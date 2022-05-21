ພາບຖ່າຍຈາກດາວທຽມ ແລະຫຸ່ນຍົນໃຕ້ນ້ຳແມ່ນນອນຢູ່ໃນບັນດາເທັກ ໂນໂລຈີ ທີ່ມີບົດບາດສຳຄັນ ໃນການປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານຄົ້ນຫາກຳປັ່ນເອນ​ດົວ​ແຣນ​ສ໌ (Endurance) ເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນຂອງ​ທ່ານເອີນ​ແນັ​ສ ແຊັກ​ເຄ​ລ​ຕັນ (Ernest Shackleton), ນັກສຳຫຼວດທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງທີ່ຈົມລົງນ້ຳ​ແຂງໃນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດແອນ​ຕາກ​ຕິກ (Antarctic) ໃນປີ 1915 ນັ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ. Julie Taboh ຜູ້ສື່ຂ່າວວີໂອເອມີຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ການ​ໄປສຳຫຼວດທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍທ່ານຈອນ ເຊຍ​ສ໌ (John Shears) ນັກພູມສາດຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຂົ້ວໂລກ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບກຳປັ່ນເອນ​ດົວ​ແຣນ​ສ໌ (Endurance) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນເຮືອຫາຍສາບ​ສູນ​ໄປຂອງນັກສຳຫຼວດຊາວອັງກິດທີ່ມີ ຊື່ສຽງ, ທ່ານ​ເອີນ​ແນັ​ສ ແຊັກ​ເຄີ​ລ​ຕັນ (Ernest Shackleton), ຢູ່ທ້ອງພື້ນ ທະເລເວດ​ແດ​ລ (Weddell) ນອກຝັ່ງ​ຂົ້ວ​ໂລກ​ໃຕ້.

ທ່ານຈອນ ເຊຍ​ສ໌ (John Shears) ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພາຄະນະ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປສຳຫຼວດເອນ​ດົວ​ແຣນ​ສ໌ (Endurance22) ກ່າວຜ່ານ SKYPE ວ່າ:

"ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ສາເຫດທີ່ພາ​ໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາພົບເຫັນຊາກຫັກພັງຂອງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ໄດ້."

ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດ້ວຍການ​ໃຊ້​ກ່ຳ​ປັ່ນ​ທີ່​ທັນ​ສະ​ໄໝທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ແລ່ນ​ຜ່ານ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ນ້ຳ​ແຂງ​ໄດ້… ແລະພາບຖ່າຍຈາກດາວທຽມທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຊອກຄົ້ນພື້ນທີ່ທົ່ວໄປບ່ອນ​ທີ່ ໃນປີ 1915 ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍທີ່ທ່ານ​ແຊັກ​ເຄີ​ລ​ຕັນ (Shackleton) ແລະ ລູກເຮືອ 27 ຄົນໄດ້​ເຫັນກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຄັ້ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ​ກ່ອນ​ມັນ​ຈະຫາຍສາບ​ສູນ​ເຂົ້າໄປໃນນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ແຂງເປັນ​ນ້ຳກ້ອນ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຮືອ​ຊູ​ຊີບ ​ແລະ​ທັງ​ຫມົດ​ລອດຊີ​ວິດມາ​ໄດ້​.

ທ່ານເຊຍ​ສ໌ກ່າວຜ່ານ SKYPE ອີກວ່າ:

"ການມີຮູບພາບຈາກເຣ​ດາ​ຂອງ​ດາວທຽມ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນຫຼາຍສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ໄດ້ຢ່າງ​ຊັດ​ເຈນວ່າ ທະເລນ້ຳ​ແຂງກໍາລັງເຮັດ​ຫຍັງຢູ່ ແລະພວກເຮົາສາມາດວາງແຜນທິດທາງແລະເສັ້ນທາງເດີນຂອງ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້."

