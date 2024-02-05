ນາງເທເລີ ສວິຟຕ໌ ຊະນະລາງວັນ ສຳລັບ ອາລະບຳດີເດັ່ນປະຈຳປີ ຢູ່ທີ່ງານມອບລາງວັນແກຣມມີ ເປັນຄັ້ງທີສີ່

ນາງເທເລີ ສວິຟຕ໌ (Taylor Swift) ໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນອາລະບຳດີເດັ່ນປະຈຳປີ ຢູ່ທີ່ງານມອບລາງວັນແກຣມມີສຳລັບອາລະບຳ “Midnights” ໂດຍໄດ້ທຳລາຍສະຖິຕິ ສຳລັບໄຊຊະນະຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນສີ່ປະເພດ ໃນແລງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ນາງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຄຳປາໄສຂອງນາງໂດຍຂອບອົກຂອບໃຈ ຜູ້ຜະລິດແລະເປັນເພື່ອນ ຂອງນາງ ທ່ານແຈັກ ແອນໂຕນອຟ ແລະກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຢາກບອກພວກເຈົ້າຈາກໃຈວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ມີຄວາມສຸກທີ່ສຸດໃນຊີວິດຂອງຂ້ອຍ,” ນາງໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຝຸງຜູ້ຊົມ ແຕ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ນາງຮູ້ສຶກເຖິງຄວາມສຸກນີ້ ເມື່ອນາງສ້າງເພງແລະສະແດງໃນງານຄອນເສີດຕ່າງໆ.

ເມື່ອຕອນຄ່ຳກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ນາງເທເລີ ສວິຟຕ໌ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ລາງວັນແກຣມມີ ທີ່ຊະນະເປັນຄັ້ງທີ 13 ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອປະກາດ ອາລະບຳຊຸດໃໝ່ຂອງນາງທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ “Tortured Poets Department” ທີ່ຈະອອກມາໃນວັນທີ 19 ເດືອນເມສານີ້.

“ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ດີວ່າ ວິທີທາງທີ່ ສະຖາບັນບັນທຶກເພງ ຫຼື Recording Academy ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນ ເປັນການສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນໂດຍກົງໃນຄວາມຮັກມັກຂອງບັນດາແຟນໆ” ນາງໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຮັບເອົາລາງວັນນັກຮ້ອງປ໋ອບທີ່ດີເດັ່ນ. ນາງກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍຢາກເວົ້າວ່າ ຂອບໃຈແຟນເພງທັງຫຼາຍ ໂດຍບອກພວກເຈົ້າຄວາມລັບ ທີ່ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ເກັບຮັກສາໄວ້ ຈາກພວກເຈົ້າມາໄດ້ສອງປີ ແລ້ວ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ອາລະບຳຊຸມໃໝ່ສຸດຂອງຂ້ອຍ ຈະອອກມາໃນວັນທີ 19 ເມ ສານີ້. ມັນເອີ້ນວ່າ ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ ຂ້ອຍຈະໄປ ແລ້ວເອົາໜ້າປົກລົງດຽວນີ້ເລີຍ ຫຼັງເວທີ.”

ນຶ່ງໃນຄ່ຳຄືນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງການຮັບລາງວັນ ກໍຄື ແຜ່ນສຽງດີເດັ່ນຂອງປີ ໄດ້ຖືກມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ ນາງມາຍລີ ຊາຍຣັສ ສຳລັບເພງ “flowers” ຊຶ່ງເປັນລາງວັນແກຣມມີຄັ້ງທີສອງຂອງນາງ ແລະເປັນລາງວັນທີສອງຂອງຄ່ຳຄືນນັ້ນ.

Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for “Midnights,” breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.

She began her speech by thanking her producer and friend Jack Antonoff and added, “I would love to tell you this is the happiest moment of my life,” she told the crowd, but said she feels this happy when she creates music and plays shows.

Earlier in the night, Taylor Swift used her 13th Grammy win on Sunday to announce her new album, “Tortured Poets Department,” will arrive April 19.

“I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” she said while accepting the best pop vocal album award. “So, I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage.”

One of the night’s biggest awards, record of the year, went to Miley Cyrus for “Flowers,” her second-ever Grammy and second of the night.