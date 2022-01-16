ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຢູ່ທ່າເຮືອ ພີເຣອັສ ຂອງ ກຣີສ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ພ້ອມກັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງ ຈີນ

ການຂະຫຍາຍຂອບເຂດອິດທິພົນ ແລະ ເສດຖະກິດຂອງ ຈີນ ໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ພົບກັບການຍົກຍ້ອງ ແລະ ການຕິຕຽນໃນທ່າເຮືອ ພີເຣອັສ ຂອງ ກຣີສ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເອເທັນ ລໍເຣັ້ນ ລັອກລິນ (Laurent Laughlin) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ບໍລິສັດຂົນສົ່ງ ຄອສໂຄ (Cosco) ຂອງ ຈີນ ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມການບໍລິຫານທ່າເຮືອ ພີເຣອັສ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນທ່າເຮືອທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ ສຸດຂອງ ກຣີສ ນັ້ນ, ຂະໜາດນໍ້າໜັກທີ່ຖືກຮັບມືໂດຍສະຖານທີ່ເກັບຕູ້ສິນຄ້າແມ່ນໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 5 ເທົ່າ ແລະ ໄດ້ມີການສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທຳ. ແຕ່ກຳມະກອນບາງຄົນເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຫັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດ.

ເຈົ້າຂອງກຳປັ່ນຊາວ ກຣີສ ທ່ານ ນິໂຄລາສ ເວີນິຄອສ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມດີໃຈ. ລາວເວົ້າວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແມ່ນດີສຳລັບທຸລະກິດ.

ທ່ານ ນິໂຄລາສ ເວີນິຄອສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການລົງທຶນທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໂດຍບໍລິສັດ ຄອສໂຄ ຂອງ ຈີນ ໃນບໍລິ ສັດທີ່ບໍລິຫານທ່າເຮືອ ພີເຣອັສ ແມ່ນເປັນແງ່ບວກຫຼາຍສຳລັບ ກຣີສ.”

ແຕ່ທ່ານ ຄອນສແຕນຕີນອສ ສປາຍໂຣປູລອສ, ຮອງປະທານຂອງສະຫະພັນຢູ່ທ່າເຮືອໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການລົງທຶນໃໝ່ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນພາກສ່ວນຕູ້ສິນຄ້າ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ພາກສ່ວນສ້ອມແປງກຳປັ່ນ, ບ່ອນທີ່ລາວເຮັດວຽກນັ້ນ, ຖືກປະຖິ້ມໄວ້ຢູ່ທາງຫຼັງ.

ໃນຄວາມອຶດອັດໃຈທັງຫຼາຍຂອງລາວນັ້ນ, ໃນພະແນກຂອງລາວນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ຊາຍ 200 ຄົນ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ປັນກັນໃຊ້ຫ້ອງນໍ້າຫ້ອງດຽວນຳກັນ.

ທ່ານ ຄອນສແຕນຕີນອສ ສປາຍໂຣປູລອສ, ຈາກສະມາຄົມພະນັກງານການຊ່າງ ພີເຣອັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄືວ່າ, ພວກຜູ້ຊາຍທຸກຄົນທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໃນກຳປັ່ນເປັນລູກເຮືອ ແລະ ຊ່າງສ້ອມແປງເຮືອ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າທຸກຄົນຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ຫ້ອງນໍ້າແຫ່ງນີ້ ແລະ ລ້າງມືຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນປີທີ່ມີ COVID.”

ບໍລິສັດຂົນສົ່ງ ຄອສໂຄ ຂອງ ຈີນ ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງທ່າເຮືອດັ່ງກ່າວ 67 ເປີເຊັນ. ໃນປີ 2016, ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ຈີນ ປະຈຳ ກຣີສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່າເຮືອ ພີເຣອັສ ແມ່ນ “ຈຸດເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງໂຄງການນຶ່ງແລວທາງນຶ່ງເສັ້ນທາງ. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງ ກຣີສ ທີ່ຈະກາຍເປັນສູນກາງການຂົນສົ່ງ ໃນພາກສ່ວນນີ້ຂອງທະເລເມດີເທີເຣນຽນ.

ພາຍໃຕ້ສັນຍາ ທີ່ຖືກເຊັນໃນປີນັ້ນ, ຄອສໂຄ ມີຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະຊື້ 51 ເປີ ເຊັນຂອງຮຸ້ນໃນທ່າ ເຮືອດັ່ງກ່າວໃນທັນທີ ແລະ ອີກ 16 ເປີເຊັນຫຼັງຈາກ 5 ປີ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງໄດ້ສັນຍາທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ 294 ລ້ານຢູໂຣໃນທ່າເຮືອນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ຄຳສັນ ຍາດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກບັນລຸພາຍໃນໄລຍະ 5 ປີ, ກ່າວໂດຍທ່ານ ວາຊີລິສ ຄານາກາຄິສ, ປະທານສະຫະພັນອູ່ສ້ອມແປງເຮືອ.

ທ່ານ ວາສຊີລິສ ຄານາກາຄິສ, ຈາກສະຫະພັນສ້າງກຳປັ່ນ ແລະ ສ້ອມແປງກຳປັ່ນກ່າວວ່າ “ແທນທີ່ຈະກຳນົດໂທດ, ​ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ມອບໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕື່ມອີກ 16 ເປີເຊັນ ແລະ ຕໍ່ເວລາ 5 ປີສຳລັບການປະຕິບັດການ. ນີ້ແມ່ນຄວາມຫາຍະນະເພາະວ່າຖ້າສະຖານທີ່ນີ້ເປັນແນວນີ້ອີກ 10 ປີ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະບໍ່ມີໃຜຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ອີກ.