ມະນຸດບໍ່ສາມາດດຳນ້ຳໄດ້ຢ່າງປອດໄພ ຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ນັ້ນ. ສະນັ້ນ, ທີມງານຈຶ່ງໄດ້ສົ່ງຫຸ່ນຍົນໃຕ້ນໍ້າໄປກວດ​ກາ​ເບິ່ງພື້ນທະເລ ໂດຍໃຊ້ລະ​ບົບ​ກວດ​ຫາ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງໃຕ້​ພື້ນ​ນ້ຳ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄື້ນ​ສຽງ ເພື່ອຄົ້ນຫາຄວາມຜິດປົກກະຕິ. ທີມງານໄດ້ມັດຫຸ່ນຍົນ ໃສ່ກັບເຮືອເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມັນສູນຫາຍ​ໄປ.

ທ່ານ​ນິ​ໂກ ແວງ​ຊັງ (Nico Vincent) ເປັນຜູ້ຈັດການໂຄງການຂອງການ​ສຳ​ຫລວດ​ໃຕ້​ພື້ນ​ນ້ຳ ຫລື Subsea Expedition ຂອງທີມ​ສຳ​ຫລວດ Endurance. ທ່ານໂອ້ລົມກັບ VOA ຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາຖືກ​ເອົາເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ໃສ່ກັນດ້ວຍສາຍໄຟ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບຂໍ້ມູນ ແລະ ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄ​ວາມ​ກັບ​ມາຕະ​ຫລອດເວ​ລາ​ຫາ​ພື້ນ​ດິນ. ແລະດັ່ງນັ້ນ ເຈົ້າກໍມີກ້ອງ ຖ່າຍຮູບ ແລະເຈົ້າຈະເຫັນສິ່ງທີ່ເຮືອນັ້ນ​ໄດ້ເຫັນ.”

​ເມື່ອເຄື່ອງ​ກວດຫາ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງດ້ວຍ​ຄື້ນ​ສຽງ​ພົບ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ, ​ແສງ​ໄຟ​ ແລະ​ກ້ອງ​ຖ່າຍ​ຮູບ​ຂອງ​ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນກໍ​ຈະ​ຮຸ່ງຂຶ້ນ ​ແລະສົ່ງພາບ​ໄປໃຫ້​ທີມງານ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ໜ້າ​ດິນ​ໃນ​ທັນທີ. ນີ້ແມ່ນວິທີການທີ່ທີມງານໄດ້ຮູ້ເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ກ່ຽວກັບກຳ​ປັ່ນ Endurance.

ທ່ານແວງ​ຊັງ, ຜູ້ຈັດການໂຄງການ Subsea ກ່າວຜ່ານ SKYPE ອີກວ່າ:

“ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ສໍາ​ເລັດ ​ແລະເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພິ​ສູດໃຫ້​ໂລກຮູ້​ໄດ້​ແທ້ໆ ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້ ​ແລະ ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາໄດ້​ເຮັດແລ້ວ! ມັນສຳເລັດແລ້ວ!”

ຫຼາຍຄົນເຊື່ອວ່າການຄົ້ນພົບກຳ​ປັ່ນ Endurance ເປັນການຄົ້ນພົບທີ່ສຳຄັນ ທີ່ສຸດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມີການຄົ້ນພົບກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ໄທ​ເທນິກ ເກືອບສີ່ສິບປີກ່ອນ ໃນປີ 1985.

ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ລາ​ມອນ​ທ໌ (Don Lamont) ເປັນປະທານຂອງມູນ​ນິ​ທິມູນ​ເຊື້ອ ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ ຟອ​ລກແ​ລນ​ສ໌ (Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust), ເຊິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ການສຳຫຼວດດັ່ງກ່າວສາ​ມາດ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການໄດ້.

ທ່ານໂອ້ລົມ​ກັບ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອຜ່ານທາງ SKYPE ວ່າ:

“ຮູບ​ພາບ​ ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຫຼວງ. ເພື່ອ ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລຳ​ນີ້ໂຜ່​ຂຶ້ນມາ ຫລັງຈາ​ກມັນ​ຢູ່ໃຕ້ພື້ນ​ນ້ຳມາ​ດົນ​ນານ ໂດຍໃຫ້ ຢູ່ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ດີ ໂດຍທີ່ມີ​ເລື່ອງ​ທີ່ໜ້າ​ຟັງ​ຕິດພັນ​ຢູ່ກັບ​ມັນເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ.” ແລະ ການຄົ້ນພົບໄດ້ເປີດໂອກາດໃຫ​ຍ່​ຫລວງໃຫ້​ຄົນ.

