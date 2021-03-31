ຍິງສາວນ້ອຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖ່າຍວີດີໂອ ກ່າວວ່າ 'ລາວໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍຊີວີດຂອງລາວ'

ຍິງສາວນ້ອຍຜູ້ຖ່າຍວີດີໂດທີ່ສະຫຍອງຂວັນ ຂອງທ້າວຈອຣ໌ຈ ຟລອຍດ໌ ທີ່ຖືກ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດນະຄອນມິນເນອາໂປລິສ ເອົາຫົວເຂົ່າໜີບຄໍ ຊຶ່ງບັດນີ້ໄດ້ຖືກ ກ່າວຫາໃນການຕາຍຂອງລາວນັ້ນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ນາງໃຫ້ານກວ່ານາງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຖ່າຍວີດີໂອເພາະວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ລາວໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມທໍລະມານ ລາວໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເຈັບປວດ” ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີິ.

ນາງເດີແມລລາ ຟຣາຊີເອີຣ ອາຍຸ 18 ປີ ກ່າວວ່າ ນາງພວມຍ່າງໄປຮ້ານຂາຍເຄື່ອງກັບພີ່ນ້ອງອາຍຸນ້ອຍກວ່າລາວ ເວລານາງເຫັນພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ແລະໄດ້ສົ່ງ ພີ່ນ້ອງແມ່ຍິງຄົນນັ້ນເຂົ້າໄປໃນຮ້ານ ເພາະລາວບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ລາວເຫັນ “ຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ຢູ່ ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ ໜ້າຢ້ານກົວ ຂໍຮ້ອງຕໍ່ຊີວິດລາວ.”

ນາງຟຣາຊີເອີຣ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມເກີດຄວາມໂສກເສົ້າໃນເວລານັ້ນ ຫາຍໃຈໜັກ ແລະ ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ໃນຂະນະທີ່ນາງເບິິ່ງຮູບຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ທ່ານເດີເຣັກ ໂຊວິນ ເອົາຫົວເຂົ້າໜີບຄໍ ທ້າວຟລອຍດ໌ ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາປີກາຍນີ້.

ການຕາຍຂອງທ້າວຟລອຍດ໌ ແລະ ວີດີໂອ ຂອງທ້າວຟລອຍດ໌ ທີ່ຂໍຮ້ອງຊີວິດ ຂອງລາວ

ແລະພວກທີ່ຢືນເບິ່ງຮ້ອງໂຮຢ່າງໂກດແຄ້ນອອກມາໃສ່ ທ່ານໂຊວິນ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກລາວ

ໄດ້ກໍ່ເກີດການປະທ້ວງທີ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະ ເກີດການຄຳນວນທີ່ຜິດພາດ

ກ່ຽວກັບການແບ່ງແຍກຜິວພັນ ແລະການທາລຸນ ຂອງຕຳຫຼວດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.

ຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ຢືນເບິ່ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ບອກຕົນເອງວ່າ ນາງເປັນໜ່ວຍດັບເພີງ ນະຄອນມິນ

ນີອາໂປລິສ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍຕໍ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ ໃຫ້ກວດ ເບິ່ງການຫາຍໃຈຂອງ

ທ້າວຟລອຍດ໌ ແຕ່ວ່າທ່ານໂຊວິນ ຍັງເອົາຫົວເຂົ່າໜີບ ໃສ່ຄໍທ້າວຟລອຍດ໌ ແລະທ່່ານ

ພ້ອມດ້ວຍເພື່ອນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ທ່ານຕູ ທາວ ບໍ່ ໃຫ້ພວກທີ່ຢືນເບິ່ງເຂົ້າມາໃກ້ ນັ້ນຄຳຄຳເວົ້າ

ຂອງນາງຟຣາຊີເອີຣ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້.

ນາງໄດ້ບອກຄະນະຕຸລາການວ່າ “ແນ່ນອນເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເອົາມືຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃສ່ສະເປສີດ ແລະພວກເຮົາພາກັນຖອຍອອກມາ.”

ນາງຟຣາຊີເອີຣ ກ່າວເຖິງທ່ານໂຊວິນວ່າ “ທ່ານຈ້ອງຕາມາຫາພວກເຮົາ ເບິ່ງ ພວກເຮົາ. ລາວເບິ່ງຄືວ່າເຍືອກເຢັນ ບໍ່ມີຫົວໃຈ. ລາວບໍ່ສົນ. ປາກົດວ່າລາວ ບໍ່ສົນວ່າພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເວົ້າຫຍັງ.”

ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານໂຊວິນ ຄືທ່ານເອຣິກ ແນລສັນໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມສະແດງ ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານໂຊວິນແລະເພື່ອນພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ເຄັ່ງຕຶງ

ແລະຖືກລົບກວນຈາກຝູງຊົນທີ່ຢືນເບິ່ງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຫງຸດຫງິດແລະ ລົບກວນກ່ຽວກັບການປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ທ້າວຟລອຍດ໌

The teenager who shot the harrowing video of George Floyd under the knee of the Minneapolis police officer now charged in his death testified Tuesday that she began recording because "it wasn't right, he was suffering, he was in pain."

Darnella Frazier, 18, said she was walking to a convenience store with her younger cousin when she came upon the officers, and sent the girl into the store because she didn't want her to see "a man terrified, scared, begging for his life."

Frazier grew emotional at times, breathing heavily and crying as she viewed pictures of officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd last May.

Floyd's death and the video of Floyd pleading for his life and onlookers angrily yelling at Chauvin to get off him triggered sometimes-violent protests around the world and a reckoning over racism and police brutality in the U.S.

One of the bystanders, who identified herself as a Minneapolis firefighter, pleaded repeatedly with officers to check Floyd's pulse, but Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd's neck, and he and fellow officer Tou Thao wouldn't let onlookers get close, Frazier said.

"They definitely put their hands on the Mace and we all pulled back," she told the jury.

Frazier said of Chauvin: "He just stared at us, looked at us. He had like this cold look, heartless. He didn't care. It seemed as if he didn't care what we were saying."

Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson sought to show that Chauvin and his fellow officers found themselves in an increasingly tense and distracting situation, with the growing crowd of onlookers becoming agitated and menacing over Floyd's treatment.