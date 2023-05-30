ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ໄທ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຢຶດ​ໄດ້​ຢາ​ໄອ​ຊ໌ ຫຼື Crystal methamphetamine ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ໂຕນ ທີ່​ຈັງ​ຫວັດ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ແລະຄະ​ນະກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ 1.2 ໂຕນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງວ່າ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ມາ​ແຕ່​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ໄທ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ສາມ​ຫຼ່ຽມ​ຄຳ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ ລາວ ແລະ​ໄທ​ມາ​ບັນ​ຈົບ​ຄົບ​ກັນ.

ມຽນ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຢາ​ບ້າ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນປະ​ເທດ​ຄອບ​ງຳໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ທັງ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊົມ​ໃຊ້​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ ແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ການ​ຢຶດ​ຢາ​ບ້າ​ທີ່​ຈັງ​ຫວັດ​ສົງ​ຂາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ເຊື່ອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫໍ່​ຊາ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ໄດ້ປະ​ກາດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ 3 ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຂົນ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ເຫຼົ່​ານີ້ ໄດ້​ຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ.

Law enforcement officials in Thailand say they seized more than a ton of crystal methamphetamine in a southern province last week that they believed was bound for Australia. Officials from police and the Narcotics Control Board announced that the 1.2 metric tons of the drug likely came from Thailand’s northern border region, which is part of the Golden Triangle where the borders of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand meet. Myanmar is a major producer of methamphetamine, which over the past decade has become the dominant illegal drug in Southeast Asia for both domestic consumption and export. The methamphetamine seized in Songkhla province was disguised as packages of tea. Officials announced that the three suspects believed to be transporting the drug had escaped.