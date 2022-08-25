ຜູ້ນຳຊົ່ວຄາວຂອງປະເທດໄທ ທ່ານປຣະວິດ ວົງສຸວັນ ໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມສຳຄັນສຳລັບການປ່ຽນແປງພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍຈາກນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີປຣະຍຸດ ຈັນ ໂອຊາ ທີ່ຖືກສັ່ງໃຫ້ຢຸດປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ເປັນການຊົ່ວຄາວ ຕໍ່ກຳລັງພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາທາງເຮັດໃຫ້ອັນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າປະນາມວ່າ ການຄອບງຳທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ຂອງພວກທະຫານນັ້ນ ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້.
ສຳລັບການປົກຄອງຂອງລັດຖະບານປະສົມ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍພັກພະລັງປຣະຊາຣາດ ທີ່ນິຍົມທະຫານນັ້ນ ບົດບາດການເປັນຜູ້ນຳຊົ່ວຄາວຂອງທ່ານປຣະວິດ ແມ່ນຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ສະຖຽນລະພາບຈົນກວ່າສານລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຕັດສິນວ່າ ເວລາຂອງທ່ານປຣະຍຸດ ໃນນາມເປັນຜູ້ນຳທະຫານຈາກປີ 2014 ຫາປີ 2019 ໄດ້ຖືກນັບ ເຂົ້າໃນກຳນົດເວລາຕາມກົດລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ທີ່ຈຳກັດແປດປີ ດັ່ງທີ່ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານໄດ້ຖົກຖຽງນັ້ນຫຼືບໍ່.
ທ່ານປຣະວິດ ອາຍຸ 77 ປີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນຮອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີນັບແຕ່ປີ 2019 ເປັນພັນທະມິດທີ່ຍາວນານຂອງທ່ານປຣະຢຸດ ແລະເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງກອງທັບ ທີ່ໄດ້ປົກຄອງປະເທດໄທ ມາເປັນເວລາເກືອບຫ້າປີຫລັງຈາກທ່ານປຣະຢຸດ ໄດ້ເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານ ໃນປີ 2014 ເພື່ອຂັບໄລ່ລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກນັ້ນອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ.
ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບທ່ານປຣະຍຸດ ທ່ານປຣະວິດ ກໍເຄີຍເປັນ ອະດີດຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງທັບແລະເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ກັນວ່າຈົງຮັກພັກດີທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ກະສັດ ຊຶ່ງທັງສອງທ່ານກໍໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນໜ່ວຍອາລັກຂາພະຣາຊີນີ ທີ່ໃກ້ຄຽງກັບພະຣາດຊະວັງ.
ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ບໍ່ຄືກັນກັບທ່ານປຣະຢຸດ ທ່ານປຣະວິດນັ້ນ ມັກໃຊ້ອິດທິພົນຢູ່ຫຼັງສາກ.
ທ່ານປຣະວິດ ແມ່ນຖືກເບິ່ງກັນມາດົນນານແລ້ວວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ມີອິດທິພົນ ທັງພາຍໃນພັກພະລັງປຣະຊາຣາດ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ແລະໃນຖັນແຖວຂອງພວກຊົນຊັ້ນຜູ້ນຳທີ່ຮັ່ງມີ ທີ່ວາງໂຕເປັນພັນທະມິດກັບເຊື້ອພະວົງ ແລະກອງທັບ.
Thailand’s new acting leader, Prawit Wongsuwan, represents little substantial change from suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for opposition forces seeking to end what they decry as military dominance of politics.
For the ruling coalition led by the pro-army Palang Pracharat party, Prawit’s caretaker role represents stability until the Constitutional Court decides whether Prayuth’s time as a military leader from 2014-19 counts towards a constitutionally stipulated eight-year term limit, as the opposition argues.
Prawit, 77, who has been a deputy prime minister since 2019, is a longtime ally of Prayuth and was part of the military junta that ruled Thailand for nearly five years following Prayuth’s 2014 coup ouster of an elected government.
Like Prayuth himself, Prawit is a former chief of the army and is known for his fierce loyalty to the monarchy — both men served in the elite Queen’s Guard unit closely associated with the palace.
However, unlike Prayuth, he has tended to wield influence behind the scenes.
Prawit has long been seen as a power-broker both within the Palang Pracharat party, which he co-founded, and among the wealthy elite that align themselves with Thailand’s royal family and the military.