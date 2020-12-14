ການຜັກດັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີ ການປະຕິຮູບ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕໃນໄທ ລົງສູ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ

ທີ່ປະເທດໄທ ບັນດາອະດີດສະມາຊິກສະພາທີ່ຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າມາຫຍຸ້ງກ່ຽວ ກັບການ

ເມືອງແຫ່ງຊາດ ໂດຍຄຳສັ່ງຂອງສານທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງນັ້ນ ກຳລັງນຳ ເອົາການປະຕິ

ຮູບຂອງຕົນ ໄປສູ່ຈັງຫວັດຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ມີຄວາມຄິດຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບຕົນຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ທີ່ ໄດ້ຄອບງໍາມາເປັນເວລານານ

ໂດຍລະບົບຈັດຕັ້ງທາງຄອບຄົວ.

ປະເທດໄທກຳລັງຈັດການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ເອົາບັນດາອົງການປົກຄອງ ຈັງຫວັດ ຫຼື PAO ໃນວັນທີ 20 ທັນວາ ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດນັບແຕ່ປີ 2012 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການ

ໂຈະການປ່ອນບັດທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຫຼັງຈາກການເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານໃນປີ 2014 ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳເອົາ

ການປົກຄອງຂອງພວກທະຫານເຂົ້າມາບໍລິຫານປະເທດເປັນເວລາຫ້າປີ.

ພາຍໃຕ້ຄັນທຸງຂອງຂະບວນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອກ້າວໜ້າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ບັນດາອະດີດ

ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ກຳລັງໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຢ່າງຂຸ້ນຂ້ຽວ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້ສະ ໝັກຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ

ໂດຍມີເປົ້າໜາຍ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບ ດຽວກັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການ

ປະທ້ວງ ໃນບາງກອກ ພາຍໃຕ້ການນໍາພາຂອງພວກນັກສຶກສາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນທີ່

ຜ່ານມາ.

ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂະບວນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ທ່ານທະນາທອນ ຈວງຣຸ້ງຣວງກິດ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ

ໃນຕອນທ້າຍຂອງຂອງມື້ທີ່ຫຸ້ຍງຍາກ ນຳວຽກໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ໃນ ທ້າຍອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້

ວ່າ “ໂດຍການເຂົ້າແຂ່ງຂັນການເມືອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ພວກເຮົາ ມີໂອກາດທີ່ຈະກ່າວຕໍ່ປະຊາ

ຊົນວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດໄທ ການສ້າງຕັ້ງພື້ນ

ຖານປະຊາທິປະໄຕທ້ອງຖິ່ນນັ້ນ ເປັນສິ່ງສຳ ຄັນທີ່ສຸດ.”

In Thailand, a group of ex-lawmakers shut out of national politics by a controversial court order is taking its reform agenda to the provinces by backing like-minded candidates in local elections long dominated by entrenched family networks.

Thailand is holding elections to fill its Provincial Administrative Organizations (PAOs) on Dec. 20 for the first time since 2012, having put off local polls after a 2014 coup that brought on five years of military rule.

Under the banner of their Progressive Movement, the former lawmakers are campaigning hard for hundreds of candidates with the same broad pro-democracy goals that have been galvanizing the student-led protests roiling Bangkok for the past few months.

"By competing in the local politics, we have the opportunity to [say] to the people that if we want a democratic Thailand, building a democratic local political base is very important," the Movement's co-founder, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, told VOA at the end of a busy day of campaigning late last week.