ບໍລິສັດເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີກໍາລັງໃຊ້ປັນຍາປະດິດເພື່ອກວດເບິ່ງແຮງງານທີ່ຖືກ ບັງຄັບແລະຄວາມສ່ຽງອື່ນໆ ໃນຕ່ອງໂສ້ການສະຫນອງສິນ​ຄ້າ. Matt Dibble ລາຍງານກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໂລກໄດ້ກັບກາຍມາ​ມີຄວາມຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບຄໍາວ່າ "ຕ່ອງໂສ້ການສະຫນອງສິນ​ຄ້າ" ຍ້ອນວ່າ ການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່​ທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມອ່ອນແອ ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້​ເຫັນໂດຍການລະ ບາດຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ຍາດທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການຂາດແຄນສິນຄ້າຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ການກວດສອບທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໄດ້ສ້າງໂອກາດໃຫ້ມີ​ການເຈາະເລິກເຖິງຕົ້ນກໍາເນີດ ຂອງສິນຄ້າເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ທ່ານ​ຈັ​ສ​ຕິນ ດີ​ລ​ລັນ (Justin Dillon).

ທ່ານ​ຈັ​ສ​ຕິນ ດີ​ລ​ລັນ, ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ຫລື CEO ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຟ​ຣີ​ດອມ (FRDM) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງພວກເຮົາໃນ​ການເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການທຳ​ງານຂອງຕ່ອງໂສ້ ສະຫນອງ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ ແມ່ນກາຍເປັນບັນຫາສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ແລະເປັນເລື້ອງ​ວິ​ຊາ​ການ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ."

ຈຸດເພັ່ງ​ເລັງຂອງທ່ານ​ດີ​ລ​ລັນ ຕໍ່ລະບົບຕ່ອງໂສ້ການສະຫນອງສິນ​ຄ້າໄດ້ເກີດ ມາຈາກວຽກງານດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່​ທຳ​ການສືບສວນການນໍາໃຊ້ ແຮງງານທີ່ຖືກບີບບັງຄັບ ໃນການຜະລິດສິນ​ຄ້າ ແລະການຜະລິດອາຫານ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ຟ​ຣີ​ດອມ (FRDM) ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທຸລະກິດມີ ຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຊື້.



ທ່ານດີ​ລ​ລັນກ່າວ​ວ່າ: “ພວກເຮົາເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບບໍລິສັດຂະຫນາດໃຫຍ່; ພວກເຮົາເຮັດວຽກກັບ ລັດຖະບານ; ພວກເຮົາເຮັດວຽກກັບມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຕ່າງໆ. ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດກໍ​ຄື ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບອກພວກເຮົາວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຊື້ຫຍັງ.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ: "ແລະຂໍ້ມູນທັງຫມົດນັ້ນໄດ້​ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປໃນ FRDM. ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ປັນ​ຍາ​ປະ​ດິດ ຫລື AI ແລະຂັ້ນ​ຕອນການວິ​ໄຈ ພາສາ​ແບບທໍາມະຊາດ ເພື່ອນໍາເອົາການ ວິເຄາະມາລວມ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັນໃຫ້ລູກຄ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ສິນຄ້າແລະການບໍລິການຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ມາຈາກໃສ, ໃນບາງກໍ ລະນີ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ມູນທັງຫມົດລົງໄປຈົນເຖິງວັດຖຸດິບທີ່ເອົາ​ນຳ​ມາເຮັດ​ເປັນ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຊ້ນັ້ນ."

ການວິເຄາະຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ FRDM ຄາດຄະເນເຖິງແຫຼ່ງທີ່ມາຂອງວັດຖຸດິບເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ແລະກໍານົດລະດັບ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕໍ່ມັນ ໂດຍອີງໃສ່ເລື້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ, ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກ, ກົດຫມາຍດ້ານ ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ແລະປັດໄຈອື່ນໆ ທີ່ມາຈາກຂໍ້ມູນ FRDM ວ່າມີຄວາມຫນ້າເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້.

ຈຸດເພັ່ງ​ເລັງຂອງ FRDM ຕໍ່ແຮງງານຂ້າທາດແມ່ນມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ລັດຖະ ບານປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ ກໍາລັງຮັບຜ່ານກົດຫມາຍວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ການເປັນຂ້າທາດສະ ໄຫມໃໝ່.

ມີ​ປະມານ 25 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກທີ່​ເປັນ​ແຮງ​ງານ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ, ອີງຕາມ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງການ​ແຮງ​ງານ​ສາກົນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2017.​

ທ່ານ​ດີ​ລ​ລັນຫວັງວ່າ ຈະຜະລິດ FRDM ລຸ້ນ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້ສຳ​ລັບຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກອີກ​ດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່​າວ​ດີ​ລ​ລັນກ່າວ​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍວ່າ: "ແລະ ໃນຕົວຈິງແລ້ວ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າກໍ່ມີຄວາມຫວັງຫຼາຍວ່າ ໃນ 1 ທົດສະວັດ ຂ້າງ​ໜ້ານີ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດໄປຕະຫຼາດ ແລະຊື້ເຄື່ອງ​ທີ່ຖືກ​ຕາມຄ່ານິ​ຍົມ ຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້, ແລະມັນກໍ​ຈະເປັນເລື່ອງທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​ໄປ."



ເຄື່ອງມືໃຫມ່ເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້ຄົນ​ໃນໂລກ ສາ​ມາດທຳ​ການ​ເລືອກຊື້ໄດ້ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ​.

A tech company is using artificial intelligence to detect forced labor and other risks in supply chains. Matt Dibble reports.]]

The world has become more familiar with the term “supply chain” as weak links, exposed by the pandemic, have triggered global shortages of goods.

The increased scrutiny poses an opportunity to delve deeper into the origin of those goods, says Justin Dillon.

Justin Dillon, FRDM CEO:

“Our need to understand how supply chains work is becoming a personal and a professional issue.”

Dillon’s focus on supply chains grew out of his human rights work investigating the use of forced labor in manufacturing and food production.

He founded the tech company FRDM [[said: freedom]] to provide businesses with more transparency about the products they purchase.

Justin Dillon, FRDM CEO:

“We work with large companies; we work with governments; we work with universities. And what they'll do is they'll tell us what they buy.

"And all that information comes into FRDM. We use AI and natural language processing to bring together an analysis for our customers to help them understand where their goods and services are coming from, in some cases all the way down to the raw materials that go into the products that they use.”



FRDM’s analysis predicts the source of those raw materials and assigns a risk-level rating to it ((Mandatory cg: FRDM)) based on human rights, workplace safety, environmental laws and other factors derived from information FRDM deems credible.

FRDM’s focus on slave labor comes at a time when governments are passing modern slavery laws.

There are an estimated 25 million forced laborers worldwide, according to a 2017 report by the International Labour Organization.

Dillon hopes to produce a consumer version of FRDM as well.

Justin Dillon, FRDM CEO:

“And I'm actually quite hopeful that in a decade from now, we're going to be able to go to market and buy with our values, and it's just going to be normal.”

New tools to help the world buy better.