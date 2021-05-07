ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ລະຫວ່າງ ອັງກິດ ແລະຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ຜ່ອນຄາຍລົງແລ້ວ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍຂັດແຍ້ງ ໃນສິດການຫາປາ

ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງອັງກິດແລະຝຣັ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບສິດໃນການຫາປານັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ຜ່ອນຄາຍລົງໃນຕອນແລງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອັງກິດໄດ້ຖອນກຳປັ່ນລົບສອງລຳອອກຈາກນ່ານນ້ຳ ຢູ່ອ້ອມເກາະເຈີຊີຂອງອັງກິດ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກຊາວປະມົງຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ພາກັນໄປຈັດຕັ້ງການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ເຮືອຫາປາຂອງຝຣັ່ງປະມານຊາວກວ່າລຳໄດ້ແລ່ນໄປຫາເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວເພື່ອທຳການປະທ້ວງໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໂດຍການຍິງລູກໄຟຂຶ້ນ ແລະໄດ້ສະແດງປ້າຍຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງການເຂົ້າເຖິງນ່ານນ້ຳຂອງເກາະເຈີຊີ. ພວກຊາວປະມົງຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳຢູ່ອ້ອມເກາະ ທີ່ເປັນດິນແດນຂອງອັງກິດຕັ້ງຢູ່ບໍ່ໄກຈາກແຄມຝັ່ງທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງຝຣັ່ງ.

“ພວກເຮົາມາໃນມື້ນີ້ ກໍເພາະວ່າ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຫາປາຢູ່ໃນເຂດນ່ານນໍ້າແຫ່ງນັ້ນຢູ່ສະເໝີ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຫາປາຢູ່ແຫ່ງນີ້ ແລະໃນຕອນຂ້າມຄືນຕໍ່ມາ ພວກເຂົາກໍເອົາສິດໃນການຫາປາທັງໝົດຂອງພວກເຮົາໄປ” ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງຊາວປະ ມົງຝຣັ່ງ ລູໂດວິກ ລາຊາໂຣ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນນຶ່ງ ໃນຈຳພວກທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ໃນການປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP.

ກຳປັ່ນລຳນຶ່ງຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ແລ່ນເຂົ້າໄປໃນອ່າວ ຂອງເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງ ຊຶ່ງຍັງຮູ້ຈັກກັນໃນຊື່ “Crown Dependency” ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ອັງ ກິດແມ່ນຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຕໍ່ການປ້ອງກັນເກາະນີ້.

ອັງກິດໄດ້ສົ່ງກຳປັ່ນລົບສອງລຳໄປຍັງບໍລິເວນດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອ “ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງສະ ຖານະການ” ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ຝຣັ່ງກໍໄດ້ສົ່ງກຳປັ່ນລາດຕະເວນທາງທະເລສອງລຳ ໄປຍັງນ່ານນ້ຳຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ຢູ່ອ້ອມຮອບເກາະເຈີຊີ. ກຳປັ່ັນຂອງອັງກິດແລະ ຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກກັນໃນໄລຍະ 20 ກິໂລແມັດ.

“ໃນເມື່ອສະຖານະການແມ່ນແກ້ໄຂໄດ້ແລ້ວ ໃນເວລານີ້ ກໍາປັ່ນລາດຕະເວນນອກຝັ່ງຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອຣາຊະອານາຈັກ ກຽມພ້ອມຈະກັບຄືນສູ່ທ່າເຮືອໃນອັງກິດ” ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອັງກິດ ທ່ານບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງ ການສະບັບນຶ່ງ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຍັງຄົງຢູ່ໃນທ່າກຽມພ້ອມ ເພື່ອສະ ໜອງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອໃດໆຕື່ມອີກ ຕໍ່ການຂໍຮ້ອງຂອງເກາະເຈີຊີ.”

ສ່ວນທ່ານດິມິທຣີ ໂຣກັອຟ ປະທານສະມາຄົມຫາປາໃນເຂດນໍມັງດີຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການສະແດງກຳລັງແມ່ນສິ້ນສຸດລົງແລ້ວ. ບັດນີ້ ມັນແມ່ນເລື້ອງການເມືອງ ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ຕໍ່ໄປ.”

Tensions between Britain and France regarding fishing rights eased late Thursday as Britain withdrew two naval ships from the waters around the British island of Jersey where French fishermen had staged a protest.

Around two dozen French trawlers sailed to the island to demonstrate early Thursday, setting off flares and displaying banners demanding access to Jersey waters. The French fishermen said they were being prevented from accessing the waters around the British territory that lies just off the northern French coast.

"We come today because we have always fished in the waters there. We have always fished here, and then overnight, they take away all our fishing rights," French trawlerman Ludovic Lazaro, who was among those taking part in the demonstration, told Agence France-Presse.

One French vessel briefly entered the main harbor on the self-governed island that is also a “Crown Dependency,” meaning Britain is responsible for the defense of the island.

Britain deployed two warships to the area to “monitor the situation,” while France deployed two maritime patrol vessels to French waters around Jersey. The British and French ships remained around 20 kilometers apart.

"Given the situation is resolved for now, the Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessels will prepare to return to port in the U.K.," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. "We remain on standby to provide any further assistance to Jersey requests."

Dimitri Rogoff, president of the fishing association in the French Normandy region, said “the show of force is over. Now, it's politics that has to pick up the baton.”