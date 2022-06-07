ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເນື່ອງຈາກເຮືອບິນລາດຕະເວນຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຖືກຂັດຂວາງໂດຍເຮືອບິນຂັບໄລ່ອາຍພົ່ນຂອງ ຈີນ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອບິນລາດຕະເວນຂອງກອງທັບອາກາດອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ຖືກສະກັດໂດຍເຮືອບິນລົບຂັບໄລ່ຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ຂົງເຂດທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ໄດ້ເປັນແຮງຜັກດັນເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ມີມາຍາວນານ ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ, ຟີລ ເມີເຊີ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍກ່າວວ່າ ການສະກັັດຂັດຂວາງເຮືອບິນລາດຕະເວນທາງທະເລຂອງຕົນ ໂດຍເຮືອບິນລົບ J-16 ຂອງຈີນເມື່ອວັນທີ 26 ພຶດສະພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເປັນ “ການບິນແບບທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍ” ເຊິ່ງເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມຕໍ່ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງລູກເຮືອພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ໃນຊ່ວງເວລານັ້ນ ເຮືອບິນຂອງກອງທັບອາກາດອອສເຕຣເລຍປະຕິບັດ ພາລະກິດປະຈໍາວັນ, ຕົນໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ເຮືອບິນລົບອາຍພົ່ນຂອງຈີນໄດ້ປ່ອຍ “ແຄັບຊູລ” ເຊິ່ງເປັນອຸປະກອນປ້ອງກັນເຣດາ ທີ່ລວມມີປະລິມານເສດອາລູມິນຽມຂະໜາດນ້ອຍໆຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ ປິວເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຄື່ອງຍົນຂອງເຮືອບິນອອສເຕຣເລຍ.

ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ມີມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ທະວີຂຶ້ນໃນທັນທີ. ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແລະປະເທດພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຢືນຢັດວ່າ ການອ້າງເອົາກຳມະສິດຂອງລັດຖະບານປັກກິ່ງ ຕໍ່ພວກໝູ່ເກາະຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ທີ່ມີບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງກັນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດໝາຍລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານຣິຊາຣ໌ດ ມາຣ໌ເລສ (Richard Marles) ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານແຄນເບີຣາ ຈະບໍ່ຢ້ານກົວຕໍ່ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເຫດການນີ້ ຈະບໍ່ເປັນການຂັດຂວາງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຈາກການດໍາເນີນງານກ່ຽວກັບກິດຈະກຳຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໃຫ້ດໍາເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສິດທິຂອງພວກເຮົາພາຍໃນກົດໝາຍສາກົນ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ມີສິດເສລີພາບໃນການເດີນເຮືອຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.”

ສາຍສໍາພັນສອງຝ່າຍ ລະຫວ່າງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແລະ ຈີນ ໄດ້ຊຸດໂຊມລົງຈາກຂໍ້ພິພາດຫຼາຍໆດ້ານທາງພູມສາດດ້ານການເມືອງ. ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທີ່ຈີນແຊກແຊງກິດຈະການພາຍໃນປະເທດ ແລະການສືບລັບຂໍ້ມູນທາງໄຊເບີຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິເສດໂດຍລັດຖະບານປັກກິ່ງ ຄືວ່າ “ພາກັນຕື່ນຕົກໃຈເກີນໄປຈົນຕໍ່ຕ້ານຈີນ.”

ເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້, ໄດ້ເກີດຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນຄວາມທະເຍີທະຍານຂອງ ຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກຕອນໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຂອບເຂດພູມິພາກອິດທິພົນຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ.

ຈີນ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທາງການຄ້າຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ແລະດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງກັບບັນດາປະເທດໝູ່ເກາະຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ. ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາລະດັບພູມິພາກ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ສະເໜີດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ມີເວລາໜ້ອຍເກີນໄປໃນການປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ປັກກິ່ງເຄີຍເຊັນສັນຍາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງກັບປະເທດໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ທີ່ກາຍເປັນເລື້ອງນອງນັນ. ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແລະປະເທດພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມກັງວົນວ່າ ປະເທດໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຈີນສ້າງຕັ້ງຖານທັບຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກແຫ່ງນີ້. ຈີນ ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຈະຊ່ວຍຍົກລະດັບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະ “ລະບຽບທາງສັງຄົມ” ຢູ່ໃນໝູ່ເກາະໂຊໂລມອນ.

ເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້, ອອສເຕຣເລຍໄດ້ເພີ້ມຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທາງການທູດຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກດັ່ງກ່າວ, ໂດຍໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະເພີ້ມການດໍາເນີນງານກ່ຽວກັບການປ່ຽນແປງທາງສະພາບອາກາດ, ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານອື່ນໆ.

ທ່ານຄີທ ຊູເຕີ (Keith Suter), ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານກິດຈະການລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວກັບໂທລະພາບຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍວ່າ ເຫດການທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງໃນວົງກວ້າງລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນໜ້າກັງວົນຫຼາຍ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ຄົນຈີນ...ມີລັກສະນະພະຍາຍາມຊອກຫາ ກໍ່ກວນຄົນອື່ນ...ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມໂຕ້ແຍ້ງພວກເຂົາ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ມັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງເກມລະຫວ່າງແມວ ກັບໜູ ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຫຼິ້ນນໍາກັນ, ແລະຢ່າລືມວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຫາກໍພົບກັບຄວາມອັບອາຍອັນຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປຂົງເຂດມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກຕອນໃຕ້ເພື່ອເຈລະຈາທາງດ້ານສົນທິສັນຍາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ແລະປະເທດໝູ່ເກາະຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກຕອນໃຕ້ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ‘ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາດໍາເນີນການ.’”

ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານກາງອ່ຽງຊ້າຍຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃໝ່ເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ຄາດວ່າຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມແນວທາງການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບຈີນ ໜ້ອຍກວ່າທ່າທີຂອງລັດຖະບານຊຸດກ່ອນ ເຊິ່ງຖືກມອງຄືວ່າ ເປັນຄູ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ.

ອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານປີເຕີ ດຸຕຕັນ (Peter Dutton), ເຊິ່ງປັດຈຸບັນ ເປັນຜູ້ນໍາຝ່າຍຄ້ານໃນອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ມີການເຕືອນວ່າ ການສ້າງກອງທັບຂອງຈີນ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ມີສັນຕິແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດເລີຍ.

Australian defense officials said that a Royal Australian Air Force surveillance plane was intercepted by a Chinese fighter aircraft in the South China Sea region in May. The incident is reigniting longstanding tensions between the two countries. From Sydney, Phil Mercer reports.

Australian officials said the interception of its maritime surveillance aircraft by a Chinese J-16 fighter jet on May 26 was a “dangerous maneuver” which threatened the safety of its crew.

The Royal Australian Air Force plane was on a routine mission at the time. It is alleged that the Chinese jet released “chaff” — an anti-radar device which includes tiny quantities of aluminum that entered the Australian plane’s engine.

The incident has enflamed long-running tensions between the two countries. Australia and its allies have previously insisted that Beijing’s claims around contested islands in the South China Sea do not comply with international law.

Defense minister Richard Marles says Canberra won’t be cowed into retreat.

“This incident will not deter Australia from continuing to engage in these activities, which are within our rights at international law to assure that there is freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.”

Bilateral relations between Australia and China have deteriorated over various geopolitical disputes. Allegations of Chinese interference in Australia’s domestic affairs and cyber-espionage have been dismissed by Beijing as “anti-China hysteria.”

Recently, tensions arose over China’s ambitions in the South Pacific, a region Australia has regarded as its sphere of influence.

China has been trying to strike a broad trade and security pact with island nations in the Pacific. However, regional leaders have rejected the proposal, arguing there has been little time for discussion.

Beijing has, though, previously agreed to a controversial security deal with Solomon Islands. Australia and its allies are worried it would allow China to establish a military foothold in the region. China insists the agreement will enhance security and “social order” in the Solomons archipelago.

In response, Australia has intensified its diplomatic efforts in the region, promising more action on climate change, security and aid.

Keith Suter, an international affairs expert, told Australian television that the incident over the South China Sea is part of broader frictions between the two nations.

“It is very worrying because the Chinese are just, sort of, seeking to always just ... niggle at people and … trying to rebuff them. So, it is part of a game of cat and mouse which they are playing, and do not forget they have just suffered a great embarrassment in the South Pacific. They went into the South Pacific to negotiate a secret treaty and the South Pacific Island countries said, ‘this is not how we do things.’”

Experts say Australia’s recently elected center-left government is expected to follow a less combative approach to China than the previous administration’s stance that was often regarded as belligerent.

Former defense minister Peter Dutton, who is now the opposition leader in Australia, has warned that China’s military build-up is unlikely to be peaceful.