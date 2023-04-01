ໂດຍ​ມີການເປີດຕົວຂອງເຄື່ອງມືການຂຽນດ້ວຍປັນຍາປະດິດ ແຊັດ​ຈີ​ພີ​ທີ (ChatGPT) ການທີ່​ຈະ​ຮູ້​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ​ອັນ​ໃດແມ່ນເນື້ອ​ໄນບົດ​ຂຽນ ທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ​ຂຽນ​ແທ້ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. Matt Dibble ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຄຽງຄູ່ກັບຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນຂອງການ​ໄດ້ເບິ່ງເຄື່ອງມືປັນຍາປະດິດໃຫມ່ ແຊັດ​ຈີ​ພີ​ທີ (ChatGPT) ຂຽນໄດ້ຄືກັບມະນຸດຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເປັນ​ຫວ່ງ​ວ່າ: ການ​ທີ່ ຈະບອກເຖິງຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ລະຫວ່າງການຂຽນດ້ວຍມະນຸດ ແລະຂຽນ ດ້ວຍ​ປັນ​ຍາ​ປະ​ດິດ ຫລື AI ຈະເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ຫລືບໍ່ ເມື່ອມັນມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນຕ້ອງ ໄດ້​ຮູ້?

ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ເຊັ່ນ ໃນ​ຕອນທີ່ນັກຮຽນສົ່ງບົດຂຽນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ໃຫ້​ອາ​ຈານ.

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແ​ອນ​ນີ ເຊັກ​ຊິດ​ແທ​ລ​ລີ (Annie Chechitelli), ຫົວຫນ້າດ້ານຜະ ລິດຕະພັນຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດເທີນອິດ​ອິນ (Turnitin) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: "ບໍ່ມີ ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນວ່າ, 'ເອກະສານແຫຼ່ງທີ່​ມາ,' ແມ່ນບໍ? ຫຼື​ ມີ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ພິ​ສູດ​ໃຫ້ເຫັນເພື່ອ​ຈະເວົ້າໄດ້​ວ່າ, 'ແມ່ນ​ແລ້ວ, ນີ້​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ອອກ​ມາຈາກບ່ອນ​ນັ້ນ’​.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແ​ອນ​ນີ ເຊັກ​ຊິດ​ແທ​ລ​ລີ (Annie Chechitelli) ເປັນຫົວຫນ້າດ້ານ ຜະລິດຕະພັນສໍາລັບບໍ​ລິ​ສັດເທີນອິດ​ອິນ (Turnitin) ທີ່​ໃຫ້ການບໍລິການກວດ​ກາ ຄວາມຊື່ສັດດ້ານການ​ສຶກ​ສາ ທີ່ໃຊ້ໂດຍບັນ​ດາ​ອາ​ຈານ​ສອນໃນ 140 ປະເທດ.

ຊອບແວ ຕ້ານການລັກ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ ຫລື​ລອກ​ແບບຄົນ​ອື່ນ ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Turnitin ທຳ​ການກວດສອບຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງບົດຂຽນໂດຍການສະແກນ ທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກົງກັນນັ້ນ.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ເມື່ອ AI ຂຽນເນື້ອ​ໄນຂອງ​ບົດ​ຂຽນ ໃນແຕ່ລະແຖວ ແມ່ນແປກ​ໃໝ່ ແລະມີເອກະລັກຂອງ​ມັນ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນ​ການຍາກ ທີ່ຈະກວດພົບການໂກງໄດ້. ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ມັນມີລັກສະນະທີ່​ເດັ່ນ​ຊັດອັນນຶ່ງ ຂອງການຂຽນດ້ວຍ AI.

ທ່ານເອ​ຣິກ ວາງ, ຮອງປະທານຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Turnitin ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບເລື້ອງ AI ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: "ພວກມັນມັກຂຽນໃນແບບທີ່ມີ​ລັກ​ສະ​ນະສະເລ່ຍລວມຫຼາຍ. ມະນຸດທຸກຄົນ ມີລັກ​ສະ​ນະ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ຂອງ​ຕົນໃນ​ການ​ຂຽນ. ພວກເຮົາທຸກ​ຄົນແມ່ນ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງອອກ​ໄປຈາກແບບສະເລ່ຍລວມໆ ບໍ່​ໃນ​ວິ​ທີ​ໃດກໍ​ວິ​ທີນຶ່ງ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາສາ ມາດສ້າງເຄື່ອງກວດຈັບ ທີ່ຊອກຫາກໍລະນີທີ່ເນື້ອ​ໄນ​ຂອງທັງ​ໝົດເອກະສານ ຫຼື ທັງຫມົດວັກ ມີ​ລັກ​ສະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສະ​ເລ່ຍ​ລວມໆ ໄດ້ຢ່າງ​ໜ້າ​ປະ​ຫລາດ​ໃຈ.”

