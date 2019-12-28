ເຄືອ​ຮ້ານ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ ອັງ​ກິ​ດ ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເດັກ​ຍິ​ງ​ອາ​ຍຸ 6 ປີ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ດ້ວຍ​ມື ໃນ​ບັດ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມັ​ສຫໍ່​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່​ຜະ​ລິດ​ໂດຍ​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ຈີນ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ​ຂຽນ​ໂດຍ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ເປັນ​ແຮງ​ງານ. ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ເຄືອ ເທັ​ສ​ໂກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ໂຈະ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ບັດ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມັ​ສ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ກຸ​ສົນ​ ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ ຊຽງ​ໄຮ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ ແລະ ກຳ​ລັງ​ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ວ່າ ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ​ຢູ່​ເບື້ອງຫ​ລັງ​ມັນ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ສ​ລາ​ຕິ​ກາ ໂຮກ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ດ້ວຍ​ມື​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ຄຸກ ຈິງ​ປູ ຊຽງ​ໄຮ ປະ​ເທດ ຈີນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ. ກະ​ລຸ​ນາ​ຊ່ວຍ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແລະ ແຈ້ງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ດ້ວຍ.”

ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ໂດຍ​ນາງ ຟ​ລໍ​ເຣັນ​ສ໌ ວິດ​ດີ​ຄອມ​ບີ ອາ​ຍຸ 6 ປີ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ ທູ​ທິງ (Tooting) ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂຽນ​ຄຳ​ອວຍ​ພອນ​ວັນ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມັ​ສ ໃສ່​ບັດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຊື້​ຈາກ​ຮ້ານ ເທັ​ສ​ໂກ.

ນາງ ຟ​ລໍ​ເຣັນ​ສ໌ ວິດ​ດີ​ຄອມ​ບີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ມັນ​ປະ​ມານນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ແລະ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂຽນ​ມັນ ແລະ ຮອດ​ປະ​ມານ​ບັດ​ທີ 6 ຫຼື 8 ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ, ມັນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ໃສ່​ມັນ​ແລ້ວ, ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ໃສ່​ມັນ​ແລ້ວ.”

ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ນາງ ຟ​ລໍ​ເຣັ​ນ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ໃຈ​ເມື່ອ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກວດ​ເບິ່ງ​ບັດ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ເບັນ ວິດ​ດີ​ຄອມ​ບີ, ພໍ່​ຂອງ​ນາງ ຟ​ລໍ​ເຣັນ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າ​ວວ່າ “ແລະ​ເມື່ອ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເບິ່ງ​ບັດ​ນັ້ນ, ແນ່ນອນ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ເຮັດ, ເຊິ່ງ​ບັດ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຈາກ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຂັງ​ຄຸ​ກ​ໃນ ຊຽງ​ໄຮ ແລະ ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ ແລະ ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ​ທີ່​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ນັ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ສົ່ງ​ຫາ​ທ່ານ ປີ​ເຕີ ຮຳ​ຟ​ຣີ.”

ທ່ານ ປີ​ເຕີ​ ຮຳ​ຟ​ຣີ ແມ່​ນ​ອະ​ດີດ​ນັກ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ອັງ​ກິດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຂັງ​ຄຸກ​ໃນ ຈີນ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສອງ​ປີ.

ທ່ານ ປີ​ເຕີ ຮຳ​ຟ​ຣີ, ອະ​ດີດ​ນັກ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ອັງ​ກິດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ຂັງ​ຄຸກ​ສອງ​ປີ​ໃນ ຊຽງ​ໄຮ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປີ 2013 ຫາ 2015 ແລະ 9 ເດືອນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຸກ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ນີ້, ແລະ​ຫ້ອງ​ຂັງ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ນີ້ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມນີ້​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ມາ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂຽນ​ໂດຍ​ເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມ​ຫ້ອງ​ຂັງ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ຈາກ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຖືກ​ຂັງ​ຄຸກ​ຢູ່.”

