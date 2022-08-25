ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທ ທ່ານ​ປ​ຣະ​ວິດ ວົງ​ສຸ​ວັນ ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນສຳ​ລັບ​ການປ່ຽນ​ແປງພຽງ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍຈາ​ກ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ​ຣະ​ຍຸດ ຈັນ​ ໂອ​ຊາ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ຢຸດ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ການ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ ຕໍ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ ​ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ປະ​ນາມ​ວ່າ​ ການຄອບ​ງຳທາງ​ດ້ານການ​ເມືອງ​ ຂອງພວກທະ​ຫານນັ້ນ ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ້.

​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ສົມ ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍພັກ​ພະ​ລັງປ​ຣະ​ຊາ​ຣາດ ທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມ​ທະ​ຫານນັ້ນ ບົດ​ບາດ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ປ​ຣະ​ວິດ ແມ່ນ​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ສານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ ​ເວ​ລາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ປ​ຣະ​ຍຸດ ໃນ​ນາມ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຈ​າກ​ປີ 2014 ຫາ​ປີ 2019 ໄດ້​ຖືກນັບ ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ເວ​ລາຕາມກົດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ ​ທີ່​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ແປດ​ປີ ດັ່ງທີ່ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ໄດ້ຖົກ​ຖຽງ​ນັ້ນ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່.

​ທ່ານ​ປ​ຣະ​ວິດ ອາ​ຍຸ 77 ປີ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຮອງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2019 ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ທີ່​ຍາວ​ນານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ປ​ຣະ​ຢຸດ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປົກ​ຄ​ອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທ ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ເກືອບຫ້າ​ປີຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ປ​ຣະ​ຢຸດ​ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ປະ​ຫານ ໃນ​ປີ 2014 ເພື່ອຂັບ​ໄລ່ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ນັ້ນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ.

​ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ກັບທ່ານ​ປ​ຣະ​ຍຸດ ທ່ານ​ປ​ຣະ​ວິດ ກໍ​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ ອະ​ດີດ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການກອງ​ທັບແລະ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້ກັນວ່າຈົງ​ຮັກ​ພັກ​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຕໍ່​ກະ​ສັດ ຊຶ່ງທັງ​ສອງ​ທ່ານກໍໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ໃນໜ່ວຍ​ອາ​ລັກ​ຂາ​ພະ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ນີ ​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ​ກັບ​ພະຣາດ​ຊະ​ວັງ.

ແຕ່​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ບໍ່​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ປ​ຣະ​ຢຸດ ທ່ານ​ປ​ຣະ​ວິດນັ້ນ ມັກ​ໃຊ້​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ຢູ່​ຫຼັງ​ສາກ.

ທ່ານ​ປ​ຣະ​ວິດ ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ເບິ່ງ​ກັນ​ມາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ຜູ້ມີ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ ທັງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ພັກ​ພະ​ລັງ​ປ​ຣະ​ຊາ​ຣາດ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ ແລະໃນ​ຖັນ​ແຖວ​ຂອງພວກ​ຊົນ​ຊັ້ນ​ຜູ້​ນຳທີ່​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ​ ທີ່ວາງ​ໂຕ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ກັບ​ເຊື້ອ​ພະ​ວົງ ແລະ​ກອງ​ທັບ.

