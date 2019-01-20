ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ທັງຫຼາຍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​

ວານນີ້.

ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ປີ​ທີ 3 ຕິດ​ຕໍ່ໍ່​ກັນ​ທີ່​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ແລະ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ

​ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ສາ​ບານ​ຕົນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຄັດ​

ຄ້ານ​ ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໃໝ່ ແລະ ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອອກ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​

ຂວາງ.

ໃນ​ການ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍ​ຊິ​ງ​ຕັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ນ້ອຍກວ່າ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​

ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເມື່ອ​ສອງ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ປີ​ເຕີ ນິວ​ແຊມ, ຫົວ​ໜາ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ຊົ່ວ​

ຄາ​ວ​ຂອງ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ໜາມຫຼວງວ່າ “ມັນ​ຍາວ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ໄກຫຼາຍ ຈົນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​

ບ່ອນ​ຫວ່າງ​ເຫຼືອ​ໃຫ້​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ.”

ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ຂອງ​ປີນີ້ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍຸ​ແຍ່​ໂດຍ​ບັນ​ຫາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ການ​ເດີນ​

ຂະ​ບວນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ນັ້ນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ມີ​ທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຄະ​ຕິ​ແບ່ງ​

ແຍກ​ສີ​ຜິວ ແລະ ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ຊາວ​ຢິວ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ທຸກໆ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ

ຫຼື ໃຊ້​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ​ນັ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກ.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ບັງ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ

​ເກືອບ​ທຸກໆ​ລັດ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະຫຼອງ​ຈ​ຳ​ນວນ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ທີ່

​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສ​ະ​ພາ, ແລະ ໄດ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ການ​ປິດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ແລະ ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ແລະ ສິດ​ທິ​ການ​ຈະ​ເລີນ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ.

ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ທັງຫຼາຍ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ປະ​ເທດ, ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​

ກັນ​ໃນ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ, ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ, ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ, ນິວ​ຊີ​ແລນ, ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ, ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ,

ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ, ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ, ອູ​ການ​ດາ, ແຊມ​ເບຍ, ປະ​ເທດ ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້ ແລະ ອື່ນ​ໆ.

Women's marches were held around the world Saturday.



It marks the third year in a row the demonstrations have been staged.



The first marches began in 2017 and were mounted the day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the U.S. president to dramatize the extent of popular opposition to the new administration and its policies.



The rally in Washington Saturday was much smaller than the one held two years ago. At that time, Peter Newsham, Washington's interim police chief, said, the crowd on the National Mall "stretches so far that there's no room left to march."



This year's march was roiled by controversy surrounding several Women's March leaders who have been accused of holding racist and anti-Semitic views.



Organizers have repeatedly denied all accusations of misconduct or using inappropriate speech.



Despite the controversy, marches were held in almost every U.S. state. Demonstrators celebrated the increasing numbers of women in Congress, and protested the government shutdown and Trump administration policies on immigration and reproductive rights



Marches were also held in more than a dozen European nations, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Pakistan, Israel, Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, and South Africa, among others.