Saturday.
It marks the third year in a row the demonstrations have been staged.
The first marches began in 2017 and were mounted the day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the U.S. president to dramatize the extent of popular opposition to the new administration and its policies.
The rally in Washington Saturday was much smaller than the one held two years ago. At that time, Peter Newsham, Washington's interim police chief, said, the crowd on the National Mall "stretches so far that there's no room left to march."
This year's march was roiled by controversy surrounding several Women's March leaders who have been accused of holding racist and anti-Semitic views.
Organizers have repeatedly denied all accusations of misconduct or using inappropriate speech.
Despite the controversy, marches were held in almost every U.S. state. Demonstrators celebrated the increasing numbers of women in Congress, and protested the government shutdown and Trump administration policies on immigration and reproductive rights
Marches were also held in more than a dozen European nations, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Pakistan, Israel, Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, and South Africa, among others.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