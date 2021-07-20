ກິລາ ໂອລິມປິກ ທີ່ບໍ່ມ່ວນ ອາດພົບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ໃນການດຶງດູດ ຜູ້ຊົມ

ໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຜູ້ຈັດກິລາ ໂຕກຽວ 2020 ປະຖິ້ມປະເພນີຫຼາຢ່າງຂອງກິລາໂອລິມປິກ. ການປ່ຽນແປງຕ່າງໆ ອາດສົ່ງຜົນ ກະທົບ ຕໍ່ຄວາມສົນໃຈ ຂອງຜູ້ຊົມ, ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ບິລ ກາລໂລ ລາຍ ງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຊລ ປະເທດ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳ ລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ພິທີມອບຫຼຽນລາງວັນປົກກະຕິແລ້ວຈະເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດໃນກິລາໂອລິມປິກ, ເວລາທີ່ບັນດານັກກິລາທີ່ໄດ້ຊະນະເລີດ ກົ້ມຫົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອຮັບເອົາຫຼຽນລາງວັນ.

ແຕ່ຢູ່ກິລາໂອລິມປິກ ໂຕກຽວ, ເຊິ່ງຈະເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນສຸກຈະມາເຖິງນີ້, ບັນດານັກກິລາຈະໄດ້ຮັບຫຼຽນໄຊຈາກຖາດ. ແລ້ວເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຈະຄ້ອງຫຼຽນທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນໃສ່ຄໍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ.

ພິທີມອບຫຼຽນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ເຮັດເອົາເອງ ນັ້ນແມ່ນພຽງນຶ່ງວິທີທີ່ກິລາໂອລິມປິກລະດູຮ້ອນຈະເບິ່ງແຕກ ຕ່າງໃນປີນີ້.

ມັນຍັງຈະມີສະໜາມກິລາທີ່ໂລ່ງ ແລະ ເປົ່າຫວ່າງ, ການຫ້າມນັກກິລາຕົບມື ແລະ ກອດກັນ ແລະ ຈະບໍ່ມີການແລ່ນສົ່ງກະບອງຫຼືທວນໄຟ.

ທ່ານ ອາເລັສຊານໂດຣ ລີບຣີ, ນັກຂ່າວທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຕກຽວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າມັນເປັນ ຕາຂາຍໜ້າ.

ທ່ານ ລີບຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄົນ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດວ່າເປັນລະບຽບຫຼາຍ. ແຕ່ເພື່ອສ້າງຄື້ນນໍ້າໃຈກິລາໂອລິມປິກທີ່ຂາດໄປນີ້ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນການຂາດໄປຂອງທຸກໆເກມການແຂ່ງຂັນນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນຈະເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ຍາກຫຼາຍ.”

ຄຳຖາມໃຫຍ່ກໍແມ່ນ: ຈະມີຄົນສົນໃຈຫຼາຍຊໍ່າໃດ?

ທ່າມກາງໂຣກລະບາດ ທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນີ້, ມັນມີສັນຍານຕ່າງໆທີ່ວ່າຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນໂລກແມ່ນໄດ້ຂາດໄປສຳລັບສິ່ງທີ່ສື່ມວນຊົນບາງແຫ່ງໄດ້ເອີ້ນມັນວ່າ “ໂອລິມປິກທີ່ບໍ່ມ່ວນ.”

ມີຜູ້ຕອບຄຳຖາມໃນທົ່ວໂລກພຽງ 46 ເປີເຊັນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າສົນໃຈໃນກິລາໂອລິມປິກ ໂຕ ກຽວ, ອີງຕາມການສຳຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງອົງການ Ipsos.

ສຳຄັນກວ່າໝູ່ໝົດແມ່ນຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາດັ່ງກ່າວຈະເປັນງານສຸດຍອດຕົວແຜ່ເຊື້ອໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຕກຽວ, ເຊິ່ງຍັງຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ພາວະສຸກເສີນ ຫຼັງຈາກການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນກໍລະ ນີຂອງ COVID-19. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ມີນັກກິລາໂອລິມປິກ 3 ຄົນຖືກກວດເປັນຜົນບວກ, ຈົນກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄື້ນຫົວຂໍ້ຂ່າວທີ່ເປັນດ້ານລົບ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ລີບຣີ.

