ປະ​ເທດ ໄທ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ດີ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ລັກ​ລອບ​ຄ້າ​ຢາ

ເສບຕິດທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດໜ້າໃໝ່ໃນເດືອນ ແລ້ວນີ້ ໃນຖະນະ

ເປັນປະເທດທຳອິດຂອງພາກພື້ນເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການ

ໃຊ້ກັນຍາໃນທາງການແພດ. ນັກຂ່າວ ສຕີຟ ແຊນຝອດ ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະເພນີ

ແລະ ການພັດທະນາຄັ້ງໃໝ່ໃນລາຊະອານາຈັກດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳ

ລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້​ໃນ​ພາກ​ເໜື​ອ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄທ, ການ​ເພາະ​ປູກ​ສະ​ໝຸນ​ໄພພິ​ເສດ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ໃຊ້​

ສ່ວນຕົວ ແມ່ນເປັນປະເພນີບາງຢ່າງທີ່ເຄີຍປະຕິບັດກັນມາ.

ຍອດ​ກັນ​ຊາ​ແຫ້ງຂອງ ໄທ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢ່າງ​ສູງ, ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ຢ່າງ​

ຜິດກົດໝາຍສູ່ທະວີບອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຊຸມປີ 1970 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ແຕ່ການ​ໃຊ້​ກັນ​ຊາ​ແຫ້ງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ອາ​ການເຈັບປວດ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ

ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິບັດກັນມາແຕ່ດົນນານແລ້ວ ແລະ ມັນແມ່ນສະໝຸນໄພທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມ

ນິຍົມ ສຳລັບຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກຄືທ້າວ ອັອງ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ເອີ້ນພຽງຊື່ຫຼິ້ນຂອງລາວ.

ທ້າວ ​ອັອງ, ຜູ້​ໃຊ້​ກັນ​ຊາ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ພີ່​ນ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຜູ້​ຢາກ​ໃຊ້​

ກັນຊາເປັນຢາ ຈະໂທຫາຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍ້ອນວ່າ ໝໍຢາພື້ນເມືອງໄທ ຜູ້ຢາກໃຊ້ກັນຊາ, ບໍ່

ຮູ້ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄປຫາມັນໄດ້ຢູ່ໃສ ເພາະວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສູບມັນ ສະນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງ

ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຂົາເຈົ້າຊອກຫາມັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນເປັນຢາທີ່ມີປະໂຫຍດ.”

ອົງ​ການກ​ານ​ຢາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເລືອກ​ສາຍ​ພັນ, ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​

ການຂະຫຍາຍພັນ, ເພາະປູກ ແລະ ເກັບກ່ຽວ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ປີ​ໃໝ່​ແລ້ວ, ສະ​ຖາບັນ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ ຈະ​

ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພະຍາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງບາງຊະນິດ ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ສານສະກັດຈາກພືດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ດ​ຣ. ວິ​ທູນ ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ການ​ຢາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ປີ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກ

ທຳການຄົ້ນຄວ້າໃນຄລີນິກ ກ່ຽວກັບ 4 ອາການເຊັ່ນ ເປັນຊັກບ້າໝູ ໃນຕອນໄວເດັກ,

ອາການປວດທີ່ຮັກສາຍາກ, ໂຣກແຊລຕ່າງໆໃນຮ່າງກາຍແຂງຕົວ ແລະ ຜົນຂ້າງຄຽງ

ຈາກການສາຍລັງສີຕໍ່ຕ້ານໂຣກມະເຮັງ.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການມອງ​ໂລກ​ໃນ​ແງ່​ດີ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ມີ​ສູງ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​

ເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາຕ່າງໆທີ່ອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຈາກການແຂ່ງຂັນກັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດ

ດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ.

ທ່ານ ອະ​ພິ​ນັນ ອາ​ຣາມ​ຣັດ​ຕະ​ນະ, ຈາກ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ໂອນ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຢາ ໄດ້​

ກ່າວວ່າ “ຍາມໃດກໍຕາມ ທີ່ລາຍໄດ້ຕ່າງໆຈາກການແຈກຢາຍຢາໃຫ້ສາທາລະນະ

ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືຄວາມສຳຄັນ ຈາກຢາ ຫຼາຍກວ່າຈາກອັນຕະລາຍ ຂອງມັນ ແລ້ວ, ມັນກໍ

ຍາກທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມຜົນກະທົບໃນດ້ານລົບຂອງມັນ. ເຫຼົ້າຈະເປັນຕົວຢ່າງທີ່ດີ. ຖ້າ

ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງນີ້ ແລະ ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ກັນຊາມີການຄ້າຂາຍ ເພື່ອ

ເປັນລາຍໄດ້ໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດເອກະຊົນແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈົບລົງດ້ວຍການ

ມີສະພາບທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັບ ບັນຫາຈາກເຫຼົ້າໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.”

ດ້ວຍ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ທີ່​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ໃນ​ປີ 2022 ນີ້,

ຄວາມສົງໄສທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ ແມ່ນຍັງຄົງມີຢູ່ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງ ໄທ ທີ່

ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ.

Thailand - known for its tough anti-drug trafficking efforts - made history this month as Southeast Asia's first country to legalize medical marijuana.Steve Sandford report on traditions and new developments in the Kingdom.



Here in northern Thailand, the cultivation of special herbs for personal use is something of a tradition.



Thai marijuana buds were in huge demand, with illegal exports heading to North America since the 1970s.



But cannabis as a treatment for pain and depression has long been practiced and it is a popular herb for consumers like Aung, who preferred just using his first name.



"My relative who wants to use marijuana as a medicine calls me because traditional Thai doctors who want to use cannabis, don't know where to find it because they don't smoke it so I help them to find it to make useful medicines.



The Government Pharmaceutical Organization is already working on strain selection, breed improvement, cultivation and harvesting.



As the new year rolls in, the home-grown institute will be tackling some major diseases using extracts from the plant.



"In the first year we want to make clinical research in four conditions such as seizures in childhood epilepsy, and intractable pain, and multiple sclerosis, and side effects from anti-cancer chemotherapy.



While optimism is still at a high, some experts are concerned about future problems arising from competing economic interests.



"Whenever profits from distributing a substanceto the public is outweighed the harm from the substance, then it's very difficult to control the negative impact. Alcohol would be a good example. If we are not concerned about this and allow cannabis to be commercialized to serve the profit of private enterprise I think we are going to end up similar conditions as alcohol problem around the world."



With global profits projected to reach more than 20 billion dollars by 2022, a cloud of uncertainty remains on Thailand's bid to enter the race.