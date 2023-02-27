ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ວັນຈັນ, 27 ກຸມພາ 2023
ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ພາກັນປະທ້ວງ ການປະຕິຮູບກົດໝາຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຂອງເມັກຊິໂກ

ບັນດາຜູ້ຊຸມນຸມ ພາກັນປະທ້ວງເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນສະຖາບັນການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດ (INE) ແລະຕໍ່ຕ້ານແຜນປະຕິຮູບກົດການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອັນເດຣສ ມານູເອລ ໂລເປສ ໂອບຣາດໍ, ນະຄອນຫຼວງເມັກຊິໂກຊິຕີ້, ເມັກຊິໂກ, ວັນທີ 26 ກຸມພາ 2023.

ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ພາກັນໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມຢູ່ບໍລິເວນເດີ່ນກວ້າງ ຂອງນະ ຄອນຫຼວງເມັກຊິໂກຊິຕີ້ ເພື່ອປະທ້ວງການປະຕິຮູບກົດໝາຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມຕໍ່ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.

ຜູ້ເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງສ່ວນຫຼາຍພາກັນໃສ່ເສື້ອສີຂາວ ແລະສີບົວ ໂດຍເປັນສີຂອງສະຖາບັນການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດ, ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍພາກັນຮ້ອງຄໍາຂວັນອອກມາວ່າ “ຢ່າມາຫຼິ້ນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຂ້ອຍ!” ເຊິ່ງເປັນຂໍ້ສະເໜີໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອັນເດຣສ ມານູເອລ ໂລເປສ ໂອບຣາດໍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານໃນອາ ທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ ພາກັນປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານການປະຕິຮູບໃໝ່ເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ທີ່ຜັກດັນໂດຍ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອັນເດຣສ ມານູເອລ ໂລເປສ ໂອບຣາດໍ ເພື່ອປະຕິຮູບກົດໝາຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມຕໍ່ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ, ຢູ່ທີ່ຈັດຕຸລັດ Zocalo ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງເມັກຊິໂກຊິຕີ້, ວັນທີ 26 ກຸມພາ 2023.
ໃນນັ້ນ ຈະຮວມ​ທັງການຕັດເງິນເດືອນລົງ ເພື່ອເປັນທຶນສໍາລັບຫ້ອງການການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຕ່າງໆ, ແລະສໍາລັບຝຶກແອບໃຫ້ແກ່ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນທີ່ດໍາເນີນງານຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງທັງພາຍໃນ ແລະຕ່າງປະເທດ. ການລົງໂທດສໍາລັບຜູ້ລົງສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ບໍ່ລາຍງານການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຕ່າງໆໃນການໂຄສະ ນາຫາສຽງ ຈະຖືກຫຼຸດລົງ.

ປະຊາຊົນ ເຂົ້າມາເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນການປະທ້ວງ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນສະຖາບັນການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດ (INE) ແລະຕໍ່ຕ້ານແຜນການປະຕິຮູບການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອັນເດຣສ ມານູເອລ ໂລເປສ ໂອບຣາດໍ, ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງເມັກຊິໂກຊິຕີ້, ເມັກຊິໂກ, ວັນທີ 26 ກຸມພາ 2023.
Tens of thousands of people filled Mexico City's vast main plaza to protest electoral law reforms that they say threaten democracy.

The marchers were clad mostly in white and pink - the color of the National Electoral Institute - and shouted slogans like “Don't Touch my Vote!” The proposals by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador were passed last week.

They would cut salaries, funding for local election offices and training for citizens who operate and oversee polling stations. Sanctions for candidates who fail to report campaign spending would be reduced.

