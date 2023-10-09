ການສັນຈອນຂອງທາງລົດໄຟຢູ່ຊາຍແດນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ-ຣັດເຊຍ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເຊິ່ງຄາດວ່າສະໜອງອາວຸດໃຫ້ແກ່ ຣັດເຊຍ

ນັກວິຊາການຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າຮູບຖ່າຍຈາກດາວທຽມເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນການສັນຈອນໃນເສັ້ນທາງລົດໄຟຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ-ຣັດເຊຍ ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກຳລັງສະໜອງອາວຸດຕ່າງໆໃຫ້ແກ່ ຣັດເຊຍ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານ ຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.
ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທີ່ດຳເນີນງານໂດຍສູນກາງເພື່ອແຜນການຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະ ການສຶກສາສາກົນ Beyond Parallel ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ, ໄດ້ທຳການປະເມີນໃນວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຮູບພາບຈາກດາວທຽມ ມາເຖິງວັນທີ 5 ຕຸລາໄດ້ຖ່າຍພາບ "ລະດັບການຈະລາຈອນຂົນສົ່ງສິນຄ້າໃນ ລາງລົດໄຟຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແລະບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ" ຢູ່ສະຖານີລົດໄຟ Tumangang Rail ບໍລິເວນຊາຍແດນ.
ການຄາດຄະເນກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ຈະເພີ້ມຈໍາ ນວນອາວຸດໃສ່ສາງອາວຸດຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້, ໃນເວລາທີ່ຜູ້ນໍາເກົາຫຼີເຫນືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ເດີນທາງໄປຣັດເຊຍເພື່ອພົບປະປະທານາທິບໍດີ ວະລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ.
A U.S. think tank says recent satellite photos show a sharp increase in rail traffic along the North Korea-Russia border, indicating the North is supplying munitions to Russia. Beyond Parallel, a website run by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, made the assessment on Friday. It says satellite images as of Oct. 5 captured “a dramatic and unprecedented level of freight railcar traffic” at the Tumangang Rail Facility on the border. Speculation about a possible North Korean plan to refill Russia’s drained arms inventory flared last month, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin.