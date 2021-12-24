ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນໄທ ໄດ້ສະກັດກັ້ນການລັດລອບຢາບ້າ ຫຼືເສບຕິດແອມແຟດຕາມີນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍກວ່າ193 ກິໂລຊຶ່ງຖືກເຊື່ອງໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນກະສອບຊ້ອມຕີມວຍ ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ຢາດັ່ງກ່າວມີມູນຄ່າເກືອບເຖິງ 30 ລ້ານໂດລາ.
ຢາເສບຕິດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກບັນຈຸຊຸກເຊື່ອງໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນກະສອບຊາຍຊ້ອມຕີມວຍ 15 ຫໍ່ ໃນແຕ່ລະຫໍ່ນັ້ນ ມີນ້ຳໜັກ ເກີນກວ່າ 10 ກິໂລ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ການສົ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກກວດພົບໂດຍພາສີໄທ ຫຼັງຈາກພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ມີຄວາມສົງໄສ ໃນເມື່ອວ່າການຜະລິດອຸບປະກອນຕີມວຍ ບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງສູງ ຢູ່ໃນອອສເຕຣຍເລຍ.
ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດວ່າ ຢາເສບຕິດທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າທັງໝົດ 3 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນໂດລາ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໄດ້ເວລາໃດ.
ທັງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄທ ແລະອອສເຕຣເລຍ ກຳລັງທຳການສືບສວນຮ່ວມກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້
Authorities in Thailand intercepted more than 193 kilograms of amphetamine hidden in punching bags bound for Australia where it would have a street value of almost $30 million.
The drugs, packaged in bags each weighing over 10 kilograms, were hidden in 15 punching bags.
Officials told a news conference the shipment was inspected by Thai customs after authorities grew suspicious since the Thai-made boxing training tool is not in high demand in Australia.
They did not provide details of when the drugs, worth a total of $3.5 million, were seized.
Both Thai and Australian authorities are working together in the investigation.