ທ່ານລາ​ມອນ​ທ໌ກ່າວຜ່ານ SKYPE ອີກວ່າ:

"ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້​ສໍາລັບຕົວແບບ 3D ສໍາລັບການເປັນຕົວແທນຂອງ ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີໂຮ​ໂລກ​ຣາ​ຟ​ຟິກ (holographic) ແມ່ນແຕ່ ສໍາລັບກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ທີ່ເປັນ​ແບບ​ຈຳ​ລອງ​ຄືນ ຫລື replica. ວິ​ດິ​ໂອ​ເກມ. ໃຫ້ວາດ​ພາບ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ ການໃສ່ແຫວ່ນ ຕາທີ່ສ່ອງ​ເຫັນຕະ​ຫລອດ​ເວ​ລາຈະເປັນ​ແນວ​ໃດ."

ທ່ານແຊັກ​ເຄີ​ລ​ຕັນ (Shackleton) ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ​ໄປໃນ 100 ປີ ກ່ອນ ຢູ່ໃນມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ແອນ​ຕາກ​ຕິກໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຢູ່ໃນທີມເດີນທາງສຳ​ຫລວດ​ອັນອື່ນ. ຍ້ອນວ່າ​ມີເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີກຳ​ປັ່ນ Endurance ຂອງທ່ານຈະຖືກນໍາກັບມາ​ມີຊີວິດ ຊີ​ວາ​ຄືນອີກ ເພື່ອການສຶກສາ ແລະສ້າງແຮງບັນດານໃຈໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາວໂລກ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Satellite imagery and underwater robotics are among the technologies that played a crucial role in the recent discovery of the Endurance, renowned explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship that sank in frozen Antarctic waters in 1915. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.

An expedition led by polar geographer John Shears recently discovered the Endurance, the lost ship of famed British explorer Ernest Shackleton, on the floor of the Weddell Sea off Antarctica.

John Shears, Endurance22 Expedition Leader via SKYPE:

“Technology was the reason that we found the wreck this time.”

Starting with a state-… and satellite imagery that helped locate the general area where, in 1915, Shackleton and his 27-member crew last saw the ship disappear into the ice. They left on lifeboats and all survived.

John Shears, Endurance22 Expedition Leader via SKYPE: “Having radar satellite imagery was very important to us so we knew exactly what the sea ice was doing, and we could plot our direction and route.”

Humans cannot dive safely in the area. So the team sent an underwater robot to scan the seabed, using sonar to look for anomalies. The team tethered the robot to the boat to prevent its loss.

Nico Vincent ((VAN-SAHN)) was the subsea project manager of the Endurance expedition. He spoke with VOA via Skype

Nico Vincent, Subsea Project Manager via SKYPE:

“As we were connected by wire, we got real-time data, feedback in [[to]] the surface. And so you have cameras, and you see what the vehicle is seeing.”

Once the sonar detected something, the robot’s lights and cameras turned on and sent images immediately to the surface. This is how the team got their first glimpse of the Endurance.

Nico Vincent, Subsea Project Manager via SKYPE:

“It was really an achievement and proof to the world that we can do it and that we made it! It’s done!”

Many believe the Endurance discovery is the most significant find since the discovery of the Titanic nearly forty years ago. [[in 1985.]]

Don Lamont ((LA-mont)) is chairman of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, which enabled the expedition. He spoke with VOA via Skype:



Donald Lamont, Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust Chairman via SKYPE:

“The images I think made a huge impact. To see this ship emerge after so long under the water, in such good condition, with such stories attached to it.”

And the discovery opens a wealth of opportunities.

Donald Lamont, Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust Chairman via SKYPE:

“The potential for 3D models, for holographic representations, even for a replica ship. Video games. Imagine wearing those goggles of virtual reality.”

Shackleton died 100 years ago in the Antarctic while on another expedition. Thanks to technology, his Endurance will be brought back to life to educate and inspire the world.