ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍໄທ ທີ່ຖືກຊ່ວຍ ອອກຈາກຖໍ້າ ຈະປາກົດໂຕ ຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະ ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ

ນຶ່ງອາທິດຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຖືກຊ່ວຍຢ່າງຫວາດສຽວອອກມາຈາກຖໍ້າທີ່ຖືກນໍ້າຖ້ວມ ບັນດາ
ສະມາຊິກເຕະບານເດັກນ້ອຍ 12 ຄົນ ແລະຄູຝຶກ ໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍກຳລັງເດີນທາງກັບຄືນ
ບ້ານໄປຫາຄອບຄົວເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ທີມໝູປ່າຈະໄດ້ອອກຈາກໂຮງໝໍ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ເມືອງຊຽງຣາຍໃນພາກ
ເໜືອຂອງໄທ ແລະຈະຖືກນຳຕົວໄປຍັງສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະປາກົດ
ຕົວຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະຊົນເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກຊ່ວຍອອກມາ.
ທີມໝູປ່າຈະຕອບຄຳຖາມ ທີ່ສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ໂດຍພວກນັກຂ່າວ ໃນການປາກົດຕົວທາງ
ໂທລະພາບເປັນເວລາ 45 ນາທີ ທີ່ຈະອອກອາກາດໄປທົ່ວປະເທດ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຜູ້ຊາຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາຍຸແຕ່ 11 ຫາ 16 ປີ ແລະຄູ
ຝືກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນສະພາບຈິດໃຈດີ ແລະຮ່າງກາຍດີ ແຕ່ພວກນາຍໝໍຍັງມີ
ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາດ້ານຈິດໃຈ ໃນລະຍະຍາວ ຍ້ອນ ຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ
ເປັນເວລາສອງອາທິດຂອງການຖືກກັກຂັງຢູ່ໃນຖ້ຳ.
ເລື້ອງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນທ້າຍເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ເວລາທີມເຕະບານບໍ່ໄດ້ກັບຄືນບ້ານຈາກການ
ຝຶກຊ້ອມ. ລົດຖີບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະສິ່ງຂອງອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນຢູ່ນອກຖໍ້າຫຼວງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເລີ້ມການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງເກົ້າມື້ຕໍ່ມາ ເວລາເຂົາເຈົ້າພົບເຫັນພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ່ເນີນສູງ ຕົກຄ້າງ ຫຼັງຈາກຖໍ້າໄດ້ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍ ນໍ້າຖ້ວມ.
ມະນຸດກົບທີມນຶ່ງຈາກປະເທດໄທ ແລະປະເທດອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມພະຍາຍາມຊອກຫາຢ່າງ
ຮີບຮ້ອນເພື່ອນຳເອົາກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວອອກມາເປັນເວລາສາມມື້ ຕ່າງກັນ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີຝົນຕົກໜັກເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດນໍ້າຖ້ວມໃໝ່ຢູ່ໃນຖໍ້າ ກໍ່ໃຫ້ ເກີດຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ
ຕໍ່ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະຄູເຝິກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ອາກາດຫາຍໃຈຈະໝົດຢູ່ບ່ອນຄັບແຄບ.
ອະດີດມະນຸດກົບໄທ Navy Seal ຄົນນຶ່ງ ທ່ານສະໝານ ກຸນັນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນຂະນະທີ່ນຳເອົາຖັງອາກາດສຳລອງ ໄປວາງໄວ້ຢູ່ຕາມເສັ້ນທາງຫລົບໜີອອກມາ ໃນການກະ
ກຽມໃຫ້ແກ່ທິມກູ້ໄພ. ທ່ານໄດ້ໝົດອາກາດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພະຍາ ຍາມທີ່ຈະລອຍອອກ
ຈາກຖໍ້າ.
ທີມເຕະບານໄດ້ຖືກກັກໄວ້ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກຊ່ວຍອອກ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນເຂົາເຈົ້າຈາກການ
ຕິດເຊື້ອພະຍາດ ໄປສູ່ຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
A week after their dramatic rescue from a flooded cave complex,
the 12 teenage members of a Thai football ((soccer)) team and their adult coach are finally on their way home to their families.
The Wild Boars team members were discharged Wednesday morning from a hospital in the northern town of Chaing Rai and taken to a location where they will make their first public appearance since their rescue.
The team will answer submitted questions from journalists during a planned 45-minute session that will be broadcast nationwide.
Officials say the boys, whose ages range from 11 to 16, and their coach are all in good mental and physical health, but doctors remain worried about any long-term psychological trauma from their two-week long confinement.
The saga began in late June, when the team failed to return home from practice. Their bikes and other items were found outside the Tham Luang cave complex, triggering a massive search that ended nine days later when rescue teams found the boys on a high ledge, trapped after the cave began filling with floodwaters.
A team of divers from Thailand and other nations began a desperate effort to pull the group out over three separate days last week, as heavy monsoon rains triggered new flooding inside the cave, sparking fears the boys and their coach would run out of oxygen in their tight space.
A former Thai Navy SEAL, Saman Gunan, died while placing spare air tanks along the escape route in preparation for the team's rescue. He ran out of air trying to swim out of the cave.
The team has been quarantined since their rescue to prevent them from contracting any kind of infection from their families.
