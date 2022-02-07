ນັກ​ກິລາ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ​ ແລະ​ທີມຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໃສ່​ໜ້າ​ກາກ ​ໃນ​ເວລາ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ເດີ່ນນ້ຳແຂງໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ກິລາ​ຮອກກີ​ ເພດ​ຍິງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ງານ​ກິລາ​ໂອ​ລິ​ມປິກ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ, ອີງ​ຕາ​ມອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ (AP).

ການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງເກມໄດ້ຊັກຊ້າໄປເປັນເວລານຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງຫຼັງຈາກຊາວການາດາໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງປ່ຽນເຄື່ອງ​ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແທນທີ່ຈະອອກມາເລີ້ມ​ພິ​ທີ​ຕີຮອກ​ກີ. ໃນທີ່ສຸດທີມຣັດເຊຍກໍໄດ້ກັບຄືນໄປຫາຫ້ອງປ່ຽນ​ເຄື່ອງຂອງຕົນ ກ່ອນທີ່ທັງສອງທີມຈະກັບຄືນໄປ​ຫາເດີ່ນນ້ຳແຂງອີກປະມານ 50 ນາທີຫຼັງ​ກຳ​ນົດເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນຄວນ​ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.

ສາເຫດຢູ່ທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້ຊັກຊ້າແມ່ນບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ ແຕ່ວ່ານີ້ອັນ​ນີ້ແມ່ນການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຮອບທໍາອິດ ຂອງງານແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາໂອລິມປິກປັກກິ່ງ ທີ່ພວກນັກຫຼິ້ນກິ​ລາຕ້ອງ ໄດ້ໃສ່ຫນ້າກາກນັ້ນ.

ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງນາງ​ໄອ​ລີນ ກີ (Eileen Gu) ທີ່​ຕ້ອງຍາ​ດ​ເອົາຫຼຽນກິລາ ໂອລິມປິກໃຫ້​ໄດ້ 3 ຫລຽນນັ້ນ ເກືອບຫລຸດ​ລອຍ​ໄປ​ກັບ​ລົມ.

ນັກຫຼິ້ນສະກີແບບ​ສະ​ບາຍ ຫລື ຟຣີສະຕາຍທີ່​ເກີດ​ຢູ່ອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ບໍ່​ຍອມຫລິ້ນ​ໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ເພື່ອໄປ​ຫລິ້ນໃຫ້ຈີນ ກ່ອນງານແຂ່ງຂັນກິ​ລາປັກກິ່ງນັ້ນ ສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະພາດໂອກາດເຂົ້າແຂ່ງ​ຮອບຊິງຊະນະເລີດໃນການແຂ່ງ ຂັນແລ່ນ​ສະ​ກີໂດດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູງໄປ​ເທິງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປະ​ເພດຍິງ ເມື່ອນາງເສຍໄຊ​ໃນການ​ແລ່ນສະກີຮອບທີ 2 ແລະຕົກ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ່າກັນ​ດານໃນຮອບທີ 3.

ນາງ​ກູ (Gu) ໄດ້ຫລຸດແຜນການ​ຫລິ້ນຂອງນາງລົງໃນຮອບສຸດທ້າຍ ແລະ ລົງ ແບບ​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ໃນການ​ແລ່ນ​ສະ​ກີ​ໂດດ​ຂ້າມສິ່ງ​ກີດ​ຂວາງ​ສູງຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ຂວາ 900 ແມັດ.​

ນາງ Eileen Gu ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ແລ້ນ​ສະ​ກີ​ໂດດ​ລົງ​ເນີນ​ນ້ຳ​ແຂງ​ໃນ​ການແຂ່ງ​ຂັນຮອບ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 17 ທັນ​ວາ, 2021 ໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ກິ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເມືອງລັດ​ໂຄ​ໂລ​ຣາ​ໂດ.

ນາງ​ກູ ກ່າວວ່າ ລົມໄດ້ປ່ຽນ​ທິດທາງ​ໃນລະຫວ່າງການແລ່ນສະ​ກີຮອບທໍາອິດ ແລະຮອບທີສອງຂອງນາງ. ຍ້ອນວ່ານາງໄດ້ເປັນທີ 5 ໃນຈຳ​ນວນ ນັກຫລິ້ນ ສະກີທັງ​ໝົດ 25 ຄົນທີ່ໂດດລົງມາຈາ​ກອ​າ​ກາດ ຢູ່ສະ​ໜາມ​ກິ​ລາ​ສະ​ກີ​ຊູ​ກັງ (Shougang), ຊຶ່ງນາງບໍ່ໄດ້ສັງເກດເຫັນວ່າ​ ມີການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລົມຈົນກວ່າ ນາງໂດດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປ​ຢູ່ກາງອາກາດແລ້ວ.​



ນາງໄດ້ຕັ້ງ​ສະ​ຕິ​ໃໝ່ສໍາລັບການຫລິ້ນ​ຄັ້ງທີສາມທີ່ປາດສະຈາກ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໃດໆ ແລະ ຈົບລົງໂດຍ​ໄດ້ເປັນ​ທີ 5 ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮອບສຸດທ້າຍ ທີ່ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຂອງ​ນັກ​ຫລິ້ນ​ສະ​ກີ 12 ຄົນ​ນັ້ນໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍ.

ນາງ​ເມ​ແກນ ໂອ​ລ​ແດມ (Megan Oldham) ນັກກິລາການາດາໄດ້ຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ນາງ​ເທ​ສ ເລີ​ເດີ (Tess Ledeux) ຂອງຝຣັ່ງແບບ​ສູ​ສີ​ກັນ ໃນ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຊະ​ນະ​ ຫຼັງຈາກນາງ​ເລີ​ເດີໄດ້ຊະນະນາງ​ໂອ​ລ​ແດມ ໃນ​ການ​ຄວ້າ​ເອົາຫຼຽນຄໍາ ຢູ່ໃນການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ X Games ຫລື​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ສະ​ກີທີ່​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນແລ້ວ ກ່ອນງານກິ​ລາ​ໂອ​ລິມ​ປິກນີ້.

Players for Canada and the Russian team are wearing masks upon returning to the ice for their women's hockey preliminary round game at the Beijing Olympics, (AP)



The start of the game was delayed for an hour after the Canadians stayed in their locker room rather than coming out for puck drop. The Russian team eventually returned to its locker room before both teams returned to the ice about 50 minutes after the game was scheduled to start.



The reason behind the delay is unclear, though this is the first game of the Beijing Olympics hockey tournament in which players were required to wear facemasks.



Eileen Gu's goal of three Olympic medals nearly blew off in the wind.



The American-born freestyle skier who spurned Team USA for China ahead of the Beijing Games risked missing the finals in women's big air when she lost a ski on her second run and crashed into do-or-die position entering Round 3.



Gu scaled back her plans in the final round and landed a conservative right-side 900.



Gu said the wind changed direction between her first and second runs. Because she was the fifth of 25 skiers down the jump at Big Air Shougang, she didn't notice the shift until she was mid-air.



She gathered herself for a clean third run and finished fifth, easily into the 12-skier finals.



Canadian Megan Oldham narrowly led France's Tess Ledeux for the top spot after Ledeux topped Oldham for gold at last month's X Games.