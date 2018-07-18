ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍໄທ ທີ່ຖືກຊ່ວຍ ອອກຈາກຖໍ້າ ຈະປາກົດໂຕ ຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະ ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ

ນຶ່ງ​ອາທິດ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້ຖືກຊ່ວຍຢ່າງ​ຫວາດ​ສຽວອອກມາ​ຈາກ​ຖໍ້າ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ນໍ້າ​ຖ້ວມ ບັນດາ​

ສະມາຊິກ​ເຕະບານເດັກນ້ອຍ 12 ຄົນ ​ແລະ​ຄູ​ຝຶກ​ ໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍກຳລັງເດີນທາງກັບຄືນ

ບ້ານໄປຫາຄອບຄົວເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທີ​ມໝູ​ປ່າ​ຈະ​ໄດ້ອອກຈາກໂຮງໝໍ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ເມືອງຊຽງຣາຍໃນພາກ

ເໜືອຂອງໄທ ແລະຈະຖືກນຳຕົວໄປຍັງສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະປາກົດ

ຕົວຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະຊົນເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກຊ່ວຍອອກມາ.

ທີມໝູປ່າຈະຕອບຄຳຖາມ ທີ່ສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ໂດຍພວກນັກຂ່າວ ໃນການປາກົດຕົວທາງ

ໂທລະພາບເປັນເວລາ 45 ນາທີ ທີ່ຈະອອກອາກາດໄປທົ່ວປະເທດ.

ພ​ວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍຜູ້​ຊາຍ ຜູ້​ທີ່ມີ​ອາຍຸ​ແຕ່ 11 ຫາ 16 ປີ ​ແລະ​ຄູ​

ຝືກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະພາບ​ຈິດ​ໃຈດີ ​ແລະ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ​ດີ ​ແຕ່​ພວກ​ນາຍ​ໝໍ​ຍັງ​ມີ​

ຄວາມເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນຫາ​ດ້ານ​ຈິດ​ໃຈ​ ໃນ​ລະຍະ​ຍາວ ຍ້ອນ ຄວາມ​ຢ້າ​ນກົວ​

ເປັນ​ເວລາສອງ​ອາທິດ​ຂອງ​ການຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງຢູ່ໃນຖ້ຳ.

​ເລື້ອງ​ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ທ້າ​ຍເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ​ເວລາ​ທີມ​ເຕະບານບໍ່ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນບ້ານ​ຈາກ​ການ

​ຝຶກຊ້ອມ. ລົດ​ຖີບຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ແລະ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ອື່ນໆ​ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ຢູ່​ນ​ອກຖໍ້າ​ຫຼວງ ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເລີ້ມການຊອກ​ຄົ້ນຫາ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ເກົ້າ​ມື້​ຕໍ່​ມາ ​ເວ​ລາ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ຢູ່​ເນີນ​ສູງ ຕົກ​ຄ້າງ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຖໍ້າ​ໄດ້ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍ ນໍ້າຖ້ວມ.

ມະນຸ​ດກົບ​ທີມນຶ່ງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທ ​ແລະ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນ​ໆ ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຢ່າງ​

ຮີ​ບຮ້ອນ​ເພື່ອ​ນຳເອົາ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ອອກ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ສາມ​ມື້​ ຕ່າງ​ກັນ ​ໃນ​ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້

​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຝົນຕົກ​ໜັກ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ນໍ້າ​ຖ້ວມ​ໃໝ່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖໍ້າ ກໍ່​ໃຫ້ ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ

​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ ​ແລະ​ຄູ​ເຝິກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ທີ່ອາກາດ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈຈະ​ໝົດ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ຄັບແຄບ.

ອະດີດ​ມະນຸດ​ກົບ​ໄທ​ Navy Seal ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ທ່ານ​ສະໝານ ກຸນັນ ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່ນຳເອົາ​ຖັງ​ອາກາດສຳລອງ ໄປວາງໄວ້​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ເສັ້ນທາງ​ຫລົບໜີ​ອອກ​ມາ ​ໃນ​ການ​ກະ

ກຽມ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ທິມກູ້​ໄພ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໝົດ​ອາກາດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພະຍາ ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລອຍ​ອອກ

​ຈາກ​ຖໍ້າ.

ທີ​ມ​ເຕະບານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ໄວ້ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້ຖືກຊ່ວຍອອກ ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈາກ​ການ​

ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ພະຍາດ​ ໄປ​ສູ່​ຄອບຄົວ​ຂອງເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.



A week after their dramatic rescue from a flooded cave complex,

the 12 teenage members of a Thai football ((soccer)) team and their adult coach are finally on their way home to their families.



The Wild Boars team members were discharged Wednesday morning from a hospital in the northern town of Chaing Rai and taken to a location where they will make their first public appearance since their rescue.



The team will answer submitted questions from journalists during a planned 45-minute session that will be broadcast nationwide.



Officials say the boys, whose ages range from 11 to 16, and their coach are all in good mental and physical health, but doctors remain worried about any long-term psychological trauma from their two-week long confinement.



The saga began in late June, when the team failed to return home from practice. Their bikes and other items were found outside the Tham Luang cave complex, triggering a massive search that ended nine days later when rescue teams found the boys on a high ledge, trapped after the cave began filling with floodwaters.



A team of divers from Thailand and other nations began a desperate effort to pull the group out over three separate days last week, as heavy monsoon rains triggered new flooding inside the cave, sparking fears the boys and their coach would run out of oxygen in their tight space.



A former Thai Navy SEAL, Saman Gunan, died while placing spare air tanks along the escape route in preparation for the team's rescue. He ran out of air trying to swim out of the cave.



The team has been quarantined since their rescue to prevent them from contracting any kind of infection from their families.