ທ່ານ ຮຳ​ຟ​ຣີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂຽນ​ໂດຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ເພື່ອ​ນຫ້ອງ​ຂັງ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານ ປີ​ເຕີ ຮຳ​ຟ​ຣີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ, ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ແມ່ນ​ອາ​ສາ​ສະ​ມັກ, ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້ບໍ່, ນັກ​ໂທດສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດແບບນັ້ນອັນເປັນ​ວິ​ທີ​ນຶ່ງ​ເພື່ອ​ຫາ​ເງິນ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ ເພື່ອ​ຊື້​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ວັນ​ເຊັ່ນ​ສະ​ບູ ແລະ ຢາ​ຖູ​ແຂ້ວ ແລະ ເຂົ້າ​ໜົມປັງກອບ. ແຕ່​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້ ຫຼື ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ວຽກ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນການ​ບັງ​ຄັບ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ເທັ​ສ​ໂກ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ບັດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ງານຊຽງ​ໄຮ ນັ້ນ ແລະ ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ. ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ກາ​ນ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເທັ​ສ​ໂກ ບໍ່​ມັກ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ແຮງ​ງານ​ນັກ​ໂທດ ແລະ ຈະ​ບໍ​ມີ​ວັນ​ໃຊ້​ມັນ​ໃນຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຂາ​ຍ​ບັດ​ພວກນີ້​ອີກ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຄະ​ດີ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ຮຳ​ຟ​ຣີ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ສັ່ງ​ຊື້​ຜ​ະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເຮັດ​ໃນ ຈີນ ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ຖືກ​ເຮັດ, ແຕ່​ເມື່ອ​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ຈ້າງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ຈີນ.

ທ່ານ ຮຳຟ​ຣີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ມີ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ມິດຫຼາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ທີ່​ມີ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ເສ​ລີ ແລະ ເປີດກວ້າງ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ແຮງ​ງານ​ບໍ່​ແພງຫຼາຍ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດ​ສິ່ງ​ຕ່າງ​ໆ​ແນວນີ້.”

ການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ຜະ​ລິດ​ໂດຍ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ແມ່ນ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ສາ​ກົນ. ແຕ່​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເອົາ​ລັດ​ເອົາ​ປຽບ​ແຮງ​ງານ​ນັກ​ໂທດ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຈາກ​ອະ​ດີດ​ນັກ​ໂທດ.

A British supermarket chain has launched an investigation after a six-year old girl found a handwritten message in a package of Christmas cards produced in a Chinese factory allegedly written by prisoners who are used as forced labor.Officials of the Tesco chain said they have suspended the production of the charity Christmas card in the Shanghai facility after the note was discovered and are investigating what is behind it.VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.



The handwritten note says:"We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu prison China. Forced to work against our will. Please help us and notify human rights organization."



It was discovered by six-year-old Florence Widdicombe from Tooting, Southwest London while she was writing Christmas greetings on charity cards purchased in a Tesco store.



"We opened them about a week ago. And we were writing in them and about on my sixth or eighth card there was somebody who had write it, had already written in it."



Florence's parents were in for a surprise when they checked the card.



"And when my wife looked at the card, it of course said what it did, which is that the card had come from somebody imprisoned in Shanghai and was raising human rights concerns and asked whoever found the note to pass it on to Peter Humphrey."



Peter Humphrey is a former British corporate investigator who was imprisoned in China for two years.



"I spent two years in captivity in Shanghai between 2013 and 2015 and my final nine months of that captivity was in this very prison, in this very cell block where this message has come from. So, this was written by some of my cell mates from that period who are still there serving sentences."



Humphrey says he believes the message was written by one of his former cell mates.



"When I was there, manufacturing labor work was voluntary, you know, prisoners could do that as a way to earn the pennies that they need to buy daily necessities like soap and toothpaste and biscuits. But what has happened in the last year or so is that work has become compulsory."



Tesco officials issued a statement saying that they have halted the production of cards in the Shanghai factory and launched an investigation. The statement says Tesco abhors the use of prison labor and would never use it in its supply chain. The company also says it will not sell any more of these cards while the case is being investigated.



Humphrey says foreign companies ordering products to be made in China have no control over how they are made, but with that in mind they should not hire Chinese companies.



"There are plenty of friendly countries around the world with free and open societies where labor is not very expensive where you can make these things."



Exporting prison-produced goods is illegal under international trade laws. But major news media have reported on China's practice of exploiting prison labor, based on reports from former inmates.

