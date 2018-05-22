ຕຳຫຼວດຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ໄດ້ພາກັນລາດຕາເວນ ຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງໃນບາງກອກ
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ໂຮມຊຸມນຸມກັຮ ຈະພາກັນເດີນຂະບວນ ເພື່ອທວງໃຫ້
ລັດຖະບານທະຫານຈັດການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປຂຶ້ນ.
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ໄດ້ມີການເກືອດຫ້າມການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມທາງການເມືອງກໍຕາມ ພວກປະທ້ວງ
ກໍໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ເນື່ອງໃນຂີດໝາຍ ຄົບຮອບປີທີ 4 ຂອງການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານຂອງ
ກອງທັບທີ່ໄດ້ໂຄ່ນລົ້ມ ລັດຖະບານທີ່ຖືກເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຂອງທ່ານນາງຍິ່ງລັກ ຊິນນະວັດ
ໃນວັນທີ 22 ພຶດສະພາ 2014.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ປຣະຢຸດ ຈັນໂອຊາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງທັບບົກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່
ມີການກໍ່ລັດຖະ ປະຫານນັ້ນ ໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວປະເທດໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ
ທີ່ຈະມາ, ແຕ່ພວກປະທ້ວງກ່າວ ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີຄວາມເຊື່ອໝັ້ນ ກັບກຸ່ມລັດຖະ
ບານທະຫານຊຸດນີ້ ແລະຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ມີຕັ້ງການເລືອກ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກທ້າຍປີນີ້. ລັດຖະບານແມ່ນໄດ້ເລື່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວປະເທດ ມາໂດຍຕະຫຼອດ ຊຶ່ງຄັ້ງທຳອິດນັ້ນ
ແມ່ນມີກຳໜົດໃສ່ປີ 2015.
ຄະນະປົກຄອງທະຫານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນໃນນາມ ຄະນະຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ
ແຫ່ງຊາດ ແມ່ນພວມປະເຊີນກັບວິກິດຂາດຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງສາທາລະນະຊົນ
ອີງຕາມການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງພາຍໃນແລະຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ
ແມ່ນມີການລະບາດຢ່າງ ແຜ່ກວ້າງແບບທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ.
ການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານທະຫານທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນບໍ່ຄ່ອຍສະໝ່ຳສະເໝີ
ປານໃດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນປີນີ້ມາ, ບາງຄັ້ງແມ່ນວາງແຜນໂດຍພວກນັກສຶກສາ
ແລະບາງຄັ້ງແມ່ນໂດຍ “ພວກເສື້ອແດງ” ຫຼືພວກທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ
ທີ່ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ ຄືທ່ານທັກສິນ ຊິນນະວັດ ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກໂຄ່ນລົ້ມໃນປີ 2006 ແລະຫລົບໜີ
ໄປຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ.
ນ້ອງສາວຂອງທ່ານ, ທ່ານນາງຍິ່ງລັກ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກໂຄ່ນລົ້ມ ໃນປີ 2014. ທ່ານນາງກໍໄດ້
ລີ້ໄພຢູ່ໃນຕ່າງປະເທດເຊັ່ນກັນ.
Thousands of Thai police patrolled the streets of Bangkok as protesters prepared to march to demand the military government hold a general election.
Despite a ban on political gatherings, protesters gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of a military coup that toppled the elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra on May 22, 2014.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, who was army chief at the time of the coup, has suggested elections will be held in February, but protesters say they have little faith in the junta timetable and want the vote held by November. The government has repeatedly delayed the general election, which was first tentatively set for 2015.
The junta, known as the National Council for Peace and Order, is facing a public perception crisis, according to international and domestic polls that say corruption is as endemic as ever.
Protests against military rule have taken place intermittently since the start of the year, some organized by students and others by "Red Shirts," or supporters of ousted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was toppled in 2006 and fled abroad.
His sister, Yingluck, was ousted by the coup in 2014. She to is living abroad in exile.