ທ່ານ ລີບຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ຄວນຈະເປັນແນວນີ້, ກິລາໂອລິມປິກທຸກຄັ້ງຈະມີຫາງສຽງຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນບາງຢ່າງ,​ ແຕ່ເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດວ່າພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນລະດັບທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງໃນເວລານີ້, ດ້ວຍພຽງສາມ ຫຼື ສີ່ວັນເທົ່ານັ້ນກໍຈະຮອດມື້ແລ້ວ.”

ບັນດາຜູ້ຈັດງານຫວັງວ່າເມື່ອການແຂ່ງຂັນໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ຄວາມສົນໃຈຈະຫັນໜີຈາກໂຣກລະບາດ. ແຕ່ມັນອາດຈະຍາກ.

ທ່ານ ແຈັກ ແທແຣ້ນ ແມ່ນນັກຂ່າວອິດສະຫຼະໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຕກຽວ. ລາວເວົ້າວ່າການເຂົ້າຫານັກກິລາຂອງນັກກຂ່າວຈະເຄັ່ງຄັດຫຼາຍຍ້ອນລະບຽບການ COVID-19.

ທ່ານ ແທແຣ້ນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຖືກອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໃກ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ເພື່ອຮູ້ຈັກກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ , ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເລື່ອງສ່ວນຕົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນທຸກສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນກັບກິລາໂອລິມປິກ. ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ມັນຈະເປັນຕາມຫຼັກການຫຼາຍ, ມັນຈະເປັນການສຳພາດທາງກອງປະຊຸມຜ່ານວິດີໂອ.”

ເພື່ອສ້າງການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ ກັບຜູ້ຊົມໃຫ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ຈັດງານ ແມ່ນໄດ້ອາໄສເທັກໂນໂລຈີ. ຜູ້ຊົມສາມາດລົງພາບວິໂດຂອງຕົນເອງທີ່ຈະໄປປາກົດຢູ່ໜ້າຈໍຍັກຢູ່ເດີ່ນກິລາ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງຈະສາມາດກົດປຸ່ມ “ເຊຍ” ທາງອອນໄລນ ແລະ ສາຍການຕົບມືຊົມເຊີຍທາງດິຈິຕອລຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຜ່ານການອອກອາກາດ ແລະ ຈໍພາບວິດີໂອຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມກິລາ. ນັກກິລາຜູ້ທີ່ສຳເລັດການແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ ແລ້ວຈະສາມາດທີ່ຈະພົວພັນກັບໝູ່ ແລະ ຄອບຄົວຢູ່ບ້ານຜ່ານການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງວິດີໂອ.

ແຕ່ຫຼາຍຢ່າງໃນນັ້ນແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກທົດລອງໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາຫຼາຍແຫ່ງໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະ ໄດ້ລົ້ມແຫຼວລົງ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ແທແຣ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ແທແຣ້ນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ໃກ້ກັບຈຸດເດີມເລີຍຈັກໜ້ອຍ. ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ໂອລິມປິກ ອາດຈະມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າໃນຈຸດນັ້ນ, ເພາະວ່າບໍ່ຄືກັບກິລາສະໂມສອນໃນ ສະຫະ ລັດ ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງ, ຜູ້ຊົມບໍ່ມີແນວໂນ້ມທີ່ຈະຫຼົງໄຫຼໃນທີມນຶ່ງທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ ຫຼື ຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ໃນກິ ລາໂອລິມປິກ. ຫຼາຍຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ເບິ່ງກິລາໂອລິມປິກແມ່ນຈະເບິ່ງມັນຕາມອາລົມ ແລະ ສະນັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າ ປະທັບໃຈໜ້ອຍລົງຈາກການເບິ່ງມັນຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມກິລາທີ່ເປົ່າຫວ່າງ ບ່ອນທີ່ມັນປາກົດວ່າຈະໜ້າເບື່ອໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ.”

