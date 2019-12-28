ເຄືອຮ້ານຊັບພະສິນຄ້າແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນ ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ເປີດການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ຫຼັງຈາກເດັກຍິງອາຍຸ 6 ປີຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ພົບເຫັນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນດ້ວຍມື ໃນບັດຄຣິສມັສຫໍ່ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຜະລິດໂດຍໂຮງງານຈີນ ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ຂຽນໂດຍນັກໂທດຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ເປັນແຮງງານ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນເຄືອ ເທັສໂກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໂຈະການຜະລິດບັດຄຣິສມັສເພື່ອການກຸສົນ ໃນໂຮງງານທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນ ຊຽງໄຮ ຫຼັງຈາກຂໍ້ຄວາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນ ແລະ ກຳລັງທຳການສືບສວນສອບສວນວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງມັນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ສລາຕິກາ ໂຮກ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນດ້ວຍມືກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນັກໂທດຕ່າງປະເທດໃນຄຸກ ຈິງປູ ຊຽງໄຮ ປະເທດ ຈີນ. ພວກເຮົາຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກ. ກະລຸນາຊ່ວຍພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ແຈ້ງອົງການສິດທິມະນຸດໃຫ້ຮູ້ດ້ວຍ.”
ມັນໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນໂດຍນາງ ຟລໍເຣັນສ໌ ວິດດີຄອມບີ ອາຍຸ 6 ປີຈາກເມືອງ ທູທິງ (Tooting) ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາວກຳລັງຂຽນຄຳອວຍພອນວັນຄຣິສມັສ ໃສ່ບັດທີ່ໄດ້ຊື້ຈາກຮ້ານ ເທັສໂກ.
ນາງ ຟລໍເຣັນສ໌ ວິດດີຄອມບີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຮົາໄດ້ເປີດມັນປະມານນຶ່ງອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ແລະ ພວກເຮົາກໍກຳລັງຂຽນມັນ ແລະ ຮອດປະມານບັດທີ 6 ຫຼື 8 ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ມັນໄດ້ມີຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຂຽນໃສ່ມັນແລ້ວ, ໄດ້ຂຽນໃສ່ມັນແລ້ວ.”
ພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງນາງ ຟລໍເຣັນສ໌ ໄດ້ຕົກໃຈເມື່ອເຂົາເຈົ້າກວດເບິ່ງບັດນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານ ເບັນ ວິດດີຄອມບີ, ພໍ່ຂອງນາງ ຟລໍເຣັນສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະເມື່ອພັນລະຍາຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເບິ່ງບັດນັ້ນ, ແນ່ນອນມັນໄດ້ເວົ້າສິ່ງທີ່ມັນເຮັດ, ເຊິ່ງບັດນັ້ນໄດ້ມາຈາກບາງຄົນທີ່ຖືກຂັງຄຸກໃນ ຊຽງໄຮ ແລະ ໄດ້ຍົກບັນຫາສິດທິມະນຸດຂຶ້ນມາ ແລະ ຂໍໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ພົບເຫັນຂໍ້ຄວາມນັ້ນໃຫ້ສົ່ງຫາທ່ານ ປີເຕີ ຮຳຟຣີ.”
ທ່ານ ປີເຕີ ຮຳຟຣີ ແມ່ນອະດີດນັກສືບສວນສອບສວນບໍລິສັດອັງກິດ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຂັງຄຸກໃນ ຈີນ ເປັນເວລາສອງປີ.
ທ່ານ ປີເຕີ ຮຳຟຣີ, ອະດີດນັກສືບສວນສອບສວນບໍລິສັດອັງກິດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຖືກຂັງຄຸກສອງປີໃນ ຊຽງໄຮ ລະຫວ່າງປີ 2013 ຫາ 2015 ແລະ 9 ເດືອນສຸດທ້າຍທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຖືກກັກຂັງນັ້ນແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຄຸກດຽວກັນນີ້, ແລະຫ້ອງຂັງດຽວກັນນີ້ ບ່ອນທີ່ຂໍ້ຄວາມນີ້ໄດ້ອອກມາ. ສະນັ້ນມັນໄດ້ຖືກຂຽນໂດຍເພື່ອນຮ່ວມຫ້ອງຂັງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບາງຄົນຈາກໄລຍະເວລານັ້ນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງຖືກຂັງຄຸກຢູ່.”
ທ່ານ ຮຳຟຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່າ ໄດ້ຖືກຂຽນໂດຍນຶ່ງໃນເພື່ອນຫ້ອງຂັງຂອງລາວຄົນນຶ່ງ.
