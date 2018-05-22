ຕຳຫຼວດ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ພາກັນ​ລາດຕາ​ເວນ ຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນ​ຫົນທາງ​ໃນ​ບາງກອກ ​

ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ປະທ້ວງທີ່ໂຮມ​ຊຸມນຸມກັຮ ​ຈະ​ພາກັນ​ເດີນຂະບວນ​ ​ເພື່ອ​ທວງໃຫ້

ລັດຖະບານ​ທະຫານ​ຈັດ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປຂຶ້ນ.

​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ເກືອດ​ຫ້າມ​ການ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມນຸມທາງການເມືອງ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ

​ກໍໄດ້ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ ​ເນື່ອງໃນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ ຄົບຮອບປີ​ທີ 4 ຂອງ​ການ​ກໍ່​ລັດຖະປະຫານ​ຂອງ

​ກອງທັບທີ່​ໄດ້ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ ລັດຖະບານ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຍິ່ງ​ລັກ ຊິນນະ​ວັດ

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 22 ພຶດສະພາ 2014.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ​ປຣະຢຸດ ຈັນ​ໂອຊາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້​ບັນຊາການ​ກອງທັບບົກ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່

​ມີ​ການກໍ່​ລັດຖະ ປະຫານນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມພາ​

ທີ່​ຈະ​ມາ​, ​ແຕ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງກ່າວ ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ມີຄວາມເຊື່ອໝັ້ນ ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດຖະ

ບານທະຫານ​ຊຸດ​ນີ້ ​ແລະ​ຕ້ອງການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຕັ້ງ​ການ​ເລືອກ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະຈິກທ້າຍປີນີ້. ລັດຖະບານແມ່ນໄດ້​ເລື່ອນ​ການເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ມາ​ໂດຍ​ຕະຫຼອດ ຊຶ່ງຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ນັ້ນ

​ແມ່ນ​ມີກຳໜົດ​ໃສ່​ປີ 2015.

ຄະນະປົກຄອງທະຫານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກກັນ​ໃນ​ນາມ ຄະນະຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ​

ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ​ແມ່ນພວມ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບວິ​ກິດ​ຂາດຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງສາທາລະນະຊົນ

ອີງ​ຕາມການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງສຽງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ແລະ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ

​ແມ່ນ​ມີການລະບາດຢ່າງ ແຜ່ກວ້າງແບບທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ທະຫານທີ່​ປົກຄອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນບໍ່ຄ່ອຍສະໝ່ຳສະເໝີ

ປານໃດ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ ເລີ່​ມຕົ້ນ​ປີນີ້​ມາ​, ບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ແມ່ນ​ວາງ​ແຜນໂດຍ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກສາ ​

ແລະ​ບາງຄັ້ງແມ່ນໂດຍ “ພວກ​ເສື້ອ​ແດງ” ຫຼື​ພວກ​ທີ່​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ

ທີ່ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ ​ຄື​ທ່ານ​ທັກສິນ ຊິນນະ​ວັດ ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ​ໃນ​ປີ 2006 ​ແລະ​ຫລົບໜີ​

ໄປ​ຢູ່ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ.

ນ້ອງ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ, ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຍິ່ງ​ລັກ ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ​ ໃນ​ປີ 2014. ທ່ານ​ນາງກໍ​ໄດ້

​ລີ້​ໄພ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

Thousands of Thai police patrolled the streets of Bangkok as protesters prepared to march to demand the military government hold a general election.

Despite a ban on political gatherings, protesters gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of a military coup that toppled the elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra on May 22, 2014.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, who was army chief at the time of the coup, has suggested elections will be held in February, but protesters say they have little faith in the junta timetable and want the vote held by November. The government has repeatedly delayed the general election, which was first tentatively set for 2015.

The junta, known as the National Council for Peace and Order, is facing a public perception crisis, according to international and domestic polls that say corruption is as endemic as ever.

Protests against military rule have taken place intermittently since the start of the year, some organized by students and others by "Red Shirts," or supporters of ousted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was toppled in 2006 and fled abroad.

His sister, Yingluck, was ousted by the coup in 2014. She to is living abroad in exile.