ພາກສ່ວນທີ່ເປັນທາງການທີ່ສຸດ ຂອງກິລາໂອລິມປິກອາດຈະເປັນພິທີເປີດ, ເຊິ່ງມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ຈະລວມມີອົງປະກອບທີ່ຄຸ້ນເຄີຍເຊັ່ນ ການເດີນສວນສະໜາມຂອງປະເທດຊາດ, ການສະແດງສຽງເພງທີ່ມີລະດັບສູງ ແລະ ດອກໄມ້ໄຟ.

ແຕ່ເຖິງແມ່ນງານດັ່ງກ່າວຈະເບິ່ງແຕກຕ່າງກໍຕາມ. ມີແຂກ VIP ພຽງ 1,000 ຄົນເທ່ົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນພິທີທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ. ນັ້ນກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ບ່ອນນັ່ງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຈາກ 68,000 ບ່ອນກໍຈະເປົ້າຫວ່າງ ໃນສະໜາມກິລາໂອລິມປິກທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າ 1,400,000,000 ໂດລາ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນເພື່ອງານທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງນີ້.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Tokyo 2020 organizers to forgo many Olympic traditions. The changes may impact fan interest, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.

The medal presentation ceremony is usually one of the most iconic Olympic moments — when victorious athletes bow their heads to receive medals.

But at the Tokyo Olympics, which start Friday, athletes will be presented medals on a tray. They will then hang the medals on their own necks.

The do-it-yourself medal ceremony is just one way the Summer Olympics will look different this year.

There will also be cavernous, empty stadiums, a prohibition on athlete high-fives and hugs, and no torch relay.

Alessandro Libri, a Tokyo-based journalist, says that’s a shame.

“The Japanese are obviously very well organized. But to recreate this missing Olympic spirit, which is the essence of every game, is going to be very difficult.”

The big question: how much will anyone care?

Amid a still-raging pandemic, there are signs global interest is lacking for what some media have already labeled the “no fun Olympics.”

Only 46% of global respondents said they were interested in the Tokyo Olympics, according to an Ipsos poll.

Underlying it all is worry the Games will serve as a super-spreader event in Tokyo, which remains in a state of emergency after a spike in COVID-19 cases. Already three Olympic athletes have tested positive, prompting a wave of negative headlines, says Libri.

“It wasn’t supposed to be like this...Every Olympics also brings some critical voices...but obviously we are on a different level now, with just three or four days to go.”

Organizers hope that once the competition begins, the attention will shift away from the pandemic. But that may be tough.

Jack Tarrant is a freelance journalist in Tokyo. He says media access to athletes will be very restricted due to COVID-19 protocols.

“We’re not going to be allowed to get close to them, to get to know them, to get to know their personal stories, which is what the Olympics is all about. Instead, it’s going to be very formulaic — it’s going to be video conference interviews.”

To create more connections with viewers, organizers are relying on technology. Fans can post video selfies that will appear on giant screens in the stands. They can also click “cheer” online and have their digital applause appear on broadcasts and video boards in-stadium. Athletes who finish their competition will be able to interact with friends and family back home via video messaging.

But a lot of that has already been tried in sports leagues around the world - and fallen flat, says Tarrant.

“It’s nowhere near the same. And I think the Olympics might struggle even more on that front, because unlike with club sports in the US for example, fans don’t tend to be as passionate about a specific team or person in the Olympics. Lots of people who watch the Olympics are viewing it very casually and are therefore probably going to be less than impressed watching it in empty venues where it’s going to appear a little bit flat.”

The most normal part of the Olympics could be the opening ceremony, which will likely include familiar elements such as the Parade of Nations, high-profile musical performances, and pyrotechnics.

But even that event will look different. Only 1,000 VIPs are expected to attend the ceremony. That means the vast majority of the 68,000 seats will lie empty in the $1.4 billion Olympic Stadium, which was built with this very event in mind.

((Bill Gallo, VOA News, Seoul))