ເຄື່ອງກວດຈັບການ​ຂຽນ​ບົດໂດຍ ChatGPT ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Turnitin ຈະອອກ ມາ​ສູ່ສາຍ​ຕາ​ຂອງ​ຄົນໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້. ແຕ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນແມ່ນກຳ​ລັງດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ເຄື່ອງ ChatGPT ສືບຕໍ່ຮຽນຮູ້ ແລະປັບປຸງໄປ​ເລື້ອຍໆ, ແລະກໍ​ມີ​ຫລາຍບໍລິສັດເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດເຄື່ອງມືຂຽນບົດດ້ວຍການ​ໃຊ້ AI ຂອງຕົນເອງ ອອກ​ມາ. ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດກູ​ໂກ​ລ (Google) ແລະບາຍ​ດູ (Baidu) ແມ່ນໄດ້ປະກາດ ອອກ​ມາແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານວາງ ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ອີກວ່າ: “ຕົວແບບພາສາໃຫຍ່ໆ ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແຕ່​ລະ​ອັນ​ແມ່ນມີລັກ​ສະ​ນະປະ​ຈຳ​ຕົວທີ່ ແຕກຕ່າງກັນເລັກນ້ອຍໃນ​ທາງ​ສະ​ຖິ​ຕິ, ມີແບບການຂຽນທີ່​ມີ​ລັກ​ສະ​ນະແຕກ ຕ່າງກັນໄປ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ. ມັນຈະເປັນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຫລາຍ ສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາຍ້ອນວ່າ ແບບຈໍາລອງໃນປະເພດ ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ໂຕຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ.”

​ໂອ​ເພິນ​ເອ​ໄອ (OpenAI) ເປັນບໍລິສັດທີ່ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງຂອງ ChatGPT ຍັງ ກຳ​ລັງເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບວິທີລະ​ບຸເນື້ອໄນ​ບົດ​ຂຽນຂອງຕົນທີ່​ມີຄວາມແນ່ນອນ ແມ້ນ​ຢຳອີກ​ດ້ວຍ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ກວ່າຈະ​ຮອດ​ຕອນນັ້ນ AI ແມ່ນມີຂໍ້​ໄດ້ປຽບຢູ່.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

With the debut of the artificial intelligence writing tool ChatGPT, uncovering inauthentic content has become more challenging. Matt Dibble has the story.

Along with the thrill of watching the new artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT write like a human has come a concern: Will it be possible to tell the difference between human and AI writing when it matters?

When a student turns in an essay for example.

Annie Chechitelli, Turnitin Chief Product Officer: “There's no, what we call, ‘source document,’ right? Or a smoking gun to look to, to say, ‘Yes, this looks like it was lifted from that.’”

Annie Chechitelli is chief product officer for Turnitin, an academic integrity service used by educators in 140 countries.

Turnitin’s anti-plagiarism software checks the authenticity of a student paper by scanning the internet for possible matches.

But when AI writes text, each line is novel and unique, making it hard to detect cheating.

There is, however, one distinguishing feature of AI writing.

Eric Wang, Turnitin’s vice president for AI: “They tend to write in a very, very average way. Humans all have idiosyncrasies. We all deviate from average one way or another. So, we're able to build detectors that look for cases where an entire document or entire passage is uncannily average.”

Turnitin’s ChatGPT detector is due out later this year. But the race is on as ChatGPT continues to learn and improve, and more companies release their own AI writing tools. Google and Baidu have already announced theirs.

Eric Wang, Turnitin Vice President for AI: “Every single one of these large language models has a slightly different statistical signature, slightly different writing style. It will be a challenge for us as these types of models proliferate.”



OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is also working on a way to identify its content with certainty, but until then, AI has the advantage.