ທ່ານ ປີເຕີ ຮຳຟຣີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນ, ການເຮັດວຽກໃນໂຮງງານແມ່ນອາສາສະມັກ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່, ນັກໂທດສາມາດເຮັດແບບນັ້ນອັນເປັນວິທີນຶ່ງເພື່ອຫາເງິນເລັກນ້ອຍທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ ເພື່ອຊື້ສິ່ງຂອງຈຳເປັນປະຈຳວັນເຊັ່ນສະບູ ແລະ ຢາຖູແຂ້ວ ແລະ ເຂົ້າໜົມປັງກອບ. ແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ຫຼື ຜ່ານມາກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ວຽກໄດ້ກາຍເປັນການບັງຄັບ.”
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບໍລິສັດ ເທັສໂກ ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຢຸດການເຮັດບັດຕ່າງໆໃນໂຮງງານຊຽງໄຮ ນັ້ນ ແລະ ໄດ້ເປີດການສືບສວນສອບສວນ. ຖະແຫຼງການໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ເທັສໂກ ບໍ່ມັກການໃຊ້ແຮງງານນັກໂທດ ແລະ ຈະບໍມີວັນໃຊ້ມັນໃນຂະບວນການຜະລິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ຂາຍບັດພວກນີ້ອີກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄະດີຍັງມີການສືບສວນສອບສວນຢູ່.
ທ່ານ ຮຳຟຣີ ເວົ້າວ່າ ບັນດາບໍລິສັດຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ສັ່ງຊື້ຜະລິດຕະພັນຕ່າງໆທີ່ຖືກເຮັດໃນ ຈີນ ບໍ່ມີການຄວບຄຸມວິທີທີ່ມັນຖືກເຮັດ, ແຕ່ເມື່ອຮູ້ຈັກແນວນັ້ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄວນຈ້າງບໍລິສັດ ຈີນ.
ທ່ານ ຮຳຟຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ເປັນມິດຫຼາຍປະເທດຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ທີ່ມີສັງຄົມເສລີ ແລະ ເປີດກວ້າງ ບ່ອນທີ່ແຮງງານບໍ່ແພງຫຼາຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ເຈົ້າສາມາດສິ່ງຕ່າງໆແນວນີ້.”
ການສົ່ງອອກສິນຄ້າທີ່ຜະລິດໂດຍນັກໂທດແມ່ນຜິດກົດໝາຍ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍການຄ້າສາກົນ. ແຕ່ສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ສຳຄັນໄດ້ລາຍງານ ການປະຕິບັດຂອງ ຈີນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເອົາລັດເອົາປຽບແຮງງານນັກໂທດ, ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານຕ່າງໆຈາກອະດີດນັກໂທດ.
A British supermarket chain has launched an investigation after a six-year old girl found a handwritten message in a package of Christmas cards produced in a Chinese factory allegedly written by prisoners who are used as forced labor.Officials of the Tesco chain said they have suspended the production of the charity Christmas card in the Shanghai facility after the note was discovered and are investigating what is behind it.VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
The handwritten note says:"We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu prison China. Forced to work against our will. Please help us and notify human rights organization."
It was discovered by six-year-old Florence Widdicombe from Tooting, Southwest London while she was writing Christmas greetings on charity cards purchased in a Tesco store.
"We opened them about a week ago. And we were writing in them and about on my sixth or eighth card there was somebody who had write it, had already written in it."
Florence's parents were in for a surprise when they checked the card.
"And when my wife looked at the card, it of course said what it did, which is that the card had come from somebody imprisoned in Shanghai and was raising human rights concerns and asked whoever found the note to pass it on to Peter Humphrey."
Peter Humphrey is a former British corporate investigator who was imprisoned in China for two years.
"I spent two years in captivity in Shanghai between 2013 and 2015 and my final nine months of that captivity was in this very prison, in this very cell block where this message has come from. So, this was written by some of my cell mates from that period who are still there serving sentences."
Humphrey says he believes the message was written by one of his former cell mates.
"When I was there, manufacturing labor work was voluntary, you know, prisoners could do that as a way to earn the pennies that they need to buy daily necessities like soap and toothpaste and biscuits. But what has happened in the last year or so is that work has become compulsory."
Tesco officials issued a statement saying that they have halted the production of cards in the Shanghai factory and launched an investigation. The statement says Tesco abhors the use of prison labor and would never use it in its supply chain. The company also says it will not sell any more of these cards while the case is being investigated.
Humphrey says foreign companies ordering products to be made in China have no control over how they are made, but with that in mind they should not hire Chinese companies.
"There are plenty of friendly countries around the world with free and open societies where labor is not very expensive where you can make these things."
Exporting prison-produced goods is illegal under international trade laws. But major news media have reported on China's practice of exploiting prison labor, based on reports from former inmates.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