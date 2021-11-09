ຊ່ວງເວລາແຫ່ງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ດີ ກ່ຽວກັບພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ແມ່ນສິ້ນສຸດລົງແລ້ວ, ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ແມ່ນການລໍຖ້າຄວາມເປັນຈິງ

ການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍດ້ານພື້ນຖານໂຄງ​ລ່າງທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ຂອງທັງສອງພັກໃນສະພາຕໍ່າເມື່ອອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າເປັນໄຊຊະນະຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານຕ້ອງການເປັນທີ່ສຸດ.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນແຕກຕ່າງຈາກໄຊຊະນະກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ຂອງທ່ານ, ໄຊຊະນະເທື່ອນີ້ ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການປ່ຽນແປງ ໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ ໃນຊີວິດຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກາເກືອບໝົດທຸກຄົນ.

ໃນຊ່ວງຫລາຍເດືອນທໍາອິດທີ່ດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານ, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສາມາດຈັດຫາມາດຕະການກະຕຸ້ນຄັ້ງສໍາຄັນ ໂດຍການສົ່ງເງິນຈາກລັດຖະບານກາງ ໄປຫາບັນຊີທະນາຄານຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກາຫລາຍລ້ານຄົນໂດຍກົງ, ເຊິ່ງຫລາຍໆຄົນຕ້ອງປະສົບກັບບັນຫາ ອັນເນື່ອງມາຈາກການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍພື້ນຖານໂຄງ​ລ່າງ, ເຊິ່ງໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເງິນຈໍານວນໃໝ່ 550 ຕື້ໂດລາ ​ເພີ້ມ​ໃສ່ຈໍານວນ 650 ຕື້ໂດລາ ທີ່ມີການຈັດຕຽມງົບປະມານໄວ້ແລ້ວ, ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນງານໄປຕາມທີ່ຄາດຫວັງໄວ້. ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ການລົງທຶນໃນດ້ານສະຖານີເຕີມໄຟຟ້າຂອງລົດ, ທາງດ່ວນ, ທ່າເຮືອ, ສະໜາມບິນ, ເຄື່ອງສົ່ງສັນຍານທາງອິນເຕີເນັດ, ຕາໜ່າງໄຟຟ້າທີ່ທັນສະໄໝ ແລະອື່ນໆອີກຈໍານວນຫລາຍ ຈະດໍາເນີນໄປອີກຫລາຍປີ ແທນທີຈະເປັນ ເວ​ລາຫລາຍເດືອນ.

Last week’s passage of a major bipartisan infrastructure spending package in the House of Representatives was broadly seen as a victory for President Joe Biden at a time when he desperately needed one.

But unlike some of Biden’s earlier legislative wins, this one is not likely to produce immediate changes in the lives of most Americans.

In the early months of his presidency, Biden was able to secure major stimulus packages that sent cash flowing from the federal government directly into the bank accounts of millions of Americans, many of whom were facing financial struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The infrastructure package, which tacked $550 billion of new spending onto $650 billion that was already budgeted, is not expected to work that way. Its promise of investment in electric-vehicle charging stations, highways, ports, airports, broadband, a smart electrical grid and much more, will play out over years, rather than months, analysts caution.