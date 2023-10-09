ການສັນຈອນຂອງທາງລົດໄຟຢູ່ຊາຍແດນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ-ຣັດເຊຍ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເຊິ່ງຄາດວ່າສະໜອງອາວຸດໃຫ້ແກ່ ຣັດເຊຍ

ນັກວິຊາການຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າຮູບຖ່າຍຈາກດາວທຽມເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນມານີ້ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນການສັນຈອນໃນເສັ້ນທາງລົດໄຟຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ-ຣັດເຊຍ ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກຳລັງສະໜອງອາວຸດຕ່າງໆໃຫ້ແກ່ ຣັດເຊຍ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານ ຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ເວັບ​ໄຊທ໌​ທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານໂດຍ​ສູນກາງ​ເພື່ອ​ແຜນ​ການ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ ແລະ ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ສາ​ກົນ Beyond Parallel ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ, ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ປະ​ເມີນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຮູບພາບຈາກດາວທຽມ ມາເຖິງວັນທີ 5 ຕຸລາໄດ້ຖ່າຍພາບ "ລະດັບການຈະລາຈອນຂົນສົ່ງສິນຄ້າໃນ ລາງລົດໄຟຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແລະບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ" ຢູ່ສະຖານີລົດໄຟ Tumangang Rail ບໍລິເວນຊາຍແດນ.

ການ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ແຜນ​ການ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ຂອງ ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເພີ້ມຈໍາ ນວນອາວຸດໃສ່​ສາງ​ອາ​ວຸດຂອງ ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້, ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ນໍາ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເຫນືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ເພື່ອ​ພົບ​ປະ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ວະລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ.

A U.S. think tank says recent satellite photos show a sharp increase in rail traffic along the North Korea-Russia border, indicating the North is supplying munitions to Russia. Beyond Parallel, a website run by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, made the assessment on Friday. It says satellite images as of Oct. 5 captured “a dramatic and unprecedented level of freight railcar traffic” at the Tumangang Rail Facility on the border. Speculation about a possible North Korean plan to refill Russia’s drained arms inventory flared last month, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin.