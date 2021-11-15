ທໍານຽບຂາວ ຕັ້ງຄາດໝາຍໄວ້ຕໍ່າກ່ອນການປະຊຸມທາງອອນລາຍໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ.

ໂຄສົກທໍານຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງ ເຈັນຊາກີ ກ່າວວ່າ ການປະຊຸມໃນຕອນແລງຕາມ​ເວ​ລາຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນນີ້ ຈະເນັ້ນໜັກໃສ່ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງເງື່ອນໄຂການແຂ່ງຂັນລະຫວ່າງສອງຄູ່ແຂ່ງ ແຕ່ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ​ຈະບໍ່ຈົບລົງ ດ້ວຍການແກ້ໄຂຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊາກີ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການທີ່ເປີດເຜີຍໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ “ຜູ້ນໍາທັງສອງ ຈະປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບແນວທາງຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງການແຂ່ງຂັນ” ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ “ລວມເຖິງແນວທາງໃນການດໍາເນີນງານຮ່ວມກັນ ໃນບ່ອນ​ທີ່ຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງພວກເຮົາສອດຄ່ອງກັນ.”

“ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ຈະຊີ້ແຈງເຖິງເຈດຈໍານົງ ແລະລໍາດັບຄວາມສໍາຄັນຂອງສະຫະລັດຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ ແລະຈິງໃຈກັບ​ ສ​ປ ຈີນ,” ທ່ານນາງ ຊາກີ ກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງໝາຍເຖິງປັກກິ່ງ ໂດຍໃຊ້ຄໍາຫຍໍ້ມາຈາກ ສາທາລະນະລັດ ປະຊາຊົນຈີນ.

ສະຫະລັດມອງວ່າ ຈີນ ຄືຄູ່ແຂ່ງທາງຍຸດທະສາດ, ເຊິ່ງປັກກິ່ງພະຍາຍາມຂະຫຍາຍອິດທິພົນທາງທະຫານ ແລະເສດຖະກິດໄປທົ່ວໂລກ. ຢ່າງໃດກໍ່ຕາມ, ກ່ອນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງການປະຊຸມນັ້ນ ຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງທັງສອງຝ່າຍແມ່ນອອ່ນລົງ.

ໃນອີກກ້າວນຶ່ງທີ່ເປັນບວກ, ສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈີນ ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະເທດທີ່ປ່ອຍອາຍແກສຄາຣ໌ບອນ ຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ, ໂດຍການແຈ້ງການທີ່ບໍ່ຄາດຄິດຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ COP26 ກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບອາກາດໃນນະຄອນກລາສໂກລ ປະເທດສະກັອດແລນ, ວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຕ້ອງປະຕິບັດງານຮ່ວມກັນ ເພື່ອຫລຸດອາຍພິດ ແລະພົບປະກັນເປັນປະຈໍາ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂວິກິດການທາງດ້ານສະ ພາບອາກາດ.

ທ່ານແພັດທຣິກ ໂຄຣນິນ (Patrick Cronin), ປະທານດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງເອເຊຍ-ປາຊີຟິກ ທີ່ສະຖາບັນ ຮັດສັນ (Hudson) ບອກກັບ VOA ວ່າ “ທ່ານສີ ຈິນຜິງ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ຕ່າງກໍ່ຕ້ອງການ ຊອກຫາສະ ຖຽນລະພາບ ແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຈາກການດໍາເນີນງານຮ່ວມກັນ, ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ ແລະແມ່ນແຕ່ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນ ເມື່ອມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນ. ບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທີ່ຈະຢຸດການກ້າວໄປຂ້າງໜ້າ, ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ການປັບໂຕເຂົ້າຫາກັນກໍາລັງໄປໃນທາງທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍຜ່ານການແຂ່ງຂັນທາງກິລາໂອລິມປິກ.”

The White House is setting expectations low ahead of Monday's virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the evening meeting Washington time will focus on managing the terms of competition between the two rivals but is unlikely to end with resolution of differences.

"The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition" between the two countries "as well as ways to work together where our interests align," Psaki said in a statement released Friday.

"Throughout, President Biden will make clear U.S. intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with the PRC," Psaki said, referring to Beijing by the acronym for the People's Republic of China.

The U.S. sees China as its strategic competitor, with Beijing seeking to grow its military and economic influence around the world. In the lead-up to the meeting, however, rhetoric from both sides has softened.

In another positive step, U.S. and China, the world's two biggest CO2 emitters, unexpectedly announced at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, that they would work together to slash emissions and meet regularly to address the climate crisis.

Patrick Cronin, Asia-Pacific security chair at the Hudson Institute, told VOA, "Xi Jinping and President Biden both want to find some stability from which to work to cooperate, where possible, to compete, and even to confront, where necessary. None of that's going to stop going forward, but I think the tone is going to be better through the Olympics."