ທ່ານ ເດເຣັກ ຊິສເຊີ, ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເສດຖະກິດ ຈີນ ຂອງສະຖາບັນວິສາຫະກິດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນັ້ນແມ່ນບັນຫານຶ່ງກັບການກາຍມາເພິ່ງພາອາ ໄສ ຈີນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຈີນ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ກຣີສ ໃນການປັບປຸງທ່າເຮືອ ພີເຣອັສ. ແຕ່ຖ້າເຈົ້າບໍ່ພໍໃຈກັບການມີໜ້າຂອງ ຈີນ ສຳລັບເຫດຜົນຫຍັງກໍຕາມ, ເຈົ້າແມ່ນເຮັດຫຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ແລ້ວຕອນນີ້,​ ເພາະວ່າມັນຈະ​ບໍ່ມີໃຜທີ່ຈະມາ ແລະ ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມທ່າເຮືອນັ້ນຕໍ່ ແລະ ປະຕິບັດມັນຄືວິທີທີ່ ຈີນ ເຮັດ. ບໍ່ມີໃຜ.”

ບໍລິສັດ ຄອສໂຄ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບຕໍ່ການຂໍຄຳເຫັນຂອງ ວີໂອເອ.

ທ່ານ ເວີນີຄອສ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງໄດ້ເປັນປະທານຂອງສະພາການຄ້າສາກົນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການມີໜ້າຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້ເປັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດສຳລັບປະເທດນີ້, ໂດຍສະເພາະເມື່ອພິຈາລະນາເຖິງການປາກົດຕົວອອກມາເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ຂອງ ກຣີສ ຈາກວິກິດການດ້ານການເງິນດົນສິບປີ.

ທ່ານ ນິໂຄລາສ ເວີນິຄອສ ເຈົ້າຂອງກຳປັ່ນກ່າວວ່າ “ພີເຣອັສ ແມ່ນທ່າເຮືອທີ່ເຕີບໂຕໄວທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ. ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກໄດ້ມາຢຸດແວ່ທີ່ ພີເຣອັສ ຫຼາຍ ແລະ ຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າ.”

ປະທານການປົກຄອງທ່າເຮືອ ປາຣີອຸສ ທ່ານ ຢູ ເຊັງ ກາງ ກ່າວວ່າວຽກງານຫຼາຍພັນຕຳແໜ່ງຈະຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່າເຮືອດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ຊຸມຊົນຢູ່ອ້ອມມັນ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານ ຄານາກາຄິສ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມສົງໄສ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຸນນະພາບຂອງວຽກງານຢູ່ທ່າເຮືອນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ວາສຊີລິສ ຄານາກາຄິສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕຳແໜ່ງຊົ່ວຄາວ ແລະ ຄ່າຈ້າງຕໍ່າແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຳມະກອນທ່າເຮືອບາງຄົນເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄ່າແຮງ ແລະ ສະພາບການເຮັດວຽກນັ້ນ, ຄົນອື່ນໆຢູ່ທ່າເຮືອແມ່ນໄດ້ອາໄສທຸລະກິດທີ່ເຈົ້າຂອງຄົນ ຈີນ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະນຳມາ.

China’s expanding sphere of influence and economic reach in Europe is met with a mixture of praise and complaints in the Greek port of Piraeus. Athens reporter Laurent Laughlin has the details.

Since the Chinese shipping company Cosco took over management of Piraeus, Greece’s biggest port, the tonnage handled by the port’s container terminal has quintupled and jobs are being created. But some workers say they are not seeing the benefits.

Greek shipowner Nicolas Vernicos is one of the happy ones. He says what’s happening here is good for business.

“The investment that was made by the Chinese company Cosco in the managing company of the Piraeus port is very positive for Greece.”

But Konstantinos Spyropoulos, vice chairman of a union at the port, says most of the new investment has gone into the container sector, leaving the ship repair sector, where he works, behind.

Among his frustrations: In his sector, 200 men have to share a single toilet.

“So, all the guys working in the ship as a crew and as repairmen, they all have to deal with this toilet and clean their hands — in the COVID years.”

Chinese shipping company Cosco now owns 67% of the port. In 2016, the Chinese ambassador to Greece said Piraeus was a “key link of the 'Belt and Road'” initiative. He also spoke of Greece’s potential to become a transportation hub in this part of the Mediterranean.

Under a contract signed that year, Cosco committed to purchasing a 51% stake in the port immediately and another 16% after five years. It also pledged to invest 294 million euros in the port. But the pledge was not fulfilled within the five-year period, says Vassilis Kanakakis, president of a shipyard union.

“Instead of imposing the penalty, we granted them the additional 16% and an extension of five years for implementation. This is catastrophic because if this place stays like this for 10 more years, none of us will be here.”

“That’s one of the issues with becoming dependent on China. I think China has helped Greece with the improvement of Piraeus. But if you become unhappy with Chinese presence for whatever reason, you’re now stuck, because who else is going to come in and take over that port and operate it the way the Chinese have — nobody.”

Cosco did not respond to VOA’s requests for comment.

Vernicos, who is also president of the

International Chamber of Commerce, says the Chinese presence benefits his country, especially considering Greece's recent emergence from a decade-long financial crisis.

“Piraeus is the fastest-growing port in the world. More and more cargo ships visit Piraeus.”

The Piraeus Port Authority Chairman Yu Zeng Gang says thousands of jobs will be created to support the port and the community around it.

But Kanakakis questions the quality of the jobs at the port.

“Temporary and low-wage positions have been created.”

While some port workers worry about wages and working conditions…

… others at the port are banking on the business that its Chinese owners will bring.