ນັກກິລາການາດາ ແລະທີມຣັດເຊຍໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ໃນເວລາກັບຄືນໄປຫາເດີ່ນນ້ຳແຂງໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາຮອກກີ ເພດຍິງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນງານກິລາໂອລິມປິກປັກກິ່ງ, ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ (AP).
ການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງເກມໄດ້ຊັກຊ້າໄປເປັນເວລານຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງຫຼັງຈາກຊາວການາດາໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງປ່ຽນເຄື່ອງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແທນທີ່ຈະອອກມາເລີ້ມພິທີຕີຮອກກີ. ໃນທີ່ສຸດທີມຣັດເຊຍກໍໄດ້ກັບຄືນໄປຫາຫ້ອງປ່ຽນເຄື່ອງຂອງຕົນ ກ່ອນທີ່ທັງສອງທີມຈະກັບຄືນໄປຫາເດີ່ນນ້ຳແຂງອີກປະມານ 50 ນາທີຫຼັງກຳນົດເວລາທີ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນຄວນເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.
ສາເຫດຢູ່ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ຊັກຊ້າແມ່ນບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງ ແຕ່ວ່ານີ້ອັນນີ້ແມ່ນການແຂ່ງຂັນຮອບທໍາອິດ ຂອງງານແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາໂອລິມປິກປັກກິ່ງ ທີ່ພວກນັກຫຼິ້ນກິລາຕ້ອງ ໄດ້ໃສ່ຫນ້າກາກນັ້ນ.
ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງນາງໄອລີນ ກີ (Eileen Gu) ທີ່ຕ້ອງຍາດເອົາຫຼຽນກິລາ ໂອລິມປິກໃຫ້ໄດ້ 3 ຫລຽນນັ້ນ ເກືອບຫລຸດລອຍໄປກັບລົມ.
ນັກຫຼິ້ນສະກີແບບສະບາຍ ຫລື ຟຣີສະຕາຍທີ່ເກີດຢູ່ອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ບໍ່ຍອມຫລິ້ນໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ເພື່ອໄປຫລິ້ນໃຫ້ຈີນ ກ່ອນງານແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາປັກກິ່ງນັ້ນ ສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະພາດໂອກາດເຂົ້າແຂ່ງຮອບຊິງຊະນະເລີດໃນການແຂ່ງ ຂັນແລ່ນສະກີໂດດຂຶ້ນສູງໄປເທິງອາກາດປະເພດຍິງ ເມື່ອນາງເສຍໄຊໃນການແລ່ນສະກີຮອບທີ 2 ແລະຕົກໄປຢູ່ໃນທ່າກັນດານໃນຮອບທີ 3.
ນາງກູ (Gu) ໄດ້ຫລຸດແຜນການຫລິ້ນຂອງນາງລົງໃນຮອບສຸດທ້າຍ ແລະ ລົງ ແບບລະມັດລະວັງໃນການແລ່ນສະກີໂດດຂ້າມສິ່ງກີດຂວາງສູງຢູ່ຂ້າງຂວາ 900 ແມັດ.
ນາງ Eileen Gu ຂອງຈີນແລ້ນສະກີໂດດລົງເນີນນ້ຳແຂງໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນຮອບສຸດທ້າຍໃນວັນທີ 17 ທັນວາ, 2021 ໃນການແຂ່ງກິລາທີ່ເມືອງລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ.
ນາງກູ ກ່າວວ່າ ລົມໄດ້ປ່ຽນທິດທາງໃນລະຫວ່າງການແລ່ນສະກີຮອບທໍາອິດ ແລະຮອບທີສອງຂອງນາງ. ຍ້ອນວ່ານາງໄດ້ເປັນທີ 5 ໃນຈຳນວນ ນັກຫລິ້ນ ສະກີທັງໝົດ 25 ຄົນທີ່ໂດດລົງມາຈາກອາກາດ ຢູ່ສະໜາມກິລາສະກີຊູກັງ (Shougang), ຊຶ່ງນາງບໍ່ໄດ້ສັງເກດເຫັນວ່າ ມີການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລົມຈົນກວ່າ ນາງໂດດຂຶ້ນໄປຢູ່ກາງອາກາດແລ້ວ.
ນາງໄດ້ຕັ້ງສະຕິໃໝ່ສໍາລັບການຫລິ້ນຄັ້ງທີສາມທີ່ປາດສະຈາກບັນຫາໃດໆ ແລະ ຈົບລົງໂດຍໄດ້ເປັນທີ 5 ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮອບສຸດທ້າຍ ທີ່ຈະມີການແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງນັກຫລິ້ນສະກີ 12 ຄົນນັ້ນໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍ.
ນາງເມແກນ ໂອລແດມ (Megan Oldham) ນັກກິລາການາດາໄດ້ຄະແນນນຳໜ້ານາງເທສ ເລີເດີ (Tess Ledeux) ຂອງຝຣັ່ງແບບສູສີກັນ ໃນການເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະ ຫຼັງຈາກນາງເລີເດີໄດ້ຊະນະນາງໂອລແດມ ໃນການຄວ້າເອົາຫຼຽນຄໍາ ຢູ່ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ X Games ຫລືການແຂ່ງຂັນສະກີທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນແລ້ວ ກ່ອນງານກິລາໂອລິມປິກນີ້.
Players for Canada and the Russian team are wearing masks upon returning to the ice for their women's hockey preliminary round game at the Beijing Olympics, (AP)
The start of the game was delayed for an hour after the Canadians stayed in their locker room rather than coming out for puck drop. The Russian team eventually returned to its locker room before both teams returned to the ice about 50 minutes after the game was scheduled to start.
The reason behind the delay is unclear, though this is the first game of the Beijing Olympics hockey tournament in which players were required to wear facemasks.
Eileen Gu's goal of three Olympic medals nearly blew off in the wind.
The American-born freestyle skier who spurned Team USA for China ahead of the Beijing Games risked missing the finals in women's big air when she lost a ski on her second run and crashed into do-or-die position entering Round 3.
Gu scaled back her plans in the final round and landed a conservative right-side 900.
Gu said the wind changed direction between her first and second runs. Because she was the fifth of 25 skiers down the jump at Big Air Shougang, she didn't notice the shift until she was mid-air.
She gathered herself for a clean third run and finished fifth, easily into the 12-skier finals.
Canadian Megan Oldham narrowly led France's Tess Ledeux for the top spot after Ledeux topped Oldham for gold at last month's X Games.
