ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເທີ​ກີ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ອັງ​ກາ​ຣາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຈະ​ມານີ້ ເພື່ອ​ຫາ​ລື ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ທີ່​ໝັ້ນ​ແຫ່ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ອິດ​ລິບ. ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍພວມ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕໍ່​ແຂວງ​ອິດ​ລິບແລະ​ອັງ​ກາ​ຣາ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ.

ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ສຸດຍອດ​ສາມ​ຝ່າຍ ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ຖຳ​ຂອງຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ອາ​ສ​ຕາ​ນາ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ.

ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ປືນ​ໃຫຍ່ ໂຈມ​ຕີ ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ອິດ​ລິບ. ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ​ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ 3 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ພວມ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຫຼົບ​ໜີໄປ​ຫາ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ເທີ​ກີ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ.

ການ​ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ແມ່ນ​ຄາດ​ກັນ​ວ່​າ​ຈະເປັນ​ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເທີ​ກີ ທ່ານ​ຣີ​ເຊັບ ຕາຍ​ຢິບ ເອີ​ດວນ ເວ​ລາທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທ່ານ​ຮາ​ສ​ຊານ ຣູ​ຮາ​ນີ​ແລະປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ.

ສາ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານ​ເມ​ສຸດ ແຄ​ຊິນຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ Yeditepe ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຼໍ່​ແຫຼມ​ຫຼາຍ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່​າ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 5

ແສນ​ຄົນໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ 10 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຫ່າງ​ຈາກ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ເທີ​ກີ. ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້.”

The Turkish, Iranian, and Russian presidents will meet in Ankara Monday to discuss Syria and the last rebel enclave in Idlib.Syrian regime forces are threatening to overrun Idlib and Ankara is warning of a humanitarian disaster.



The three-way summit is being held under the auspices of the Astana Process, set up to resolve the Syrian civil war.



In the past few weeks, Syrian regime forces have pounding rebels in Idlib. Many of the enclave's estimated 3 million inhabitants are fleeing towards the nearby Turkish border.



Avoiding a humanitarian crisis is predicted to be Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's priority when he hosts Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"The situation is very critical," said Professor Mesut Casin about Idlib.The Yeditepe University professor said "In the area, half million people are reported around 10 kilometers from the Turkish border. This is an ongoing situation, an unacceptable situation."



Many Syrian refugees in Idlib have set up in makeshift camps close to the Turkish border. The area was hit this week with the first autumn storms causing flooding.



Turkey already hosts almost 4 million Syrians, with Erdogan warning his country can take no more.



With mounting public discontent over the presence of the Syrians, Turkisauthorities have started to round up undocumented refugees in many of Turkey's largest cities.It is also strengthening sections of a recently constructed border wall along with the Idlib province.



Erdogan is expected to look for support from Putin at Monday's summit to avert a new refugee exodus from Idlib, which some experts estimate could be as many as a million people seeking sanctuary.



"Many of the people in Idlib have fled Assad and will not be prepared to reconcile with him or his regime," said former senior Turkish diplomat Aydin Selcen, who served across the region. "So they will have only one option to go to Turkey."



Despite backing rival sides in the Syrian conflict, the Russian and Turkish leaders have been cooperating on Syria, as part of a broader rapprochement. Earlier this month Erdogan visited Putin in Moscow to discuss Idlib.



However, some predict Erdogan is set to be disappointed by Putin at Monday's summit.



"The Astana Summit in Ankara will only delay what is to come in Idlib," said Selcen, "which is Idlib will be part of the Syrian State and Bashar Assad."



"The Syrian Army doesn't have the muscle to push the Turkish Army out of Syria," he adds "But Russia also supports Syria. And the end game is near. All parties, including Russia and the United States, now wish to move on to the next step, which is the writing of the new (Syrian) constitution."



Last year Putin and Erdogan reached an agreement that averted a Syrian regime offensive against Idlib. However, Moscow and Ankara remain at loggerheads over which rebel groups in Idlib should be designated terrorists. Russian officials are accusing Turkish forces in Idlib of failing to disarm radical groups and preventing rebel groups from attacking Russia's bases in Syria.



Patience is running out in Moscow and Damascus, warns analyst Atilla Yesilada of Global Source Partners.



"There is little hope the Astana Summit will result in a deal that would allow Erdogan to keep Idlib City, and the northern part of the province to launch (Syrian) resettlements," he said.



But he added "It's a mistake to think Turkey is defeated in Idlib and shall quietly withdraw," said Yesilada, "Erdogan will be left with one choice: risk a break-up with Russia to defend Idlib city at any cost."



Turkey is reinforcing its military presence and beefing up its fortifications across Idlib and bringing with it the threat of a clash between Turkish and Syrian forces.