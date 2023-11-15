ຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ເຕົ້າໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ເພື່ອສະແດງອອກເຖິງການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ແກ່ອິສຣາແອລ

ພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະໜາມຫຼວງ ຫຼື National Mall ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ເພື່ອສະແດງອອກເຖິງຄວາມສາມັກຄີ ຂະນະທີ່ຊາວຢິວຢູ່ທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ ແລະໂລກ ພວມປະເຊີນກັບການຟື້ນຕົວຂຶ້ນມາຂອງການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວຢິວ ທີ່ບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ຢູ່ທີ່ການຊຸມນຸມປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ກັບຄວາມກຽດຊັງ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຖິງຈຸດສຸດຍອດຂອງການຂ້າລ້າງເ​ຊື້ອຊາດຊາວຢິວ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ Holocaust.

ການເຕົ້າໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ ທີ່ຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເດີນຂະບວນເພື່ອອິສຣາແອລ (Americans March for Israel) ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆຂອງຊາວຢິວ ແລະ ໂດຍມີການກ່າວປ່າໄສຈາກ ບັນດານັກການເມືອງ ປັນຍາຊົນ ນັກດົນຕີ ແລະຍາດພີນ້ອງຂອງພວກໂຕປະກັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໄປໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ.

ປ້າຍຕ່າງໆອ່ານວ່າ “ປ່ອຍໂຕປະກັນທັງຫຼາຍ” ແລະ “ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີອີກເລີຍ ດຽວນີ້” ຖືກຍົກຂຶ້ນຍົກລົງພາຍໃນພວກຜູ້ຊົມ ຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ກ່າວປາໄສ ທີ່ລວມທັງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານ ໄອສາກ ເຮີຊອກ ແລະ ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູມເມີ ຂຶ້ນກ່າວປາໄສຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

“ພວກເຮົາຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງເພື່ອໂຕປະກັນທັງໝົດຖືກປ່ອຍໂຕ ແລະຈົນກວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບຄືນມາຢ່າງປອດໄພ” ທ່ານຊູມເມີ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໂດຍເນັ້ນຢ້ຳການສະໜັບສະໜຸນແກ່ອິສຣາແອລ.

ທ່ານເຮີຊອກ ໄດ້ກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຂອງທ່ານ ຈາກອິສຣາແອລ.

“ຊາວຢິວ ໄດ້ອອກມາຈາກ Auschwitz ແລະໄດ້ປະຕິຍານວ່າ “ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີອີກເລີຍ” ທ່ານກ່າວໃນຄຳເຫັນທີ່ໄດ້ຖ່າຍທອດຜ່ານຈໍໂທລະພາບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່. ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ຂະນະທີ່ທຸງສີຟ້າແລະຂາວ ໄດ້ຖືກຊັກຂຶ້ນເທິງເສົາຢູ່ທີ່ບ້ານເກີດເມືອງທີ່ໂບຮານຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະຕິຍານວ່າ ‘ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີອີກເລີຍ.’”

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered Tuesday on the National Mall in Washington in a show of solidarity as Jews across the United States and the world face a resurgence of antisemitism that activists at the protest compared with the hatred that culminated in the Holocaust.

The rally, called Americans March for Israel, was organized by various Jewish organizations and featured speeches by politicians, intellectuals, musicians and relatives of hostages abducted by Hamas.

Signs reading, "Free the hostages" and "Never again is now" bobbed up and down in the audience as speakers, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, took their turns.

"We will continue fighting for the release of all hostages until they return to safety," Schumer said, affirming U.S. support for Israel.

Herzog delivered his address from Israel.

"Jews came out of Auschwitz and vowed, 'Never again,'" he said in remarks shown on large TV screens. "As the blue and white flag was hoisted over our ancient homeland, we vowed, 'Never again.'"