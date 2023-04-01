ຄຽງຄູ່ກັບຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນຂອງການໄດ້ເບິ່ງເຄື່ອງມືປັນຍາປະດິດໃຫມ່ ແຊັດຈີພີທີ (ChatGPT) ຂຽນໄດ້ຄືກັບມະນຸດຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເປັນຫວ່ງວ່າ: ການທີ່ ຈະບອກເຖິງຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ລະຫວ່າງການຂຽນດ້ວຍມະນຸດ ແລະຂຽນ ດ້ວຍປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫລື AI ຈະເປັນໄປໄດ້ຫລືບໍ່ ເມື່ອມັນມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນຕ້ອງ ໄດ້ຮູ້?
ຕົວຢ່າງເຊັ່ນ ໃນຕອນທີ່ນັກຮຽນສົ່ງບົດຂຽນຂອງຕົນໃຫ້ອາຈານ.
ທ່ານນາງແອນນີ ເຊັກຊິດແທລລີ (Annie Chechitelli), ຫົວຫນ້າດ້ານຜະ ລິດຕະພັນຂອງບໍລິສັດເທີນອິດອິນ (Turnitin) ກ່າວວ່າ: "ບໍ່ມີ ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນວ່າ, 'ເອກະສານແຫຼ່ງທີ່ມາ,' ແມ່ນບໍ? ຫຼື ມີຫລັກຖານພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນເພື່ອຈະເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ, 'ແມ່ນແລ້ວ, ນີ້ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ຖືກຍົກອອກມາຈາກບ່ອນນັ້ນ’.”
ທ່ານນາງແອນນີ ເຊັກຊິດແທລລີ (Annie Chechitelli) ເປັນຫົວຫນ້າດ້ານ ຜະລິດຕະພັນສໍາລັບບໍລິສັດເທີນອິດອິນ (Turnitin) ທີ່ໃຫ້ການບໍລິການກວດກາ ຄວາມຊື່ສັດດ້ານການສຶກສາ ທີ່ໃຊ້ໂດຍບັນດາອາຈານສອນໃນ 140 ປະເທດ.
ຊອບແວ ຕ້ານການລັກເອົາຄວາມຄິດ ຫລືລອກແບບຄົນອື່ນ ຂອງບໍລິສັດ Turnitin ທຳການກວດສອບຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງບົດຂຽນໂດຍການສະແກນ ທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກົງກັນນັ້ນ.
ແຕ່ວ່າ ເມື່ອ AI ຂຽນເນື້ອໄນຂອງບົດຂຽນ ໃນແຕ່ລະແຖວ ແມ່ນແປກໃໝ່ ແລະມີເອກະລັກຂອງມັນ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນການຍາກ ທີ່ຈະກວດພົບການໂກງໄດ້. ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ມັນມີລັກສະນະທີ່ເດັ່ນຊັດອັນນຶ່ງ ຂອງການຂຽນດ້ວຍ AI.
ທ່ານເອຣິກ ວາງ, ຮອງປະທານຂອງບໍລິສັດ Turnitin ຮັບຜິດຊອບເລື້ອງ AI ກ່າວວ່າ: "ພວກມັນມັກຂຽນໃນແບບທີ່ມີລັກສະນະສະເລ່ຍລວມຫຼາຍ. ມະນຸດທຸກຄົນ ມີລັກສະນະສະເພາະຂອງຕົນໃນການຂຽນ. ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນແມ່ນແຕກຕ່າງອອກໄປຈາກແບບສະເລ່ຍລວມໆ ບໍ່ໃນວິທີໃດກໍວິທີນຶ່ງ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາສາ ມາດສ້າງເຄື່ອງກວດຈັບ ທີ່ຊອກຫາກໍລະນີທີ່ເນື້ອໄນຂອງທັງໝົດເອກະສານ ຫຼື ທັງຫມົດວັກ ມີລັກສະນະທີ່ສະເລ່ຍລວມໆ ໄດ້ຢ່າງໜ້າປະຫລາດໃຈ.”
ເຄື່ອງກວດຈັບການຂຽນບົດໂດຍ ChatGPT ຂອງບໍລິສັດ Turnitin ຈະອອກ ມາສູ່ສາຍຕາຂອງຄົນໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້. ແຕ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນແມ່ນກຳລັງດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ເຄື່ອງ ChatGPT ສືບຕໍ່ຮຽນຮູ້ ແລະປັບປຸງໄປເລື້ອຍໆ, ແລະກໍມີຫລາຍບໍລິສັດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດເຄື່ອງມືຂຽນບົດດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ AI ຂອງຕົນເອງ ອອກມາ. ບໍລິສັດກູໂກລ (Google) ແລະບາຍດູ (Baidu) ແມ່ນໄດ້ປະກາດ ອອກມາແລ້ວ.
ທ່ານວາງ ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນອີກວ່າ: “ຕົວແບບພາສາໃຫຍ່ໆ ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແຕ່ລະອັນແມ່ນມີລັກສະນະປະຈຳຕົວທີ່ ແຕກຕ່າງກັນເລັກນ້ອຍໃນທາງສະຖິຕິ, ມີແບບການຂຽນທີ່ມີລັກສະນະແຕກ ຕ່າງກັນໄປໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ. ມັນຈະເປັນສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຫລາຍ ສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາຍ້ອນວ່າ ແບບຈໍາລອງໃນປະເພດ ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຂະຫຍາຍໂຕຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.”
ໂອເພິນເອໄອ (OpenAI) ເປັນບໍລິສັດທີ່ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງຂອງ ChatGPT ຍັງ ກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບວິທີລະບຸເນື້ອໄນບົດຂຽນຂອງຕົນທີ່ມີຄວາມແນ່ນອນ ແມ້ນຢຳອີກດ້ວຍ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ກວ່າຈະຮອດຕອນນັ້ນ AI ແມ່ນມີຂໍ້ໄດ້ປຽບຢູ່.
With the debut of the artificial intelligence writing tool ChatGPT, uncovering inauthentic content has become more challenging. Matt Dibble has the story.
Along with the thrill of watching the new artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT write like a human has come a concern: Will it be possible to tell the difference between human and AI writing when it matters?
When a student turns in an essay for example.
Annie Chechitelli, Turnitin Chief Product Officer: “There's no, what we call, ‘source document,’ right? Or a smoking gun to look to, to say, ‘Yes, this looks like it was lifted from that.’”
Annie Chechitelli is chief product officer for Turnitin, an academic integrity service used by educators in 140 countries.
Turnitin’s anti-plagiarism software checks the authenticity of a student paper by scanning the internet for possible matches.
But when AI writes text, each line is novel and unique, making it hard to detect cheating.
There is, however, one distinguishing feature of AI writing.
Eric Wang, Turnitin’s vice president for AI: “They tend to write in a very, very average way. Humans all have idiosyncrasies. We all deviate from average one way or another. So, we're able to build detectors that look for cases where an entire document or entire passage is uncannily average.”
Turnitin’s ChatGPT detector is due out later this year. But the race is on as ChatGPT continues to learn and improve, and more companies release their own AI writing tools. Google and Baidu have already announced theirs.
Eric Wang, Turnitin Vice President for AI: “Every single one of these large language models has a slightly different statistical signature, slightly different writing style. It will be a challenge for us as these types of models proliferate.”
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is also working on a way to identify its content with certainty, but until then, AI has the advantage.